Turkeys were domesticated c. 800 BCE by the Mayan and Aztec peoples of Mesoamerica. The birds were a source of food, bones, feathers, tools, and were used in rituals. The Aztec gods and goddesses were divided into three groups, each responsible for one third of their universe. Tezcatlipoca was God of the Night and Lord of the North. A shape-shifter, he became numerous characters who represented the various aspects of his nature. More than 200 deities represented natural forces, cosmic cycles, agriculture, and warfare. The turkey represented one of his important aspects.

Chalchiuhtotolin (Jade/Jeweled Turkey, Precious Fowl) (1500-1600)

When Tezcatlipoca took on the aspect of the turkey depicted by Chalchiuhtotolin (Jade/Jeweled Turkey, Precious Fowl) (1500-1600) (Borgia Codex), it represented the god’s positive aspect, cleansing the people from contamination, absolving them of guilt, and helping them overcome bad fate. He is drawn with a white beak and widely spread feathered wings in the color of jade, punctuated with white and gold. His snood, the red flap at his neck, the red wattle hanging below the chin and throat, and the bumpy skin all change color and enlarge when he is excited. The shades of red, white, and blue shift, depending on whether he is calm, aggressive, or in stressful situations. He carries arrows in a gold case for use in certain rituals and sacrificial offerings.

The turkey was significant to the Aztecs because it was believed the god could cleanse them of disease. This belief became even more important when Hernan Cortes conquered Moctezuma and the Aztec empire in 1519. The Spanish brought a devastating plague of smallpox. The caruncles, the bumpy skin nodules covering the turkey’s face, are similar to the rash related to smallpox. The Spanish invaders reported that entire streets in the Aztec capital of Tenochtilan were designated for the sale of turkeys only. Tomas de Torquemada (1420-1498) recorded the sale of as many as 8000 turkeys to the Palace household at one market.

Still Life with Turkey Pie and Oysters (1627)

The Spanish conquistadors brought turkeys to Spain in 1511. King Ferdinand ordered five males and females to be sent on each ship. The turkey became an exclusive pet and food of the wealthy. The birds were kept in gardens and private zoos. They were the subject of paintings and tapestries because they were exotic animals. Their popularity spread to England, France, Italy, Germany, and the Baltic states.

“Still Life with Turkey Pie and Oysters” (1627) (30’’x52’’) by Netherlands artist Pieter Claesz (1597-1616) illustrates the special attention paid to a feast that included turkey. The savory turkey pie is decorated with the bird’s head and feathers, and a flower is in its beak. Set on a white damask cloth and a Persian carpet, the meal exudes luxury and references the wealth required to bring trade goods from all over the world. The pewter pitcher reflects light from the nearby window onto the plate beneath it and the table. Close by is a large wine glass (roemer) with the usual knobs to ensure a good grip. The window is reflected in the glass, and a shadow of the golden liquid in the glass spreads across the table. The diagonal placement of the pewter knife and spoon counterbalances all the circles. The pewter plates hold oysters from Zeeland, a peeled lemon, a paper twist of salt and pepper from India, and a mince pie. A small Chinese bowl holds olives. Walnuts and hazelnuts are scattered around. One of the loaves of bread is already sliced. The decorated nautilus shell from the Pacific Ocean adds height to the table setting and draws the viewer’s eye up to the turkey pie. A Chinese porcelain Wan Li dish holds a variety of fruits including a decorative grape vine.

Still Life with Turkey Pie and Oysters (detail)

The intricacy of the nautilus shell and the special treatment of the turkey can be seen in this detail. An English poem in the 16th Century describes a Christmas dinner with “Beefe, mutton, and porke, shred pies of the best, pig, veal, goose and capon, and turkey well drest…good drink.”

Turkey Cock (1612)

Turkey Cock (1612) (watercolor and gold on paper) (15”x10”) was painted by Mansur, a slave of the Court and the major artist during the rule of Jahangir (1569-1627), the Mughal emperor of India. The emperor ordered his close friend Muqarrab Khan to travel to Goa to “buy for the private use of the government certain rarities procurable there.” The bird’s arrival in 1612 caused a sensation, and Jahangir ordered the painting “so the amazement that arose from hearing of them might be increased.” He wrote a description of the turkey in his memoirs: “One of these animals in body is larger than a peahen and smaller than a peacock. When it is in heat and displays itself, it spreads out its feathers like the peacock and dances about. Its beak and legs are like that of a cock. Its head and neck and the part under the throat are every minute of different color. When it is in heat it is quite red–one might say it has adorned itself with red coral–-and after a while it becomes white in the same places and looks like cotton. It sometimes looks of a turquoise color. Like a chameleon it constantly changes color.”

Mansur positions the turkey facing left. The line of flowers represents the ground and the clouds represent the sky. The artist signed the work under the turkey’s wattle. A border of calligraphy is placed above and below the turkey. The larger frame is gold painted flowers on undyed paper.

Turkey (1936)

In his journal, William Bradford, the second Governor of Plymouth, wrote that at the first thanksgiving at Plymouth in 1621, “ther was great store of wild Turkies.” Hannah Glasse (1708-1770) wrote a bestselling cookbook in England that was published in America in 1805. She advised cooks “to roast a turkey in the genteel way,” to remove the bones and to stuff it with sausage meat, and sew it back up, “That it may look just as it did before.” Franklin, Jefferson, and Washington owned copies. Franklin proposed in 1784 that the turkey become the symbol of America, saying it was a “Bird of Courage.” He did consider it “a little vain and silly, but not the worst emblem for that.” The French lawyer Jean Brillat-Savarin (1755-1826) wrote The Physiology of Taste (1825) in which he stated the turkey was “surely one of the prettiest presents which the Old World has received from the New.”

A logical image to end an article on turkeys would be a print by the great American naturalist John James Audubon (1785-1851). However, this amusing print, Turkey (1936) (15’’x11’’), was made by Pablo Picasso, owner and lover of animals. Clearly, he observed turkeys in their various stages as they ruffled their feathers, spread their wings, and danced around. Picasso’s close observation of animals allowed him to depict unique aspects of their character. Picasso’s turkey is determined, and delightful.

HAPPY THANKSGIVING

Note: The print is one of 32 from the book Picasso Buffon (1942), published in Paris by Martin Fabiani. The book was a contemporary version of the 36-volume encyclopedia Natural History, General and Particular, written by naturalist Comte de Buffon in 1749.

Beverly Hall Smith was a professor of art history for 40 years. Since retiring to Chestertown with her husband Kurt in 2014, she has taught art history classes at WC-ALL and the Institute of Adult Learning, Centreville. An artist, she sometimes exhibits work at River Arts. She also paints sets for the Garfield Theater in Chestertown.