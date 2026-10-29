Henry Fuseli (1741-1825) was born in Zurich, Switzerland. His father was a painter, but he planned for his son a career in the Church. Henry was sent to Caroline College in Zurich to receive a good classical education. He took holy orders in 1761. Unfortunately, he had to leave Zurich when a powerful family turned against him. He traveled in Germany and then to England, where he met artist Sir Joshua Reynolds. Henry had been making sketches on the way. He showed them to Reynolds, who advised him to take up art as a career. Henry studied art in Italy from 1770 until 1778.

Fuseli returned to London in 1779. He met John Boydell, who was setting up The Boydell Shakespeare Gallery. He commissioned Fuseli to make several paintings. Fuseli had learned English by reading Shakespeare, and he had developed a reputation for his ability to quote Shakespeare on demand. Many of Fuseli’s works were inspired by Shakespeare.

#1 Garrick and Mrs. Pritchard as Macbeth and Lady Macbeth after Duncan’s Murder (1776)

Fuseli thought the theater was an excellent place to study English. When he attended the performance of Macbeth with Garrick and Pritchard, he was so inspired that he immediately made a pen and ink drawing of the dagger scene. Garrick and Pritchard as Macbeth and Lady Macbeth after Duncan’s Murder captures their horror at what they have done and confusion about what to do as a result. Macbeth holds the daggers, pointing at his wife, and Lady Macbeth holds out her hand for the dagger as she tries to calm and silence her husband.

Fuseli never missed the opportunity to see Garrick perform, and he generally had a seat in the front row of the pit. During his career, he painted about 70 works based on Shakespeare’s plays. Fuseli’s art earned him entrance into the Royal Academy in 1788 and full membership in 1790.

The Nightmare (1781)

The Nightmare (1781) (40”x50”) (oil) was Fuseli’s first major success. Myths and legends with magic, witches, and nightmares were part of German folklore and were popular at the time. Mary Shelley (1797-1851), a close acquaintance of Fuseli, wrote her famous Gothic novel Frankenstein in 1818. The Nightmare was not taken from a literary source. It was inspired by Fuseli’s own interest in dramatic images of powerful figures painted in strong colors that emerge from the dark mystery of a chiaroscuro background. The elongated figure of the woman in the spotlight is tenuously balanced on the bed. The male incubus, a demon in folklore, sits on her chest ready to ravish her. The head of a horse emerges from the dark red drapes behind her. Its white eyes are without pupils. In folklore these demons possessed people in their dreams.

The painting was criticized by some for its overt sexuality. It was applauded by others. He painted three versions, each one slightly different. In 1779 Fuseli wrote a letter to a close friend in which he described his fantasy: “Last night I had her in bed with me—tossed my bedclothes hugger-mugger—wound my hot and tight-clasped hands about her—fused her body and soul together with my own—poured into her my spirit, breath and strength. Anyone who touches her now commits adultery and incest! She is mine, and I am hers. And have her I will…” In 1793 Thomas Burke made an engraving of The Nightmare. A copy of it hung in Sigmund Freud’s Vienna apartment in the 1920s.

Three Witches (1783)

Fuseli took every opportunity to paint scenes from Shakespeare’s Macbeth, and he followed the text closely. The Three Witches or The Weird Sisters (1783) (Act 1, Scene 3) (26’’x36”) is one of several studies of the witches that Generals Macbeth and Banquo encounter on the moor as they return from battle. Banquo asks, “What are these, So, withered and so wild in their attire, That, look not like the inhabitants o’ the earth, And, yet are on’t. Live you? or are you aught. That man may question? You seem to understand me. By each at once her choppy finger laying Upon her skinny lips: You should be women, And, yet your beards forbid me to interpret/ That you are so?”

The first Witch greeted him: “All hail, Macbeth. Hail to thee, Thane of Glamis.” The second Witch said, “All hail, Macbeth. Hail to thee, Thane of Cawdor.” The third Witch said, “All hail, Macbeth, that shalt be king hereafter.” Banquo asked for a prediction and they answered, “Lesser than Macbeth, and greater.” The predictions were delivered but not explained.

Lady Macbeth as Sleepwalker (1874)

Fuseli continued to be fascinated with macabre themes. His preference for the use of chiaroscuro allowed him to create highly dramatic and effective images. Lady Macbeth as Sleepwalker (1784) (87”x63”) is an excellent example. In order for Macbeth to become King, he will kill King Duncan and the two attendants in the room. With Lady Macbeth’s input the deed is done. The two witnesses were asleep, but after they were killed, Lady Macbeth smeared blood on them to make them look like the guilty pair. Her guilt haunts her day and night. She always had a light with her, the dark was frightening. Asleep she walks frantically through the scene, trying to outrun her nightmare. Her face appears haunted with the memory of the murders. Her red hair and yellow gown swirl around her. At the right, her attendant witnesses her turmoil and will tell of Lady Macbeth wrings her hands and calling, “Out, damned spot: out, I say.”(Act 5, Scene 1)

Macbeth Consulting the Vision of the Armored Head (1793)

Macbeth Consulting the Vision of the Armored Head (1793) (Act 4, Scene 1) (66”x53’’) is one of the Fuseli Shakespeare paintings in the collection of the Folger Shakespeare Library in Washington, D.C. In this painting Macbeth finds the witches in a dark cavern where they are brewing a potion. They utter the famous incantation, “Double, double toil and trouble; Fire burn and cauldron bubble.” Macbeth demands they reveal more about his future. The witches point to an armored head and their predictions begin. Fuseli depicts the fearful and tormented Macbeth with an elongated and distorted body. The witches conjure the first of three spirits, a disembodied head, wearing a warrior helmet and looking much like Macbeth. They cry out, “Macbeth! Macbeth! Macbeth! Beware Macduff; Beware the Thane of Fife.”

This work was commissioned by the Shakespeare Gallery in Dublin. Fuseli is said to have considered this work to be one of his “best poetic conceptions.” Today it is considered to be the finest work in the Folger Gallery’s collection.

Have a scary, and safe, Halloween!

Beverly Hall Smith was a professor of art history for 40 years. Since retiring to Chestertown with her husband Kurt in 2014, she has taught art history classes at WC-ALL and the Institute of Adult Learning, Centreville. An artist, she sometimes exhibits work at River Arts. She also paints sets for the Garfield Theater in Chestertown.