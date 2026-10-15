Harriet Goodhue Hosmer (1830-1908) was born in Watertown, Massachusetts. Her mother died when she was young. Her father, a medical doctor, raised her. A tomboy, she became an excellent swimmer, skater, rower, and equestrian. She modeled horses, dogs, and other animals in clay from a pit near her house. She was educated in a progressive school.

Hosmer set up a studio in her home and began studies with the sculptor and cameo artist Peter Stephenson. She moved to St Louis (1851-52) in order to study anatomy at the Missouri Medical College. Women were not permitted to study anatomy, but she had private lessons and completed the Anatomy Certificate program in 1851.

She lived with her friend Comelia Crow and her father Waymon Crow, a St Louis merchant, politician, entrepreneur and co-founder of Washington University. He was a major supporter of Harriet Hosmer.

After returning home to Boston, she met American actress Charlotte Cushman (1816-1876), who encouraged her art and took her to Rome in 1853. American male sculptors went to Rome because that was where the best marble quarries were. Hosmer and a group of American female sculptors were there as well. In Rome, the women could use nude models to study anatomy, and their skills at representing the human form equaled the men’s. Notable persons who were friends of Cushman and Hosmer were Nathanial Hawthorne, William Makepeace Thackery, Henry James, George Eliot, George Sands, and Elizabeth Barrett and Robert Browning. Hosmer led the group of women sculptors that included Anne Whitney, Emma Stebbins, Edmonia Lewis, and Vinnie Ream Hoxie. All were successful.

Daphne (1853)

Daphne (1853) (27.5”x19.5”x12.5”) was Hosmer’s first commissioned work. She made two copies. In keeping with the popular classical tradition of the 19th Century, the work is a portrait bust, not a full figure. According to Greek mythology, Daphne was a beautiful wood nymph who rejected the advances of the god Apollo. He pursued her endlessly, and finally to avoid his advances, she was transformed into a laurel tree. In Hosmer’s sculpture, Daphne has made the transformation. Laurel branches surround her bust. She is at peace. Hosmer avoided having male partners, and she avoided taking on traditional gender roles. She preferred her subjects to be strong, courageous women who stood against injustice.

The second sculpture of Daphne had been lost, but in September of this year it was discovered, covered in lichens and moss, in an English Cotswold garden. It had been regarded as a cheap garden ornament. But the inscription, “Harriet Hosmer me fecit Romae” (Harriet Hosmer made me in Rome) told a different story.

Hosmer met Elizabeth Barrett and Robert Browning in 1854. Elizabeth wrote, “I should mention, too, Miss Hosmer…, the young American sculptress, who is a great pet of mine and Robert’s, and who emancipates the eccentric life of a perfectly emancipated female from all shadow of blame by the purity of her. She lives here all alone [22 yo.]; dines and breakfasts at the café’s precisely as a young man would; works from 6:00 o’clock in the morning til night, as a great artist must, and this with an absence of pretension and simplicity of manners which accord rather with the childish dimples in her rose cheeks than with the broad forehead and high aims.” The clasped hands of Elizabeth and Robert were sculpted by Hosmer. Clasped Hands (1853) is in the collection of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

The opposing opinion was that Hosmer rode the streets of Rome alone and was “unlady-like.” American sculptors Randolph Rogers and Thomas Crawford commented that “Miss Hosmer’s want of modesty is enough to disgust a dog.”

Puck (1855 56)

In a letter to Waymon Crow, Hosmer wrote, “If you hear of anybody who wants an equestrian statue ninety feet high, or a monument in memory of some dozen departed heroes, please remember that nun-like I am ready for orders. However, to be moderate and earnest, I mean that if anybody wants any small decent-sized thing I should be glad to furnish it.” (January 9, 1854) The competition for commissions was strong among the men and the women. Puck (1855-56) became Hosmer’s most popular sculpture. She made 50 copies that sold for $1000 each. The mischievous servant of the King of the fairies in A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Puck was a sprite who loved to play tricks on humans. The winged, curly haired boy sitting on a toadstool and twisting his hair, was a delight. She followed it up with another popular character, the spritely Will O’the Wisp.

Hosmer was commissioned by Alfred Vinton of St Louis to make the sculpture Beatrice Cenci (1855-57). Beatrice was beheaded for murdering her incestuous father. Hosmer selected the subject because of the wrong Cenci suffered at the hands of her father and the Church. At the same time, she was commissioned to carve the Tomb of Judith Falconet (1857). Judith was a sixteen-year-old French-Swiss girl. Her family was traveling through Italy when she died. Her wealthy Italian father and her mother from New Port, Rhode Island, had her buried in the Church of San Andrea della Frate in Rome. Hosmer was the first American sculptor whose work was placed in a Roman church. Both works were highly praised and assured her future success.

Zenobia in Chains (1859)

Zenobia in Chains (1859) (44”x14”x18”) (St Louis Museum) was not a commission. Hosmer selected the subject. The historical figure Zenobia was the Queen of Palmyra, now Syria, in the 3rd Century. She rebelled against Rome, and she conquered Egypt along with a portion of Asia Minor. Roman Emperor Aurelius (272-273) reconquered Palmyra. Wearing her crown, and in chains, Zenobia walks forward. Her facial expression is solemn and determined. Regarded as a powerful woman of antiquity, she is a symbol of modern Syria.

Criticism was mixed. Many did not believe it was made by a woman. Hosmer entered the sculpture in exhibitions in New York and Boston. The exhibition in Boston broke attendance records. The piece was purchased by Almon Griswald of New York.

Harriet Hosmer Sculpting SenatorThomas Hart Benton (1860)

Hosmer received the commission to make a sculpture of the popular Missouri Senator Thomas Hart Benton with the aid of the Crow family. The sculpture was 10 feet tall. Hosmer modeled it in Rome, it was cast in bronze in Munich, and it was dedicated on May 27, 1868, in Lafayette Park, St Louis.

Senator Thomas Hart Benton (1868)

The statue Senator Thomas Hart Benton (1868) (10’ x4’x4’) (bronze) (1868) stands on a pedestal of Quincey granite. Benton is a commanding figure. Hosmer dresses him in a contemporary jacket with a Roman toga draped over his body. He holds a scroll or map with the inscription “America.”

The Sleeping Faun (1870)

Hosmer met Nathaniel Hawthorne in 1859. His novel Marble Faun was published in 1860. They shared the same set of friends, and they met often. Hosmer first modeled The Sleeping Faun in clay, and then she carved the original from Carrara marble. In ancient Greek mythology, fauns were naked male figures who cavorted mostly in the forest. After a night of drinking, the handsome faun sleeps peacefully on a tree stump. An animal skin is draped across his lap, and pan pipes and grapes are nearby. He is accompanied by a mischievous goat-legged satyr who is tying the tail of the skin to the tree trunk so the skin will fall away when the faun arises.

First exhibited in Dublin in 1865, the sculpture was purchased by the brewer Sir Benjamin Guiness. Hosmer and her studio produced several copies. She exhibited The Sleeping Faun in the 1867 Exposition Universal in Paris. Having received international acclaim, The Sleeping Faun can be found in several museum collections.

Hosmer returned to live in America in 1900. She spent some time in Chicago before moving to her hometown Watertown, Massachusetts, where she died in 1908. She was a friend of Susan B. Anthony and worked with the suffragettes. The writer Henry James (1843-1916) spoke of the “strange sisterhood of American lady sculptors” and gave them the now famous name “White Marmorean Flock” in 1903.

“I honor every woman who has strength enough to step outside the beaten path when she feels that her walk lies in another; strength enough to stand up and be laughed at, if necessary.” (Harriet Hosmer)

Beverly Hall Smith was a professor of art history for 40 years. Since retiring to Chestertown with her husband Kurt in 2014, she has taught art history classes at WC-ALL and the Institute of Adult Learning, Centreville. An artist, she sometimes exhibits work at River Arts. She also paints sets for the Garfield Theater in Chestertown.