Bernadina Wilhelmina Elisabeth Ney (1833-1907) was born in Munster, Germany. Her father was a stone carver, and she assisted him with his work. When she was young, she announced that her goal was “to know great persons.” She went on a hunger strike in 1852 until her parents allowed her to attend the Munich Academy of Art. She was admitted on a trial basis. Ney was the first female sculpture student. She received her diploma with high honors in 1854, and that same year she moved to Berlin to study with Christian Daniel Rauch, a prominent sculptor. Ney opened her own studio in Berlin in 1857. She received many commissions from prominent politicians and members of elite society as a result of Rauch’s introductions.

Jacob Grimm(1858)

Jacob Grimm (1785-1863) asked Ney to do a portrait sculpture of him. He was the elder brother of Wilhelm Grimm (1786-1859), the famous author of Children’s and Household Tales, better known as Grimms’ Fairy Tales (1812). Jacob Grimm (1856-58) (19”) (plaster) is a portrait of the subject in his seventies with receding hair and wrinkled skin. The completed marble was exhibited in the Berlin Academy in 1858. In the following year, Ney made a portrait of the German philosopher Arthur Schopenhauer. He was a reluctant subject. Portrait commissions from Richard Wagner, Otto von Bismarck, King George V of Hanover, Giuseppe Garibaldi, and others followed.

Ludwig II of Bavaria (1870)

Prussian agents commissioned the statue Ludwig II of Bavaria (1870) (82”) (plaster). Ludwig is known as the Swan King or Mad King, famous for building fairy tale palaces such as Neuschwanstein. She had begun with a pencil sketch and then the design of the full-figure when Ludwig cancelled the sittings. He considered her to be too-forward, and he did not approve of her method of taking measurements. She was able to continue work in 1869, and she finished the plaster statue in 1870. By that time, they had become great friends. Ludwig took a model’s pose, his head cocked, hand on hip, and one foot forward. Ludwig wears the collar and cross of the Order of Saint Hubert, a fringed coat, and a cape carved in low relief to create the image of brocade and embroidered fabric.

Ney and her husband emigrated to America before she could finish the marble sculpture. It was completed by other artists. It is in Ludwig’s Palace at Herrenchiemsee in Bavaria. Ney later returned to Germany, and she brought the plaster version of the statue to Texas. It is in the collection of the Elizabeth Ney Museum in Austin.

There is some controversy about Ney’s commission to make a portrait sculpture of King Ludwig. She and her Scottish husband, Edmund Montgomery (1835-1911), a physician, scientist, and philosopher, met in Germany. He was completing his medical degree. One possibility is that they were visiting Munich, where the arts flourished, when the commission for a sculpture was announced. Another possibility was that Ney was an agent for Chancellor Otto von Bismarck, and she was working to persuade Ludwig to cooperate in establishing the German Empire.

Sam Houston (1903)

Ney and her husband moved to America in 1870-71, first to Georgia and then to Minnesota. They moved to Texas in 1872. Texas Governor Oran M. Roberts invited them to Austin, and Ney established a studio in the Hyde Park neighborhood. Among her famous commissions were sculptures of Sam Houston and Stephen Austin. The sculptures were to be displayed in the Women’s Building at the World’s Columbian Exhibition in Chicago in 1893. There were no funds for the project, but Ney began the plaster model of Houston and completed it by April 1892. Unfortunately, construction delays on Ney’s studio meant only the life-size plaster was ready in time for the Chicago exhibition, and it was the only one on display. Texas recommissioned the two pieces, and Ney finished them in marble in 1903. They were placed in the Texas State Capitol in 1903. Two other copies were placed in the National Statuary Hall Collection (U.S. Capitol).

Sam Houston (1903) (82.5’’) (marble) (Texas State Capitol) is Ney’s depiction of her subject as a young frontiersman in fringed buskins, half-length calf skin boots with a Native American serape thrown over his shoulder. Ney used photographs and Houston’s own sabre as a model.

Stephen Austin (1903)

Stephen Austin (1903) (5’7’tall) (marble) (Texas State Capitol, Houston, Texas) also is dressed in fringed buckskins. Ney used Austin’s Kentucky long rifle and a period scroll map as models. The map is a reference to Austin’s position as first Secretary of the Republic of Texas and his efforts to create a unified cabinet and to obtain recognition as a State. The only criticism Ney received about the two sculptures was that Houston was depicted as 6’2’’ tall and Austin only 5’7’’ tall. She replied, “Take the issue up not with me, but with God.”

Lady Macbeth (1905)

Lady Macbeth (1905) (marble) (74”x26”x30”) (SAAM) was not a commissioned work. Ney selected the subject from Shakespeare’s play Macbeth, Act 5, Scene 1, in which Lady Macbeth is sleepwalking, tormented by guilt for the deaths of King Duncan, Banquo, and Lady Macduff. Her facial expression is one of anguish. She wrings her hands, trying to rid them of the imagined blood.

The work may be something of a self-portrait. She wrote in 1903 about her “cruel disappointment.” She was a strong woman who, although a highly successful artist, struggled with the expected roles of wife and mother. Ney never took her husband’s name. She used the terms “fundamentally unequal contract” and a form of “bondage” to describe marriage. Her first son Arthur died before he was two-years old. She was overbearing and very strict with her second son, Lorne, who left home and remained estranged from her. He had recently died. Her grief was expressed in Lady Macbeth.

Ney was a talented sculptor. During her career, she was commissioned to create more than100 full-length portrait sculptures, busts, and medallions.

She was a feminist: “Women are fools to be bothered with housework. Look at me; I sleep in a hammock, which requires no making up. I break an egg and sip it raw. I make lemonade in a glass, and then sip it, and my housework is done for the day.”

Beverly Hall Smith was a professor of art history for 40 years. Since retiring to Chestertown with her husband Kurt in 2014, she has taught art history classes at WC-ALL and the Institute of Adult Learning, Centreville. An artist, she sometimes exhibits work at River Arts. She also paints sets for the Garfield Theater in Chestertown.