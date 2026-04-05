Maryland Public Television (MPT) brings a new film to the Eastern Shore in a program organized by the Avalon Foundation and the Spy in collaboration with the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum and Chesapeake Forum.

MPT’s Emmy award winning filmmaker, Sarah Sampson will lead off the evening at 6:00 PM on Thursday, April 16th in a conversation where she and I discuss the making of the film and some of the many stories uncovered during the exploration of the rivers feeding into the Chesapeake Bay.

Sarah spoke recently with the Spy about the significance of the film. A short clip of the interview is below:

The 60-minute film takes viewers across the Chesapeake watershed, from the rapids of Great Falls on the Potomac to the quieter stretches of the Patuxent and Susquehanna, following kayakers, artists, and others who live and work along these rivers. Along the way, it captures a simple but powerful idea: that water is not just a natural resource, but the connective tissue of the region.

To join us at the Avalon on April 16th, go to the Avalon Foundation’s online BOX OFFICE here for more information and to purchase your tickets. You will find information about the other two nights in this three-night series with more films on May 20th and June 3rd.

And, don’t miss one of the great weeks on MPT every year when MPT presents Chesapeake Bay Week starting on Sunday, April 19th. To view the full list of films and when they will be shown, click SCHEDULE HERE .

Lifeblood: Chesapeake River Stories is a production of Maryland Public Television, with funding from The Nature Conservancy, Watermark, and MPT’s Chesapeake Circle.