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Linda T. Cades's avatar
Linda T. Cades
Oct 6

Thank you for an excellent letter advocating for every child to receive the services he/she needs to succeed in our schools. I’m sure that you are speaking for many other parents who have watched their children struggle and found the school system often frustrating when they try to intervene.

Our son, now 48, developed a seizure disorder when he was 5 months old that caused massive brain damage. We were told that he might never walk or talk. Because he was born after Public Law 94-142 passed, he began public school a few hours a week at 2 and started full-time at 4. I credit his dedicated special education teachers for all the progress he has made. He not only walks and talks; he does much more. He can read at a basic level, and loves music. He will never be able to live independently, but he has a good a life because his teachers, and the many people who have worked with him as an adult, have given him that chance.

I would urge everyone who is in a decision-making position in our school system to hesitate before withdrawing services too soon or deciding that a child has “plateaued” and can no longer benefit from special education. Each child deserves the chance to go as far as he/she can. The time and effort we invest in each and every child, no matter their disabilities, benefits them and our whole community as well.

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