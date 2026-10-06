With another Talbot County Public Schools Board election approaching, I have been paying close attention to the conversations in our community about the future of our schools. I have heard discussions about test scores, budgets, graduation rates, teacher retention, and academic achievement. I have listened as candidates and community members talk about what Talbot County Public Schools should look like in the years ahead. Those conversations matter.



But I believe we need to have another conversation. What are we doing for the child who is bright, capable, and curious, but cannot demonstrate what they know in the same way as other students? What are we doing for the child who needs specialized instruction, different teaching methods, additional time, assistive technology, or an Individualized Education Program (IEP) to have a fair opportunity to learn? And perhaps most importantly: What happens when the system that is supposed to support that child decides they no longer need that support, and gets it wrong?

I am not writing this to tell anyone which candidate to vote for. I am not writing to endorse or oppose anyone running for the school board. I am writing because I am a parent. And I am writing because our family’s experience with Talbot County Public Schools has taught me something I believe our community needs to understand.

An IEP is not a label. It is not a reward. And it is not something a child should lose simply because they have made progress.

My child was diagnosed with dyslexia and dysgraphia in third grade. We had seen the signs before that. But like many families, the disruption caused by COVID made it more difficult to identify exactly what was happening. In third grade, we sought outside evaluations because we knew our child was struggling and needed answers. The evaluations identified dyslexia and dysgraphia.

We brought those results to Talbot County Public Schools. The school system conducted its own testing, and we worked with our child’s elementary school to begin developing an IEP. We also hired an advocate because we were parents trying to navigate a complicated system we had never been trained to understand. Our child’s elementary school experience ultimately went well. He had teachers and administrators who cared about him, and we were grateful for the support he received.

Then our child reached the end of fifth grade. Because he had an IEP, he was due for a reevaluation. We agreed to have the school system conduct that testing. A few weeks later, I walked into what I believed would be a meeting to review the reevaluation results and discuss what the IEP would look like as our child transitioned into middle school. Instead, I was told that my child no longer qualified for an IEP.

That moment is still difficult for me to understand. His underlying diagnoses had not disappeared. His dyslexia had not disappeared. His dysgraphia had not disappeared. And his teachers’ observations continued to show that he struggled without the supports he had been receiving. Yet TCPS decided he no longer needed an IEP.

This is the part of our story that I believe deserves the most attention. We appealed the decision. That meant meetings, paperwork, additional testing, arbitration, and conversations with school officials and legal representatives. It meant paying our advocate additional hours to help us understand the process and advocate for our child. It also meant time. Lots of time.

Ultimately, TCPS, my husband, and I agreed that the doctor who originally evaluated our child in the third grade would reevaluate him. That evaluation could not happen overnight. While we waited, our son entered sixth grade without an IEP. TCPS provided a 504 plan while the reevaluation process continued. But an IEP and a 504 plan are not the same thing.

For our child, the issue was not simply whether he could sit in a general education classroom with accommodations. The question was whether he could actually learn the material being presented to him without the specialized instruction needed. For months, our child did not have that specialized instruction.

Then the independent reevaluation was completed. The results continued to identify dyslexia and dysgraphia. The doctor recommended an IEP. And ultimately, his IEP was reinstated in December 2025.

Think about that sequence. A child with a documented history of dyslexia and dysgraphia had an IEP. The school system determined that he no longer needed it. He spent months without the specialized instruction provided through that IEP. An additional independent evaluation was conducted. That evaluation continued to identify the same learning disabilities and recommended an IEP. His IEP was then reinstated.

So I have to ask: What changed? Not his dyslexia. Not his dysgraphia. And while the IEP was gone, time passed. Those months cannot be given back to him. There was no rewind button. There was no way to give him back the hours of instruction he missed or the academic confidence he lost while trying to keep up without the services he needed.

And this is where the conversation about test scores and academic achievement becomes very real. Because behind every statistic is a child. Behind every IEP is a child. And behind every decision about special education services is a child whose education, confidence, and future are being affected.

During our child’s time in middle school, he was pulled from class or removed from activities he enjoyed to discuss his response with teachers or administrators, make calls home, or complete make-up work, all during valuable class time when he should have been learning or participating in a class.

A child who cannot understand what they are reading may avoid reading. A child who struggles to translate their thoughts into written language may avoid writing. A child who has difficulty processing written directions may not complete an assignment. A child who spends significantly more mental energy than their classmates trying to complete the same work may become frustrated. And frustration can look different from child to child.

To my husband and me, this meant the adults needed to ask an important question: What is underneath the response?

One of the hardest things for us to watch was how much energy our child was spending simply trying to keep up. He was running a marathon every day. And too often, the adults around him were seeing the symptoms of that marathon without fully seeing the marathon itself.

As parents, we saw it. We knew how long it took to read a page. We knew how much effort went into writing a paragraph. We knew what happened when given multiple written directions. We knew how exhausting school had become. And we watched our child begin to question himself.

That was heartbreaking. Because there was never anything wrong with our child. He needed to be taught differently. That is not a failure on his part. And needing an IEP is not a failure.

In fact, our child’s experience showed us something that I believe is critically important for the conversation about special education: Progress and disability are not opposites. Our child made progress when the appropriate intervention was received. Our child demonstrated significant improvement in some areas of reading. But continued to struggle with other reading and writing skills.

A child can make tremendous progress and still have a learning disability. A child can improve because an intervention is working and still need that intervention. Progress should not automatically be interpreted as a reason to remove the support that helped create the progress.

Our child’s eventual IEP identified Specific Learning Disability, Dyslexia, and Dysgraphia. It documented reading and writing needs and identified the specially designed instruction required, including specialized reading and writing instruction and assistive technology.

That brings me back to the question that I cannot get past: How did our child go from needing an IEP to being told he no longer qualified, to ultimately having an IEP reinstated after additional evaluation? And perhaps an even more important question: How many other children are going through something similar?

Our family eventually made the painful decision to move our son out of Talbot County Public Schools. We did not make that decision lightly. We made it because we needed him in an environment where his dyslexia and dysgraphia would be consistently understood and where he could receive the intensive, structured instruction he needs. Our hope is that one day our child will be able to return to Talbot County Public Schools, attend the high school where I graduated, and ultimately receive his diploma from the same school where other members of our family have graduated.

Today, our child is doing better. He is excited about going to school. He is receiving structured instruction that matches the way he learns. And we are watching our child regain confidence in himself. But I cannot stop thinking about the months that came before.

The people employed by TCPS who made the decision that our child no longer needed an IEP did not live through those months with him. They did not experience the daily struggle, frustration, and exhaustion that we saw as parents. They did not sit beside him after a full day of school and spend hours helping him work through assignments. They did not drive him to countless hours of tutoring. They did not watch him struggle with something that seemed simple to everyone else. They did not see the exhaustion. They did not see the frustration. And they did not watch their child begin to question whether he was capable. We did.

We had teachers who cared about him. We had educators who wanted him to succeed. We had people who worked hard on his behalf. But systems are bigger than individual people. And a good school system must have safeguards to make sure that when a child has a documented disability, decisions about changing or removing services are made carefully, thoroughly, and with the child’s actual educational needs at the center.

Our experience has left us with questions that I believe are worth asking as our community discusses the future of Talbot County Public Schools. How are we ensuring that children with dyslexia, dysgraphia, and other learning disabilities are correctly identified? How are we ensuring that progress is not mistaken for the disappearance of a disability? And most importantly: What safeguards are in place when a child’s IEP is being removed?

Because removing an IEP is not simply changing a document. It changes what specialized instruction a child receives. It changes the support available to that child. And when that decision is wrong, the child, not the adults who made the decision, pays the price.

I cannot change what happened to our child. I cannot give our child back the months when he was trying to navigate school without the specialized instruction he ultimately needed. But I can tell our story. And I can ask that we stop looking only at the children who appear in the scores.

Look at the children behind the scores. Look at the child who is working twice as hard to accomplish the same task. Look at the child who knows the answer but cannot get it onto the page. Look at the child who is labeled as unmotivated when they are actually overwhelmed. Look at the child who is acting out because they are frustrated. Look at the child slowly losing confidence because school has become a place where they feel they cannot succeed. And look at the child whose IEP was taken away even though the underlying learning disabilities had not disappeared.

Our children should not have to spend their school years proving that they are struggling enough to deserve help. They should not have to lose confidence before we listen. They should not have to wait months for adults to recognize what their parents have been telling them. And they should not have to run a marathon just to receive the education they are entitled to.

Behind every score is a child. Behind every IEP is a child. And sometimes, the child we don’t see in the scores is the one who needs our attention most.

Rachel Smith

Talbot County

Originally published in The Talbot Spy.

Cover photograph: Lera Mk / Pexels.