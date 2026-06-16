For All Seasons has long been known for providing mental health and crisis support across Maryland’s Mid-Shore. Increasingly, however, the organization has also focused on a population that routinely encounters trauma while serving others: first responders.

Through a growing network of peer support initiatives in Caroline, Queen Anne’s, and Talbot counties, For All Seasons is helping firefighters, EMS personnel, law enforcement officers, dispatchers, and detention center staff build resilience, strengthen peer connections, and access critical mental health resources when they need them most.

The programs are based on a simple premise: responder wellness is inseparable from public safety. By providing peer support, resiliency training, and pathways to trauma-certified mental health care, these initiatives aim to reduce burnout, improve recovery after critical incidents, strengthen interagency collaboration, and ensure the continuity of emergency services throughout the region.

To learn more about these efforts and why they matter not only to first responders but also to the communities they serve, the Spy spoke with Beth Anne Dorman, President and CEO of For All Seasons, about the agency’s First Responder Peer Programs and their growing impact on the Mid-Shore.

This video is approximately six minutes in length. For more information about For All Seasons, please go here.