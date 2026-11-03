Politics has always been a nasty business and clearly not cut out for the faint of heart. But this season politicians have pulled out all stops, making it one of the cruelest political seasons on record. Many blame such intense rhetoric on the extreme polarization of the country which encourages like-minded people to push the limits in terms of decorum and decency.

Cities, neighborhoods, and colleges are increasingly becoming labeled as red or blue. Executives at many firms tend to hold similar political views. The more polarized we become, the less tolerant we become and the more open to cruelly lashing out at the opposition.

There are so many cases in point this election season.

Ohio Republican Gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy featured an ad with Democratic candidate Amy Acton’s estranged mother who called her daughter a liar and urged voters to oppose her. Acton had previously disclosed that her stepfather had sexually abused her when she was a child. President Trump and JD Vance both defended the ad.

Colorado Secretary of State Jenna Griswold received graphic voicemails and messages threatening her life, vowing to find her, and wishing her a painful death surrounding ballot challenges.

Georgia Republican Senate candidate Mike Collins has faced criticism for anti-Semitic comments by his staff and relatives and his ties to White nationalists. In response, Georgia Democratic Senate candidate Jon Ossoff has called Collins a bigot on several occasions.

Texas Democratic Senate candidate James Talarico has faced attacks from the GOP regarding his masculinity and past veganism. They have called him “low T Talarico” and “Tofu Talarico.” Trump has nicknamed him “Talafreako” and has said, “He’s a freaky guy. There is something wrong with him.”

Michigan Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed has faced a barrage of vicious ads claiming he has ties to Islamic terrorist organizations. Trump said El-Sayed must pass through a metal detector before entering the Senate chamber. El-Sayed responded that he would be happy to do so as long as Trump sits for a lie detector session regarding the 2020 election and Jeffrey Epstein

Republican Maine Senate candidate Susan Collins ran an ad last week deriding her opponent’s logging background, which created a firestorm of criticism accusing Collins’ campaign of talking down to working-class Mainers and the state’s logging heritage.

On Sunday, the New York Times Editorial Board wrote this: “Voters should keep in mind Trump’s failure to keep his campaign promises, his attempts to undermine American democracy and his flagrant corruption. They should be thinking of the Republican Party’s acquiescence to this abuse of power, and they should hold Republicans accountable.”

“Mr. Trump has dominated American politics for more than a decade, and the Republican Party has been his eager accomplice in degrading the nation’s ideals. The American people have a chance this week to speak in a clear voice. If they do, they can allow the nation to glimpse the end of the Trump era and the start of something brighter.”

Bertrand Russell once wrote, “Fear is the main source of superstition, and one of the main sources of cruelty.” To conquer fear, is the beginning of wisdom.”

My sincere hope is that after this election cycle, all of us tone down the rhetoric, the cruel and nasty comments, the vitriol pouring out of the mouths of officials, and sincerely strive to objectively examine all sides of issues, seek to find common ground and common-sense answers for the good of the citizenry that embody fiscal responsibility, humanity, empathy, and equality. Hope springs eternal.

Maria Grant, formerly principal-in-charge of the federal human capital practice of an international consulting firm, now focuses on writing, reading, music, and nature.