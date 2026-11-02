A couple of weeks ago, I was asked, “What fills up your cup?” Of course, I gave the usual answers: family, pets, going for walks, reading, yoga, and knitting.

Knitting takes a summer holiday in my world. But come September, my heart begins to yearn for beautiful wool, the feel of needles in my hands, and a new knitting project. There is something about the arrival of autumn that makes me want to settle into the peaceful rhythm of knitting again.

I’m always on the lookout for books and podcasts that involve knitting. My Pinterest board is filled with things I have knitted over the years, along with pieces of clothing I hope to make during the fall and winter months.

My Mom was an amazing knitter. As part of the war effort, my very young mother knitted socks and hats for soldiers as part of her Home Economics class. Every year, she knitted argyle socks for my Dad. She also made booties and sweaters for my babies and many beautiful ski sweaters for me. My mother tried many times to teach me to knit and crochet, but it wasn’t until college that I truly developed a love for the craft.

For me, knitting is a meditation of sorts. The repetitive movement of the needles, the feel of the wool, and the quiet concentration required have a calming effect. Over the years, this peaceful activity has carried me through many stressful situations. It is more than a hobby; it is a familiar comfort I can return to whenever I need it.

Historical fiction and books about World War II have always been among my favorites. Recently, I read a fascinating book about women spies who used knitting during the war. With a process much like Morse code, knitting became a clever way to pass along secret information. Patterns of knits and purls, and even dropped stitches, could communicate messages to those who knew how to interpret them.

At border crossings, men and women were searched for contraband, but their knitting was rarely suspected. What appeared to be an ordinary pastime could conceal valuable wartime secrets. It is remarkable to think that something as gentle and domestic as knitting could become an instrument of espionage.

I find myself thinking about my mother, who knitted for soldiers as a young girl, and the women who used their needles in entirely different ways to help the war effort. Across generations, knitting has served so many purposes: keeping someone warm, creating something beautiful, passing the time, comforting a troubled mind, and even protecting a secret.

Perhaps that is another reason knitting fills my cup. It connects me to my mother, to memories of my own life, and to generations of women who have found purpose, comfort, and creativity in a simple ball of wool and a pair of needles.

And when September arrived , I was happy to pick up where I left off.

Kate Emery General is a retired chef/restaurant owner who was born and raised in Casper, Wyoming. Kate loves her grandchildren, knitting, and watercolor painting. Kate and her husband, Matt are longtime residents of Cambridge’s West End where they enjoy swimming and bicycling.