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Fewer issues arising from the 2026 Maryland General Assembly have sparked considerable debate among law enforcement officials as the Community Trust Act. Supporters say the legislation aims to strengthen trust between immigrant communities and local police by restricting certain cooperation with federal immigration authorities. However, many of Maryland’s elected sheriffs argue the law will have the opposite effect, raising public safety concerns and causing conflicts between local agencies and federal law.

Talbot County Sheriff Joe Gamble is among 16 Maryland sheriffs who have joined a federal lawsuit challenging the legislation. He believes the law restricts communication with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), complicates the transfer of individuals already in custody, and could have broader consequences for local detention centers and law enforcement agencies across the state.

In this interview with the Spy, Gamble explains why he joined the lawsuit, discusses his concerns about the Community Trust Act, and outlines why he believes the issue extends beyond immigration policy to questions of public safety and the relationship between state and federal law.

This video is approximately 6 minutes in length.