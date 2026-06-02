As part of Pride Month, Groove|Factory brings Perfect Arrangement to the Garfield Center for the Arts in Chestertown from June 5–7. Written by playwright Topher Payne, the comedy is set in 1950s Washington, D.C., during the era of McCarthyism and the government’s so-called “Lavender Scare,” when LGBTQ+ Americans faced intense scrutiny and persecution.

Blending sharp humor with historical insight, Perfect Arrangement follows two married couples whose carefully constructed lives hide a deeper truth. The play has earned praise for its clever mix of farce, social commentary, and emotional depth.

Recently, the Spy spoke with director Joe Fox and Groove|Factory co-founder Cece about the production, its themes, and why this story continues to resonate with audiences today.

This video is approximately four minutes in length. For more information or to purchase tickets please go here.