As the Democrats first pitched Joe Biden for a second term, and then Kamala Harris, the Trump-centered MAGA movement was floating on a narcotic—hubris. Many narcotics poison the body; hubris works on the mind.

Sure enough the “narcotic float” came crashing down several weeks ago. The inevitable happened; it was only a question of time.

While Greek literature provides richer narratives, this is a shorthanded definition of hubris: “An inflated sense of one’s own ability, power, or importance, leading to a belief that one is above normal rules or consequences.”

Some still try to discern and then explain Trump’s version of MAGA. My view: it became a collection of Trump impulses and excesses. Spending escalated. Closing the border evolved into vigilante aggression. Tariffs broke food chains and alliances. Executive Orders replaced legislating. The power lever of war became irresistible. All the while President Trump was voicing, daily, some of his worst impulses; transparency it was called. Often it was heretical.

Now, several weeks after the mid-term wipeout, Trump has dispatched his former Chief-of-Staff Susie Wiles to a political position to enforce MAGA discipline. And, while new post-election filings are not available, it is said that Trump has tens of millions left to spend. So how to spend it? I would guess to use bear spray on what he calls the RINOs (Republicans In Name Only). Addition by subtraction—another fatal impulse. The narcotic has not worn off—he remains in the throne room with Hail to the Chief on a closed audio loop.

If America had less restrictive laws, there would be more than two strong political Parties. We would then find out where the real floor of the MAGA movement is. The prevailing protection of the two Parties push, for example, center-right voters like me into Independent status. A personal frustration: I can’t find in either political party a leader who can explain our national debt problem persuasively along with a recovery plan.

So while Trump was hanging out with billionaires, the Democratic Party offered up some new and promising winners. The list would require a scorecard and associated batting averages, but for those on the list who remain coherent, articulate, and refuse to hang out with the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), they have a promising future.

Trump became the Democratic Party’s enabler. His words and deeds told Lincoln and Teddy Roosevelt and Eisenhower and Reagan Republicans to leave the Party. “Get out, RINOs. The hell with historical principles, the Republican Party is my Party.” I said, okay.

Will the Coastal Democrats (the Party’s center of gravity) make a similar error? Overnight gravity reset.

Andrews of South Carolina, Hamilton of Kansas. Colom of Mississippi, Cooper of North Carolina, Talarico of Texas, Turek of Iowa. The Democratic Party is once again a national Party.

It is as if Ronald Reagan’s confident assertion prevailed, but this time for Democrats: “America is back. We have restored our confidence, our economic strength, and our national pride. Our best days are still ahead of us.”

We will hear variations on George HW Bush’s call: “Build a kinder, gentler nation in which public service, personal responsibility, and community matter as much as economic and military strength.” This time, of course, from Democratic Party leaders.

In the meantime, Trump, who has been especially enamored with pairing money and power, will find that as his power diminishes he will have fewer friends. And the Republican remnants, who still have a legally protected political party, will need to embrace new leadership that can revive the Party of more conservative-minded people who Trump pitted against each other.

What the President is going to discover in his waning days is that Presidential leadership is honored as it survives the test of time. Not because a President’s name is contemporarily etched on some hard surface. Trump’s distinguished predecessors on the Republican side believed that America is not simply a country known for its President, but an ongoing commitment to principles. Who can give new life to those principles? Those with visions and ambitions should start now.

Al Sikes is the former Chair of the Federal Communications Commission under George H.W. Bush. Al writes on themes from his book, Culture Leads Leaders Follow published by Koehler Books.