Our bodies are tuned to the rhythm of a biological clock that scientists call the circadian rhythm. It impacts every organ, tissue, and cell. Throughout our evolution, the sun set the circadian rhythm, and our bodies evolved to this rhythm.

At the center of this circadian rhythm is a tiny cluster of 20,000 neurons called the suprachiasmatic nucleus (SCN), located in the hypothalamus. These cells keep time, relying heavily on external cues, like sunlight, to reset our biological clock each morning.

At dawn, the specialized cells in our eyes fire signals to these neurons. They stop the production of melatonin (the hormone that makes us sleep) and trigger a sharp rise in cortisol and core body temperature. This is the opening movement of the day: a biological alarm clock that sharpens our focus and primes our muscles.

By mid-afternoon, for most people, the body reaches peak coordination, fastest reaction times, and greatest cardiovascular efficiency.

At sunset, darkness signals these same neurons to produce melatonin, lower our body temperature and slow our heart rate to prepare us for sleep.

Every organ in the body is affected by our circadian rhythm.

The daily changes in blood pressure, heart rate, and cardiovascular function are governed by circadian rhythm. Most heart attacks and strokes occur between the hours of 6 AM and noon. Disruptions (such as shift work) are heavily linked to a higher risk of heart disease and hypertension.

The liver controls metabolic homeostasis, bile acid synthesis, and glucose/lipid metabolism, which are required to process meals. The liver is highly sensitive to the timing of meals and regular mealtime allows the liver to process food efficiently. Disrupted rhythms alter these metabolic pathways, forcing the body to store fat rather than burn it for energy.

Intestinal motility, gastric acid secretion, and digestive enzyme release are all on a 24-hour schedule, peaking during active eating hours and resting at night.

Lung capacity and airway resistance fluctuate by circadian rhythm, which often explains why conditions like asthma worsen significantly at night. As an asthmatic, I experience most of my attacks at night, often during sleep.

The skin’s barrier function, hydration, trans epidermal water loss, and cellular repair cycles change based on circadian rhythm. During the day, the skin thickens to protect against UV rays and pollution. At night, the biological clock signals the skin to begin cellular repair, collagen production, and DNA recovery.

The circadian clock regulates metabolic rate and muscle capacity, allowing the body to adapt its energy use depending on whether we are active or resting. Muscle strength, flexibility, and mitochondrial efficiency generally peak in the late afternoon or early evening. Protein synthesis and growth are optimized during daytime hours, while breakdown and repair processes occur primarily at night.

Glands like the pancreas (insulin secretion) and the adrenal gland (cortisol and melatonin production) rely strictly on the circadian cycle to maintain hormone levels. The pancreas alters its insulin production based on the time of day. Eating late at night when the pancreas expects to rest, causes severe blood sugar spikes.

The brain’s electrical thresholds change rhythmically as well, causing specific types of seizures or severe migraines to occur in highly predictable, clock-like daily patterns.

The brain flushes out toxic proteins, like beta-amyloid, primarily during deep sleep. Circadian disruption impairs this cleansing cycle, accelerating plaque buildup, which is believed to be the cause of Alzheimer’s. Patients with advanced dementia often exhibit extreme confusion, anxiety, and pacing in the late afternoon and evening (called Sundowner’s Syndrome) as their master clock degrades.

Severe disruption to the internal clock alters the production of serotonin and dopamine. This direct neurochemical link heavily drives major depressive disorder, seasonal affective disorder (SAD), and triggers manic episodes in bipolar disorder.

Circadian rhythm can even affect cancer growth and treatment. The body programs cellular division and DNA repair to occur primarily at night. If the biological clock is broken, damaged cells divide unchecked instead of being repaired or destroyed.

For the majority of human history, circadian rhythm was set by the sun. But today, we live in a world of perpetual daylight. The result is a mismatch between our biological clock and our social clock. When we stay up late and drag ourself out of bed the next day, our internal organs suffer. Our brain might think it’s 8:00 AM because we’ve had a double espresso, but our liver and pancreas remain governed by internal circadian rhythms.

Chronic circadian disruption is directly linked to a heart disorders, weakened immune system, metabolic disorders, systemic inflammation, and mood disorders like anxiety and depression.

If our social calendar is not governed by the sun, we can gradually adjust our individual circadian rhythm. Experts recommend that we step outside within an hour of waking up. Just 10 to 15 minutes of natural morning sunlight tells our body exactly what time it is, setting an internal timer that will make sleep easier. (A window doesn’t count—glass blocks the light intensity our brain needs.)

Since our digestive organs have their own peripheral clocks, keeping mealtime consistent and avoiding heavy eating late at night work with our rhythm and reduce sugar spikes and fat buildup.

To commence brain production of melatonin, dim the lights in the evening.

We tend to treat our bodies like machines that can be switched on and off, powered by caffeine and forced into submission by willpower. But we aren’t machines; we are ecosystems governed in large part by our circadian rhythms. Something to be respected, not overpowered.

Angela Rieck, a Caroline County native, received her PhD in Mathematical Psychology from the University of Maryland and worked as a scientist at Bell Labs and other high-tech companies in New Jersey before retiring as a corporate executive. Angela and her dogs divide their time between St Michaels and Key West Florida. Her daughter lives and works in New York City.