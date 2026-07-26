The Spy Network

The Spy Network

2 Comments

User's avatar
darrell parsons's avatar
darrell parsons
1h

I sent that comment accidentally before finishing it. I intended to go on to say that your description of the fox leaving your deck, captures for me the beauty of that moment.

Reply
Share
darrell parsons's avatar
darrell parsons
1h

I just read something about Robert Lewis. Stephenson advising an inexperienced writer not to describe a lawn as “green grass”. And then I read your writing about the fox.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Spy Community Media · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture