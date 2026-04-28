If you’ve driven past Idlewild Park or out along Hog Neck Golf Course in late May, you’ve likely seen it. Hundreds of American flags waving as you pass. And at that moment, something may shift, even if it’s just for a few seconds. “It’s meant to stop you for a moment,” John Flohr says.

It was that need for a pause that made Flohr decide to bring Flags for Heroes to Talbot County 15 years ago. “I grew up in Washington, DC. I laid flags at Arlington Cemetery. I’ve laid a wreath at the Unknown Soldier. My father was in the military. I was in the military. Memorial Day was something very important to us,” he said.

Over time, he started noticing something missing. Not gone entirely, but different enough to stand out. “We used to celebrate the reason for the day, but I didn’t see that happening anymore,” he said.

Flohr had heard about a Rotary Club in Texas using flags to honor veterans. He says it “kind of resonated in my brain for a while.”And it didn’t go away. “I began to think that this would be a way that we might be able to revive what Memorial Day was all about, and then our children would learn, because you never want to forget.” Flohr brought the idea to the Rotary Club of Easton. From the beginning, the concept was simple—people could sponsor a flag in honor of someone in their lives.

When he took it to then-Mayor Bob Willey, the answer wasn’t exactly yes. “Bob said, ‘I can’t approve that, John. If I approve it and people get upset, I’m in trouble. So if you just go and do it, I can forgive you.’ He loved the idea of displaying American flags from day one. Bob is a great American, and he encouraged us every year to do more flags,” said Flohr.

So, the first display went up at Hog Neck without formal approval. From there, it grew into something that now shows up every year.

The original plan was around 100 flags, but the idea expanded. Now there are more than 1,000 flags between Idlewild Park and Hog Neck Golf Course.

Early on, there was an attempt to make each flag more personal. “We tried to put medallions on each flag one year. Anybody who sponsored a flag could come out and walk the field. We actually had a schematic showing where their flag was, and they could get the medallion and take it home. We quickly realized people really just wanted to see the flags,” he said.

Now the flags are left as they are—set out as a group, even though each one represents an individual dedication. “For instance, I sponsor two flags, one for my father from World War Two, my father-in-law from the Korean War,” he said.

Once the flags are up, it becomes something you move through rather than something you look for. Over the years, he’s watched how people react when they walk into that space. “There was a husband and wife. He was a World War Two veteran, and he was remembering his friends,” he said.

Another time, someone stopped on his way back from Ocean City. “He was taking pictures and sending them to his friend who had just got back from Iraq deployment,” Flohr said.

The idea of who those moments are for has widened over time. While it started with a focus on military service, people began dedicating flags to others in their lives—people who showed up in different ways. “First responders, volunteer fire department, police department, EMTs. It could be a teacher. It could be someone in your church,” he said. “Sometimes we don’t really think of them as heroes, but once you lose them, you realize how important they were,” he said.

Over the past 14 years, Flags for Heroes has raised more than $570,000, all of it staying in Talbot County.“We get requests and we review them,” he said. This year, they kept it to a smaller group. “We had the emergency medical responders, the volunteer fire department of Easton, of Trappe, of Oxford, the Easton police department, and Civil Air Patrol,” he said.

But it all begins with the flags.

The sponsorship period opens in the last week of April and runs for about three weeks, leading up to Memorial Day. Then, just before the holiday, the display is set in place.

Surprisingly, it doesn’t take long.“Once you start putting up flags, people want to help,” Flohr said.

That help comes from everywhere—family, teams, even passersby.

“My grandchildren have come out. We’ve had Little League teams come out,” he said. “I remember a year or two ago, a young lady walking down the street saw what we were doing and asked, ‘Hey, can I help?’”

She was a junior at Easton High School. She pitched in—and then quietly left, without giving her name or sticking around for recognition.

Flohr never forgot that.

Moments like that have shaped how the project has grown. “It made us want to reach out to more organizations and schools,” he said, “because it helps people remember why we’re doing this. And then they tell the stories. That’s how things grow.”

Over time, some groups have taken on larger roles. The Civil Air Patrol, for example, now handles much of the setup and breakdown at Hog Neck. “With enough people, we can probably set up the flags in about 45 minutes,” Flohr said.

The flags remain through June 10, and then they come down again—packed away until the following year.

“It’s almost like Christmas,” he said. “It comes and goes.”

But while they’re here, something shifts.

People slow down.

“That’s what it’s about,” Flohr said. “It gives you a moment to remember.”

To sponsor a flag, go to: https://www.flagsforheroes.org/sponsor#dataItem-jfwbg2ae