One of The Talbot Spy’s core missions is to bring attention to important issues that often go unnoticed and homelessness in Talbot County is one such issue. While it may seem uncommon or distinct from larger communities, the reality is more complex and increasingly urgent. To better understand it, we convened a group of local leaders who confront these challenges every day, grounding the conversation in lived experience and practical insight.

Joining the conversation are Nancy Andrew, Director of the Talbot Family Network; Julie Lowe, Executive Director of Talbot Interfaith Shelter; and Andy Hollis of the Neighborhood Service Center—each offering a distinct, on-the-ground perspective and an honest look at where we are as a community, and what it will take to do better.

This video is approximately 12 minutes in length. To volunteer or make a donation, please visit Talbot Family Network,

Talbot Interfaith Shelter or the Neighborhood Service Center