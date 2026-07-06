For decades, For All Seasons has provided mental health counseling and support services to veterans, active-duty military personnel, and their families as part of its broader mission to serve the Mid-Shore community. Recognizing the unique challenges faced by those who have served—from the transition to civilian life to the emotional impact on spouses and children—the organization has steadily expanded its commitment through counseling, outreach, and partnerships with veteran organizations.

That commitment has now entered a new chapter with the launch of the Center for Veteran and Military Families, following the transition of the Veteran and Military Support Alliance (VAMSA) into the For All Seasons organization. The move preserves VAMSA’s existing services while creating new opportunities to expand support across the Mid-Shore.

In the Spy’s latest interview with the Spy, For All Seasons President and CEO Beth Anne Dorman explains how the new center will build on years of collaboration with the veteran community. She discusses plans to strengthen partnerships with VFW posts, American Legions, and other organizations serving veterans, expand workforce development and benefits navigation, and develop new programs based on what veterans and military families say they need most. The conversation also explores the importance of supporting not only veterans but their spouses, children, and caregivers, with a growing emphasis on mental health, suicide prevention, and community connection.

This video is approximately six minutes in length. For more information about For All Seasons, please go here.