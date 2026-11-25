Family is at the top of the list for those of us lucky enough to have one. To have people who care about you, even when you’re wrong, is magical. Family also involves responsibilities that give life meaning, which is why, at my age, when you get together with friends, reports on friends’ families inevitably come up.

Health is also something to be grateful for. Most of us know, and sometimes are, someone who has been seriously ill or injured. The experience of serious illness or injury makes one grateful for health, which, in turn, makes interacting with others possible, which, in turn, makes happiness possible.

Community, which is not a given. A friend once told me that community doesn’t exist without your help in making it. The comment confused me, but I eventually concluded he meant you can’t be in a community without being part of it. Think, “No man (or woman) is an island.” Isolation is a recipe for depression and decline.

On the Eastern Shore, we are fortunate to live in a welcoming community. Opportunities to be part of our community are everywhere. You can trip over one if you are not careful.

Decency. I was going to say “religion,” but I know many genuinely good and decent people who, for one reason or another, are not religious. They do good, every day, not out of fear of eternal damnation or because God is watching them, but because somehow being good and decent comes naturally to them. I am thankful for so many decent people here on the Eastern Shore.

The Bay. The Chesapeake Bay is a friend of mine. Every time I boat, kayak, or even look at the bay, I am thankful it exists. Without the Bay, I suspect, most of us would not be on the Eastern Shore. (Please don’t remind me that without the Chesapeake Bay, there would not be an Eastern Shore because there would be no shore, either Eastern or Western.)

Domestic peace when we have it. Like community, domestic peace is not a given. To have it, you need decent people, lots of them. But you also need good law enforcement and public safety, which, in turn, requires community support. Every community, even the best, occasionally needs help when trouble visits. A healthy community cannot exist without domestic peace, and that requires people willing to keep the peace and help the rest of us when circumstances arise that require heroes.

Honesty and Integrity. Lies are poison to community. They sow distrust and are antithetical to domestic peace. To have honesty and integrity, a community must have decent people. It must also have honest sources of news about the community—news sources that don’t just report the news but dig deeper and work to understand why the news is the news. On the Eastern Shore, we have several good news sources, but my favorite is The Spy.

So, Happy Thanksgiving. And remember:

“Gratitude is not only the greatest of virtues, but the parent of all others.” Cicero

“Life is not about waiting for the storms to pass… it’s about learning how to dance in the rain.” Shakespeare

“The love you take is equal to the love you make.” The Beatles.

Happy Thanksgiving!

J.E. Dean writes on politics, government, goldendoodles, and other subjects. A former counsel on Capitol Hill and public affairs consultant, Dean is an advocate for democracy, sanity, and the rule of law.