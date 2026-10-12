Fans of the Baltimore Ravens may recall John Urschel, who was an offensive lineman for three seasons and then retired.

His retirement was not because of poor performance on the playing field or failure to come to an agreement on the terms of his contract.

It was due in part to his concern over reports on the number of NFL players experiencing Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE). CTE has been linked to repeated trauma to the head. Symptoms can include behavioral problems, mood problems, and problems with thinking. The disease often gets worse over time and can result in dementia.

In August 2015, Urschel sustained a serious concussion and failed several cognitive tests.

Despite that injury Urschel kept playing for the Ravens and eventually made a full recovery.

That is great news as Urschel is an exceptional mathematician who loves doing research in and teaching mathematics.

While attending Penn State University and playing on their football team for four seasons, he affirmed that he was a true student-athlete.

His performance on the football field included being elected as a team captain, being selected twice for Big Ten Conference first team honors, and being selected once for AP third team All-American honors.

His performance in the classroom at Penn State was even more impressive. He earned a bachelor’s and a master’s degree in mathematics with perfect 4.0 grade point averages.

He received the William V. Campbell trophy, which is known as the “academic Heisman,” the James Sullivan award as the most outstanding amateur athlete in the United States, and a Big Ten Conference medal of honor for athletic and academic excellence.

While earning his master’s degree, Urschel taught calculus, trigonometry, analytic geometry, and introduction to econometrics.

He is now Dr. John Urschel, after earning a Ph.D. in mathematics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).

He has also been a member of the Institute for Advanced Study in Princeton, New Jersey, and has been a Junior Fellow at the Harvard Society of Fellows at Harvard University.

At MIT, he is currently an assistant professor of mathematics. His duties include supervising Ph.D. students, teaching, and giving presentations on a range of complex mathematical issues.

How he earned his Ph.D. at MIT is a testament to his resourcefulness and intellect.

MIT does not allow Ph.D. students to enroll on a part-time basis.

While playing for the Ravens, Urschel enrolled as a full-time graduate student. Between games and practices during the football season, he took correspondence classes.

Urschel is extremely modest about his involvement time with football. He has one phrase about it on page eight of his official MIT bio.

Apparently, a group of students in his introductory linear algebra class at MIT read that bio.

As a result, they surprised him by wearing his # 64 Raven jerseys at their final exam.

In a recent Washington Post article, Urschel was asked what he thought about his students’ efforts to remind him about his pre-teaching occupation.

Urschel said, “If a student thinks that’s cool and gets them to come take my class, and they learn a lot of cool, numerical math, that sounds great to me.”

When Urschel was recruited to play football for Penn State, Joe Paterno was the head coach.

Prior to his death, Paterno was often asked who his favorite players were. His reply was, “Ask me that question in twenty years when I see what kind of person they turned out to be.”

In John Urschel’s case, there is no need to wait twenty years to see the kind of person he turned out to be.

He has consistently affirmed that he is a role model for every pro football player who retires whenever they decide to do so.

When Urschel retired from the Ravens at the relatively early age of thirty-six, countless people questioned how he could step away from football as a player with his prime years ahead of him.

In his book, “Mind and Matter: A life in Math,” Urschel wrote about his retirement decision process.

He thought about what he was most passionate about and most excited about for the rest of his life.

When he did that, he realized that playing professional football was not one of them.

He concluded the two things that did mean most to him were mathematical research and teaching math.

John Urschel fully embraced Teddy Roosevelt’s timeless observation: “Far and away the best prize that life offers is the chance to work hard at work worth doing.”

In a recent Washington Post story on his life, John Urschel said he looked forward to being known simply as “that mathematician who used to play football.”

With all due respect to his modesty, Urschel is already known as a brilliant mathematician who used to play football.

Cover: John Urschel. Photo by Jeffrey Beall / Wikimedia Commons, CC BY 3.0; cropped to 500 × 300.

Originally published in The Talbot Spy.