There is something about the American landscape, and particularly its seascapes, that has fascinated painters for generations. Perhaps it is the endless movement of water, the changing light, or the remarkable ability of an artist to capture a moment along the coast that will never quite look the same again.

For those of us who live on the Eastern Shore, this fascination is particularly easy to understand. We live in a place where water is never far away, where the landscape can change dramatically with the weather, and where the relationship between land and sea remains one of the defining characteristics of our daily lives.

That makes the Academy Art Museum’s new exhibition, From Sea to Shining Sea: American Landscape Painting, 1850–1950, particularly interesting. Drawing on more than forty works from a private Eastern Shore collection, the exhibition offers an opportunity to explore how American artists spent a century interpreting the country’s extraordinary geography and, in the process, helping Americans understand their own national identity.

The exhibition, which opened November 7 and continues through May 23, 2027, was organized by the Academy Art Museum in recognition of the nation’s 250th anniversary. Its geographical reach is impressive, moving from the rocky shores of Maine to the mountains of the American West, and from California’s coastline to the distant landscapes of Alaska and Puerto Rico.

But it is the seascapes that provide one of the most compelling ways to appreciate how American painting evolved during this remarkable century.

Consider the work of Fitz Henry Lane, whose Thacher’s Island Light from Good Harbor Beach, Gloucester, painted around 1852, offers a quiet, almost meditative view of the Massachusetts shoreline. Lane was among the artists who helped establish a distinctly American approach to landscape painting, using light and atmosphere to suggest that nature possessed a spiritual quality all its own.

Fitz Henry Lane, Thacher’s Island Light from Good Harbor Beach, Gloucester, circa 1852. Oil on canvas. Private collection.

Other painters approached the sea with a very different sensibility. William Trost Richards, represented by his 1890 painting Sunlit Wave, found his inspiration in the precise observation of water and its movement. Frederick Judd Waugh, whose Pounding Surf is also included, explored the drama and physical power of waves crashing against the shore.

Frederick Judd Waugh, Pounding Surf, undated. Oil on canvas. Private collection.

These artists were looking at essentially the same natural subject, but what they saw, and what they wanted their audiences to experience, could be remarkably different.

That difference is one of the pleasures of this exhibition. As American painting moved away from its early emphasis on accurate representation and romantic grandeur, artists increasingly became interested in atmosphere, emotion, and the fleeting effects of light. The sea offered an almost perfect subject for these experiments, precisely because it was never still.

The exhibition includes several artists whose names will be familiar to those who follow American art, including Albert Bierstadt, Childe Hassam, Rockwell Kent, Robert Henri, and N.C. Wyeth. Their work illustrates how the American landscape gradually became more than an interesting subject for a painting. It also became a way to express larger ideas about national character, westward expansion, industrialization, and humanity’s relationship with nature.

And there is another dimension to this history that is worth considering.

During much of the nineteenth century, landscape paintings helped create an image of America as a vast, beautiful, and seemingly limitless wilderness. Those images inspired national pride and helped encourage the preservation of extraordinary natural places, but they also reflected the country’s enthusiasm for territorial expansion, often overlooking the people who had occupied those landscapes for centuries.

Edmund Darch Lewis, Delaware Water Gap, 1876. Oil on canvas. Private collection.

By the early twentieth century, artists were beginning to interpret the land and water in increasingly personal ways. The great romantic vistas were joined by quieter scenes of farms, harbors, wooded hillsides, and working landscapes that reflected a more intimate understanding of place.

Allen Tucker, Storm in the Rockies, 1912. Oil on canvas. Private collection.

For the Eastern Shore, this evolution has a particular resonance. Our own landscape has inspired generations of painters, many of whom have discovered that an ordinary creek, a distant shoreline, or a patch of sunlight moving across the water can be every bit as compelling as a towering mountain or a dramatic ocean storm.

That may ultimately be the most appealing lesson of From Sea to Shining Sea. The exhibition reminds us that the American landscape is not simply a collection of beautiful places. It is also a record of how generations of artists have understood their country, their environment, and their place within it.

And perhaps, after spending some time with these paintings, visitors will find themselves looking a little differently at the familiar waters and landscapes of the Mid-Shore.

Brian J. Lang is Director of Curatorial Affairs at the Academy Art Museum

From Sea to Shining Sea: American Landscape Painting, 1850–1950 continues through May 23, 2027, at the Academy Art Museum, 106 South Street in Easton. Admission is free. The museum also offers free guided tours on Saturdays, along with lectures, workshops, and other programs exploring the exhibition’s themes. More information is available at academyartmuseum.org.