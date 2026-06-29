As many Spy readers know, we’ve had the privilege of documenting the journeys of two of the Mid-Shore’s most remarkable entrepreneurs from the very beginning. One of the great pleasures of publishing the Spy has been watching these business owners build something truly special, one step at a time.

In our latest installment, we sat down with Emily Chandler, founder of Piazza and now Accanto in Easton, to talk about the opening of her new restaurant next door to the much-loved Italian market she created.

A few weeks earlier, we caught up with Ryan Groll, co-founder of Eat Sprout, to reflect on an equally remarkable story. What began with Ryan and his wife, Emily, serving locally sourced prepared meals from a food truck has grown into one of the region’s most successful healthy food companies, with five locations in Easton, St. Michaels, Annapolis, and most recently, Bethesda.

In our chat, Ryan reflects on what it has taken to scale the business while staying true to its original mission. He talks about the logistics behind the operation, the importance of local ingredients, the value of creating neighborhood gathering places, and why he believes careful, disciplined growth—not rapid expansion—is the best path forward.

It’s another conversation about entrepreneurship, community, and what it takes to build a lasting business on the Eastern Shore.

This video is approximately 12 minutes in length. To learn more about Eat Sprout please go here.