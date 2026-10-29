Every Thursday, the Spy hosts a conversation with Al From and Craig Fuller on the most topical political news of the moment.

This week, From and Fuller discuss how final polls show exceptionally strong trends for the Democratic Party, even as some pollsters pull back from their more aggressive blue wave forecasts. Al and Craig also share thoughts on what might be early indicators of a Democratic sweep after the polls close on the East Coast.

We regret that the video portion of this week’s From and Fulle is not available due to technical difficulties.