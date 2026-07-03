From and Fuller Hot Takes for July 3

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Spy NetworkSubscribe to watchFrom and Fuller Hot Takes for July 3Al and Craig share their political hot takes of the weekThe Spy NetworkJul 03, 2026∙ PaidShareAl and Craig share their political hot takes of the weekContinue reading this post for free, courtesy of The Spy Network.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.The Spy NetworkSubscribeAuthorsThe Spy NetworkRecent PostsFrom and Fuller Hot TakesMay 22 • Craig Fuller and Al FromFrom and Fuller Hot Takes May 10 • The Spy NetworkFrom and Fuller Hot TakesApr 17 • The Spy NetworkFrom and Fuller Hot TakesApr 11 • The Spy NetworkFrom and Fuller Hot TakesApr 3 • The Spy NetworkFrom and FullerApr 2 • The Spy NetworkMaryland Caucus with Foxwell and MitchellMar 20 • The Spy Network