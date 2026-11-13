The holidays bring expectations of celebration and togetherness, but for some veterans and military families, the season can also bring difficult memories, crowded gatherings, grief, and feelings of isolation. Understanding those pressures—and making room for a holiday that feels manageable—can make a meaningful difference.

In this Spy interview, Katie Theeke, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer at For All Seasons, and Laura Scrivener, LCSW-C Supervisor I, discuss the organization’s Center for Veterans and Military Families and its support for veterans, active-duty service members, and their loved ones. Drawing on their own family connections to military service, they explore how the challenges of service and civilian life can affect an entire household. They also offer practical ways to approach the holidays, from maintaining familiar routines and setting boundaries to planning breaks during gatherings and reaching out for support. Their message is reassuring: the holidays don’t have to be perfect, and no one has to navigate their difficulties alone.

The Spy caught up with Katie and Lauara do talk about the how the holidays can be a challenging time for veterans and their families.

The center provides family-centered support for veterans and their loved ones. For All Seasons also welcomes people from all backgrounds seeking mental-health or victim services, with same-day appointments available through Open Access. For information, visit ForAllSeasonsinc.org/veteransmilitary or call 410-822-1018.