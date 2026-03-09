For four decades, the Mid-Shore’s For All Seasons has been a quiet but powerful force helping women survivors and their families confront some of life’s hardest realities, from child abuse and sexual assault to mental health crises and human trafficking.

In the Spy’s most recent conversation with Chief Executive Officer Beth Anne Dorman, she reflects on the organization’s 40-year journey, which began with a small group of women determined to ensure that children experiencing abuse had somewhere to turn.

Beth Anne also speaks about the evolution of leadership for women during those same decades. While opportunities for women in leadership have expanded, she notes that the deeper cultural shift has been the willingness to speak openly about issues that once remained hidden in the shadows.

As the organization prepares to celebrate its 40th anniversary, the focus now turns toward sustaining that mission for the next forty years.

This video is approximately six minutes in length. For more information about For All Seasons, please go here.