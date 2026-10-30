Happy Halloween! Almost. All the ghoulies and ghosties and sandworms and Hobbits and young Indiana Joneses are getting ready to celebrate the annual rite of All Hallows’ Eve, which should also include candy, skeletons, rubber masks and scary witches. Here’s hoping there is good weather tomorrow night, so the young’uns can enjoy raking in oodles of treats without raingear. Mixing holiday metaphors with abandon here – do not be a Halloween Scrooge: show the love this Halloween season and pony up with the quality candy treats.

(This week’s illustration is of some candy kebabs we spotted in a fancy grocery in Harvard Square recently. We will NOT be handing these delicious items out to our trick or treaters – because they retailed for $3.75 each! Luckily the youngster we were visiting barely has teeth, so we were not compelled to buy any for her. Her parents should be prepared for next year, however. Boo!)

Back in the day we carried brown paper shopping bags from Bloomingdales for our modest haul of treats. It was a bumper crop year if the handles tore away beneath of the weight of the Butterfingers, Milky Ways, Three Musketeers, Hershey bars, wax teeth, homemade candy apples, nonpareils, and Tootsie Pops. I remember thinking my older brother and his tall friends were so ingenious with their ambitious use of pillowcases. Now, as I understand from extensive internet posts, that reusable Baggu bags are all the rage – because they can hold up to 40 pounds. Can you imagine if 40 pounds of chocolate, sugar, cocoa butter, skim milk, lactose, milk fat, soy lecithin, peanuts, corn syrup, sugar, palm oil, salt, egg whites and artificial flavor waddled home through your front door? And that is just in Snickers bars. Throw in some palm oil from Twix bars, the red dye from Twizzlers, Red 40, Yellow 5, Yellow 6, Blue 1 from Starbursts, citric acid, tapioca dextrin, modified corn starch in Skittles, or corn starch in peppermint patties. Ye gods! Peppermint Patties loaded with chemicals – is nothing sacred?

Sadly, for years Mr. Sanders and I live in dead zones. Our stodgy neighborhoods were shunned by the flesh and blood trick-or-treaters. This year, we have heard that we should expect oodles of kids in our new master-planned community. Our neighbors are certainly more showy here – there are lots of light-up, blow-up Scooby Doos, ghosts and Snoopys, with pop-up grave stones and artfully draped swathes of cobwebs. I’m not sure if our neighbors are trying to lure in Hansel and Gretel, or if they are just bouncing with excitement for the Halloween season, but they have a veritable monster mash display of life-sized neon skeletons, posed in a variety of activities, with bobbing eyeballs, all bathed in ultraviolet lights. Whew, boy. Suburban decorating can be cut-throat competition.

I hope the legacy my mother’s humorless, eat-these-because-they-are-good-for-you boxes of raisins has not followed me – although I have to state clearly, and for the record, that I have never once handed out raisins. I am firmly in the liberal candy camp that believes in distributing full-size candy bars, in case any trick-or-treaters who live in my neighborhood are reading this. We are in light blue house, with a modest display of light-up pumpkin lanterns, next to the house with the back-lit, fire-breathing dragon skeleton on the roof, with the frolicking skeletons playing football on the front lawn. Stop by. We won’t disappoint. We stocked up on quality Halloween candy a couple of weeks ago at Costco. There is a 10-pound bag of treats in the pantry – singing its siren song to us mere mortal former-kids. Ecco-friendly Baggu bags are welcome. Childhood is fleeting – enjoy it while you can.

Back in the world of adult-type activities – I’m going to be baking a quick, all-pretty-natural-ingredients pumpkin bread, because this is the time of the year to practice for Thanksgiving. There’s only a month to go! I want to bake pumpkin bread just ahead of time, and toss it into my bag of tricks when we drive away to the mountains for our annual Thanksgiving-in-a-Rental-House. It will smell divine! We might have to sample some along the way.

Food52 Pumpkin Bread Please note – no artificial flavors or colors!

Fancy Bon Appétit Pumpkin Bread with Salted Maple Butter, because we can.

Have a Happy Halloween!

“They also happen to be the sort of people who understand that giving trick-or-treaters raisins or apples or granola or wheat-germ or mung bean crackers is finklike behavior.”

—Calvin Trillin

Jean Dixon Sanders has been a painter and graphic designer for the past thirty years. A graduate of Washington College, where she majored in fine art, Jean started her work in design with the Literary House lecture program. The illustrations she contributes to the Spies are done with watercolor, colored pencil and ink.