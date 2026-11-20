Here we all are in the final countdown to Thanksgiving dinner. Six days to go! I went to the grocery store yesterday, just to get some milk, and was practically trampled by stressed-out shoppers with carts full of turkeys, bags of potatoes, aluminum roasting pans, cans of cranberry jelly and packages of butter. Here are a couple of things to remember:

Make your pie dough now. Buy the good, Kerrygold butter. Melissa Clark’s all-butter pie crust recipe

keeps in the freezer for three months; defrost it in the fridge overnight before you need to bake. (Though you are perfectly within your rights to use store-bought pie crusts. I hear that Trader Joe’s are made with real butter and taste delish.)

After writing out your Thanksgiving menu, divide your grocery list into perishables and non-perishables. Get those non-perishables this weekend if you can! The grocery store is going to be nuts this weekend, so if you have been given a Thanksgiving task, you better get out there early on Saturday and stake your claim on the aluminum roasting pans, mixed nuts, the fancy crackers, the yams, the mini marshmallows and the green beans. Don’t forget After Eight dinner mints – everyone loves to unwrap the crinkly papers. I hope to high heaven that you have reserved your bird! Otherwise you will be stuck with a frozen Butterball, which you will need to start thawing on Monday.

I have learned that not only is simple better, it is fine; it is devoutly to be wished for. Don’t promise to deliver a dish to the potluck if you’ve never made it before. It is perfectly acceptable to buy items to bring – time is short and we have enough demands on our already-fraying nerves. We are not Martha, and we do not have a staff. And not everything is destined to be photographed, Instagrammed or put on TikTok. Remember Ferris Bueller: “Life moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.” Got it?

Have you thought about a centerpiece? I am a big fan of using what is at hand, instead of getting fancy with flowers. I always think you can never have too many candles – which puts us in the camp of people who eat Thanksgiving as dinner, and not as a football halftime event. I use an apple corer to make hole in apples, pears, pumpkins and squash. I like using low candles so we can see each other across the table. Candlelight can be so flattering. I know I look better in the golden glow, and the shadows mask all our wobbly bits. Wine helps, too. There is so much to be thankful for!

This year we are traveling north, as our Gentle Readers may remember. We have been assigned to pick the turkey up from a Shaw’s supermarket on Wednesday. We will be bringing wine and years of Thanksgiving cooking expertise to the table, too. I was telling a visiting carpenter about our plans earlier this week. His personal cautionary tale was not the usual rhubarb of turkey woe. For his first Thanksgiving as the cook, he consulted in the kitchen with his experienced grandmother, who inspected the turkey for offending giblet packages. She said that the bird was ready for stuffing. A few hours later, once the turkey had been roasted and basted and brought to the table to be carved, they found the turkey neck still inside the bird. Granny had not been as thorough as she thought. Let that be a lesson to you! It was a teachable, memorable moment and it was better than the textbook case of trying to cook a frozen turkey. I promise to be alert to potential disaster.

Since it is my job to keep up with cooking trends, and Thanksgiving hints, I have been rooting around the internet looking for helpful ideas to pass on to you. I hope you have been paying attention.

• Buy your crucial Thanksgiving ingredients this weekend – Thursday morning is no time to go shopping

• Remove the giblets AND the turkey neck

• Buy lots of flattering candles

• Cocktail napkins are optional – good butter is not

Good luck with your Thanksgiving planning, lists, travel and cooking. We will be trying this new recipe for mashed potatoes from the New York Times – apparently the 12-year-old’s head is going to explode at the concept for Potato Chip Mashed Potatoes! This I have to see.

“Two days wrong!” sighed the Hatter. “I told you butter wouldn’t suit the works!” he added, looking angrily at the March Hare. “It was the best butter,” the March Hare meekly replied.”

― Lewis Carroll

And this is always apropos:

“After a good dinner one can forgive anybody, even one’s own relations.”

― Oscar Wilde

Jean Dixon Sanders has been a painter and graphic designer for the past thirty years. A graduate of Washington College, where she majored in fine art, Jean started her work in design with the Literary House lecture program. The illustrations she contributes to the Spies are done with watercolor, colored pencil and ink.