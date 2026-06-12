We are back home, returned from our Highland romp, jet-lagged but still marveling at the sights we saw, the foods we ate, and all the other folks who were as intent upon having as unique and special a vacation as we were. There were so many people! There was so much food!

I have never really thought about the number of decisions we make about food, let alone anatomized and planned for it over a ten-day period of time before. Multiply it by four family members, and throw in a year-old baby, and that’s what we underwent for six days. And then there were the wild cards – haggis? Rhubarb? Clotted cream first, or the strawberry jam? Steel-cut oat porridge for breakfast? Or a full Scottish fry-up? Sparkling, still, or tap? Lager or IPA? Spanish Albarino or French Chardonnay? My head still spins.

Mr. Sanders and I flew to Edinburgh, Scotland during the last week of May for a long-anticipated vacation. We had a few days by ourselves to climb the vertiginous hills and the many stone staircases of the city before being joined by our son, and his wife, and their young daughter. We stayed in a lovely small Georgian hotel in Old Town, which had a dog-friendly bar, a restaurant and a lively outdoor gathering area, with tables and sparkly lights. It was oh so convenient to take our exhausted selves downstairs for dinner on our first night, after taking long walk exploring the area, instead of peering at a map of the city, and making a impetuous guess about an unfamiliar restaurant. The ice cream cones we bought from a straw-hatted street vendor near St. Bernard’s Well did not spoil our appetites later for fish and chips and a burger.

There were food opportunities around every corner – tiny green grocers displayed baskets of spring-y in-season Scottish rhubarb and asparagus. Folks queued up with market baskets each morning at the fish monger’s, depleting the artful displays of the fresh catches. We muscled into tiny city markets to find some old favorite treats: McVitie’s dark chocolate digestive biscuits and Jacob’s oven-baked Twiglets. I can never get enough. We enjoyed a snack at the National Galleries of Scotland, as I caught my breath after finally being in the same room as John Singer Sargent’s painting of Lady Agnew. (Lady Agnew of Lochnaw ) Somehow, only a fresh scone with jam and clotted cream would do. (Mr. Sanders had a more substantial ham and cheese sandwich, topped with tomatoes and cress.)

A few days later, after walking the length and breadth of Edinburgh (or so it seemed) we met up with the family, and drove to the highlands, to the Fort William area where we were staying a self-catering cottage with all the mod cons, as the jargon goes. We stopped in a super market to stock up on a few provisions (more Twiglets and McVitie’s, plus wine, beer, strawberries and blueberries for the baby, and the fixings for a simple pasta meal).

Our stone cottage was positioned near a loch, and overlooked a sheep meadow, which was filled with baa-ing sheep and sometimes lowing Highland cows. Deer stalked nearby. There were cuckoos in the wood. Pheasants strolled our lawn in the evening. A many-antlered stag stopped by for a nosh one night. It was everything one could imagine about a natural wonderland: winsome animals, changeable skies, exotic birds, a beautiful garden, and the estate was covered with blooming rhododendron and gamboge gorse bushes blanketed the hills. Clouds scutted by, bringing rain and dappled sunshine. Brown trout were spotted. I saw a rainbow once, after a short shower. Sailboats glided past. We even saw the feral goats. Who could ask for anything more?

The estate kindly provided us a wooden crate of fresh, young vegetables grown in its own walled garden: onions, potatoes, lettuces, turnips, strawberries and rhubarb. On our next trip to the Marks & Spencer I picked up a quart of the finest vanilla custard, instead of using ice cream as suggested in the recipe I found for the rhubarb and strawberries. Also plain flour, caster sugar, ground almonds and fresh butter. The kitchen equipment in the cottage was not quite up to Spy Test Kitchen standards, and I am not familiar with British kitchen measurements and oven settings. I improvised my way to making a family dessert – a BBC Strawberry and Rhubarb Crumble.

I know it is late in the season for rhubarb, back here on this side of the pond, but fruit crumbles can be thrown together easily, even when you are operating in a strange kitchen. It’s a handy dessert to make with a variety of fruits on your summer vacation. Most VRBO kitchens we’ve seen are about par with our holiday cottage – ours just had an accent.

Crumbles depend on a mixture of sweetness and tartness, soft and firm fruits. Crumble fruits

Strawberries and apples, blueberries, pears, peaches, plums, raspberries, blackberries, nectarines, apricots. It’s going to be a long summer – be ready to improvise

This is the recipe I tried to follow: BBC Strawberry & Rhubarb Crumble

Here is one of Martha’s: Strawberry Rhubarb Crisp

Kingairloch was beautifully remote: Kingairloch

“The Highlands: Where the people are wild, and the trees are wind-buckled, and there are lochs which mirror the sky.”

― Susan Fletcher