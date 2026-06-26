Are you prepared for the leap into summer? There is no going back; cool, limpid spring has sailed into hot, humid summer. It’s time to think about minimizing time spent in the kitchen, and maximizing time spent outdoors, searching Quixotically for cool breezes. Otherwise we’ll be sitting squarely in front of the A/C unit tearing through trashy novels and binge watching the last season of The Bear for the next few months.

On our vacation in Scotland last month we found a delightful wooden box left on the sideboard in our self-catering kitchen. It was filled with fresh vegetables which came from the walled kitchen garden located there on the estate, near the path to the loch. The next day we took a family walk up a short road, past the blooming pink rhododendron bushes and the drift of bluebells to the garden, to see where the vegetables were grown. There was a orderly beds of carefully labeled plants, tidy rows of potatoes, oodles of pea plants climbing up angled strings, a row of rhubarb plants that backed up to a protective brick wall, paired with their terra cotta cloches, which looked like Victorian chimney pots. The kitchen box held more vegetables than four people could possibly eat in a week, as mightily as we tried. We never managed to figure out what to do with the turnips, a clutch of tiny onions, or the extra potatoes. I hope the next visitors were able to enjoy those garden treasures.

Back home, during the week, I like to rely on leftovers to spackle over the reality that I am not a very skilled or imaginative meal planner. I like to think that Meatless Mondays (which are always some version on macaroni and cheese) and Taco Tuesdays give me street cred as an organized, practical adult. Martha has ideas about Meatless Mondays and what to do with all that kale that you are going to pick up at the farm stand this weekend: Massaged Kale Salad

Along about Thursday I will run out of steam, and I’ll start rooting around in the fridge for inspiration. Invariably there will be leftovers I had once fully intended to eat for lunch; grilled chicken, or salmon, or sometimes even a hunk skirt steak nestled in ubiquitous Rubbermaid tubs. Voila! I knew I was a genius. Luck, I think, is as good as actual planning skills. And I am certainly lucky that it is grilling season- Mr. Sanders is always ready to grill. All that is left is to find a good, crunchy base for the protein. This is where you can get show-offy and clever. Hint: you don’t even have to re-heat the meat – it’s summer after all – serve it cold, or room temp, on a chilled salad or a heap of delightful veggies.

There is nothing like the novelty of biting into a sweet, flavonoid-rich blueberry when you have been dulled into submission by too many wintery baby carrot. Here is a handy-dandy what’s-in-season reference for your shopping list: Seasonality Charts You can add some color and excitement to what will soon become your summer routine.

This listicle will make your meal planning life much easier: Listicle

I have a fine crop of container basil plants this year, and this pesto steak salad will be sophisticated and different. I love shaving clouds of Parmesan curls:

Pesto Steak Salad

Our friends at Food52 like boozy themes: Bloody Mary Steak Salad

This will liven up a potentially boring mid-week dinner. I’ll skip on an actual Bloody Mary, though.

I have a little stash of red onions that I should deal with – what better taste is there than a nice Cucumber and Onion Salad?

If you have a leftover rotisserie chicken, or an extra grilled breast from the weekend, try this: Make a Salad

I am a big fan of Panzanella salad, and usually make it with fresh Mozarella cheese, and since I am loathe to waste any food these days, so I’m going to try it with chicken. There are lots of ideas here:Leftover Roast Chicken

Here we are in summer, at last. Here are the warm days we dream about in February. I am sitting at the dining room table, looking out on my single row of sunflowers, and perched on one which bobs wildly, having a late lunch, is a pair of goldfinches! This is very exciting. It’s not a stroll through a misty loch-side Scottish garden, but my own little corner is looking mighty fine today. Happy Summer!

“Summertime is always the best of what might be.”

― Charles Bowden

Jean Dixon Sanders has been a painter and graphic designer for the past thirty years. A graduate of Washington College, where she majored in fine art, Jean started her work in design with the Literary House lecture program. The illustrations she contributes to the Spies are done with watercolor, colored pencil and ink.