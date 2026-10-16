We at the Spy Test Kitchens will be celebrating the old “R” month rule, that says fresh oysters are best from September through April; those are the cooler months with an “R” in their name. Cooler months produce oysters which tend to be firmer, cleaner, and more classically briny.

I started thinking about oysters a couple of weeks ago, back in September, thanks to reading one of Kate Livie’s This Old Shore posts. Have you followed her yet? This Old Shore She shares fascinating tales of unique elements of the Eastern Shore. She makes me want to collect vintage oyster cans, and vintage china oyster serving plates. I want to go paint watercolors of the shoreline. Kate explores the beauties of Chesapeake – people, places, boats and history, and I cannot recommend her too highly. You can find her on Instagram and Facebook, too.

And, as is the way of the universe, as I started thinking about oysters I started seeing more and more seemingly random stories about oysters. Did you know that in New York City’s Grand Central Station there is a take-out window for the Grand Central Oyster Bar & Restaurant, tucked a little bit out of the way in that grand, busy building, so not everyone knows about it? I had certainly been to the Oyster Bar back in my days of passing through New York City, but I never knew that I could have slurped a take-out oyster or two hurrying for my train back to Rowayton. (I did stop for hot soft yeasty pretzels, but that is another Food Friday column.) Oyster Bar Take-Out Window

Here is a gift article from the New York Times just last week about how climate change is affecting the affordability of seafood – how warm water and rising prices are making everyday oysters and crabs inaccessible. New York Times Gentrification.

Luckily, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources reports growth of the oyster population and substantial progress toward the state’s oyster management goals for the past five years. We can continue to enjoy slurping Maryland oysters:

Maryland Oyster Population Growing

Fun oyster facts to know and tell: Oyster Fun Facts

Raw oyster recipes abound: Oysters with Thyme.

This is Kate Livie’s recipe for mignonette sauce:

Classic Mignonette Recipe

(makes enough for 12 oysters or ¼ cup)

Ingredients

¼ cup Champagne vinegar (white wine vinegar can work in a pinch)

1 tablespoon minced shallot

¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

½ teaspoon sugar

Combine ingredients in a small bowl. Allow to stand before serving for 20 minutes. Drizzle over a dozen raw oysters and enjoy.

Classic Mignonette Recipe from This Old Shore

Thank you, Kate!

The holidays are creeping up on us, and already I have seen articles for Thanksgiving organization and delegation: Who should bring what pie? Nonsense! Why don’t we consume our local seafood, and think about some oyster appetizers? Or Oyster Dressing for the turkey? That’s more interesting than fighting over apple pie and sweet potato casserole. Make the most of your mollusks! Bon Appétit Best Oyster Recipes.

We’ll let Martha have the last word on Oyster Dressing.

“There are three kinds of oyster-eaters: those loose-minded sports who will eat anything, hot, cold, thin, thick, dead or alive, as long as it is oyster, those who will eat them raw and only raw; and those who with equal severity will eat them cooked and no way other.

The first group may perhaps have the most fun, although there is a white fire about the others’ bigotry that can never warm the broad-minded.”

― M.F.K. Fisher

Jean Dixon Sanders has been a painter and graphic designer for the past thirty years. A graduate of Washington College, where she majored in fine art, Jean started her work in design with the Literary House lecture program. The illustrations she contributes to the Spies are done with watercolor, colored pencil and ink.