It is almost Halloween, which can be the most exciting event of the year for the young’uns. There is so much planning and anticipation while they wait for the calendar to count down the days to the big one. Halloween is on a Saturday this year, which means after soccer or football on Saturday morning, they will be freed to pay attention to last minute costume tweaks; those Sandworm outfits need a lot of maintenance. While everyone waits for the hot glue to cool there its time for speculation and planning candy strategies. According to kid lore, some streets have better quality candy houses, with generous gift bags of chocolate yummies. Some folks distribute salty snacks, while some hand out Smarties or the dreaded Dumdums. The kid-thrill of candy acquisition is comparable only to the adult lottery speculation - the lump sum payout versus annuity payouts . Oh, the possibilities!

Use this weekend to do a little planning of your own, so as Halloween gets closer you can rummage in the fridge for a meal that will satisfy a Sandworm’s soul on the big night. A chili dog supper will be a great, kid-friendly meal to pull together. Add a nice green salad to balance all the full-size Snickers bars that they hope will come later. You should know where the stapler is, and if there are enough hot glue sticks for last minute repairs. These are the Instagram moments you will revisit in years to come.

I have made a batch of chili to pile on our dogs, based on a recipe from Weeknight Chili in Food52, which in turn, is based on an America’s Test Kitchen’s chili recipe.

Sunday Afternoon Chili - No Beans

1 sweet onion, chopped

1 red or green bell pepper, chopped (don’t use seeds or pith)

Salt (we used a new, fancy French salt, Carmargue Fleur de Sel, just for kicks - Diamond Crystal is fine!)

4 tablespoons chili powder

4 teaspoons ground cumin

1 teaspoon cayenne (because we like spicy, you might want to modulate)

4 tablespoons tomato paste

6 garlic cloves, minced (because we really like garlic)

2 pounds ground beef

1 1/2 cups chicken stock

1 1/2 cups beef stock

15 ounces can crushed tomatoes or tomato sauce

Grated cheddar cheese, chopped cilantro, chopped green onion

Brown the meat in a Dutch oven, or in a large pot with a cover. Break up the meat with spoon, and cook until almost browned. Drain the fat. Add chopped onions and peppers and garlic. Season with a pinch of salt and add the chili powder, cumin, and cayenne. Cook, stirring every so often, until the vegetables are soft, 5 to 7 minutes. Add the tomato paste, and stir. Reduce heat to low. Add the crushed tomatoes or tomato sauce. Cook and stir for a few minutes. Then add the stocks and cook on low, covered, stirring occasionally, until the chili has thickened, about 60 minutes. I was worried that it would never thicken, but it did. Eventually. I let it cook uncovered for another half hour. The flavor deepened with all the simmering and the chicken and beef stocks. This was much better tasting chili than the Wick Fowler’s Chili 2 Alarm Kit (my old school night stand by) ever produced. And without chemicals, preservatives or thickening masa flour! It helps to sit at the kitchen counter with a book. Serve topped with grated cheese, cilantro, radishes or green onions. Fritos are a delight, too. We made corn bread and had small green salads.

Amanda Hesser has another recipe, this time in the New York Times, for Chili Dogs.

The best chili dog I’ve ever had was years ago, at Archie’s, a beachside biker bar in Ft. Pierce, Florida. I did not look for the restaurant’s sanitation grade rating, but the combination of whipping sea air, sand in my shoes and the whiffs of greasy motorcycle exhaust made for the great eating experience. I imagine being a kid on Halloween feels just as exciting: slightly tawdry, a little risky, and being with my best friends.

“Halloween shadows played upon the walls of the houses. In the sky the Halloween moon raced in and out of the clouds. The Halloween wind was blowing, not a blasting of wind but a right-sized swelling, falling, and gushing of wind. It was a lovely and exciting night, exactly the kind of night Halloween should be.”

― Eleanor Estes

Jean Dixon Sanders has been a painter and graphic designer for the past thirty years. A graduate of Washington College, where she majored in fine art, Jean started her work in design with the Literary House lecture program. The illustrations she contributes to the Spies are done with watercolor, colored pencil and ink.