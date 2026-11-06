“The time has come,” the Walrus said, “To talk of many things: of turkey—and Thanksgiving—and cabbages—and kids—And why the sprouts get cold—And whether pigs-in-blankets are still a thing.”*

My thoughts have veered abruptly from Halloween to Thanksgiving. Turning the calendar page has caught me off guard. Now that the days are shorter and zipping by faster, our planning needs to ratchet up a couple of notches. This year for Thanksgiving we are not traveling in a car, south over the river, and into the mountains, but we are clambering into airplanes to rendezvous with our far-flung family in a rental in New England, by the ocean, in Rhode Island. The Florida folk among us will be in for a treat – not only will they have to participate in the usual family vacation shenanigans, plus all the Thanksgiving prep and clean up – they will get to do it while wearing sweaters! And maybe socks! This year, in honor of a New England Thanksgiving, the cousins will be wearing matching lobster sweaters! But I digress.

We will be gathering together thankfully, and to keep some kid traditions alive, which will focus a little more on food that the young’uns should enjoy; old favorites like pigs in blankets, deviled eggs, sausage balls and the veritable 1950s Chex mix. Throw in the turkey, some stuffing, a Brussels sprout or two, and a couple of pies. It should be fun, and tasty, even for all our picky eaters. The youngest will be almost 18-months old, and she eats like a trencherman, so no fears there. I am the pickiest, keep those stinky sprouts far away from me, at the other end of the table, please.

Pigs in a Blanket have been around in various forms from all over the world for centuries: everyone seems to like eating meat wrapped in dough. I am happy with the results of modern evolution, because I don’t think I could have swallowed the 19th century version of “little pigs in blanket” which were variations of oysters wrapped in bacon. Instead, the Betty Crocker’s Cooking for Boys and Girls in 1957 introduced the modern pigs we know and love. Here is our old family recipe: Pigs in a Blanket

We will be using a rental house kitchen, so your guess is as good as mine about the state of their pots and pans. I will add a roll of parchment paper when I grab the tubes of Pillsbury crescent rolls, and a package of Hebrew National dogs. We’ll also need a container of spicy brown mustard for dipping sauce. You can get fancy cooking at home and toast some sesame seeds to toss with abandon and a little egg white wash – but I am going to be engaged in guerrilla cooking – just the basics.

Garden & Gun always has excellent ideas for party foods: Deviled Eggs

These have been know to keep small boys busy and full when they turn up their noses at dark meat.

We usually make these sausage balls ahead of time so they are available for breakfast, lunch and/or dinner during the entire Thanksgiving family event. It is a recipe that we have followed for more than 30 years, so it’s not quite a venerable family recipe, but as a cherished middle-aged recipe, it fits the bill:

Sausage Balls

4 cups grated sharp cheddar cheese

3 cups baking mix

1 (1 lb) package ground sausage

1/8 tablespoon pepper

1 tablespoon mustard

1 cup mayonnaise

Preheat oven to 375 °F. Spray a baking sheet with vegetable oil cooking spray.

Combine all ingredients in a large glass bowl. Mix well with your fingers. The mixture will be very crumbly.

Form into 1 inch balls, squeezing the mixture so it holds together, then rolling it between the palms of your hands to form balls.

Place the balls on the baking sheet. Bake for 18-20 minutes until golden brown. To prevent sticking, move the balls with a spatula halfway through cooking. Drain on paper towels and stand back. Excellent warm for breakfast, but we can attest to their delicious qualities cold, right out of the fridge.

The 1950s were a glorious time for party snacks. We got Betty Crocker’s pigs in a blanket, and then we got Chex Party Mix in 1952. The Purina company advertised the recipe for the mix in an ad in Life magazine as a clever way to sell more cereal. It must have been the height of sophistication to serve it at your suburban cocktail party! Could Jell-O salads be far behind? The recipe on the back of a current cereal box is the MICROWAVE recipe. Heavens to Betsy – do it in the oven like civilized twenty-first century people! I basically follow it just to keep within the approximate portion ratios, because too much Chex cereal can be oh so boring. We like to liven it up with Goldfish, Honey Nut Cheerios, a double dose of peanuts, mini Triscuits, pretzel sticks, Bugles, bagel chips – you know – healthy choices. We always add more butter and extra Lawry’s Seasoning Salt, too. Just in case my Primary Care Physician reads this.

Super Secret Sanders Family Ancestral Chex Mix Recipe

Pre-heat oven to 250°. Put cereal and seasoning mixture into ungreased roasting pan and bake for 1 hour, stirring every 15 minutes. Spread on paper towels to cool, about 15 minutes.

3 cups Corn Chex cereal

3 cups Rice Chex cereal

3 cups Wheat Chex cereal

1 cup mixed nuts

1 cup bite-size pretzels

1 cup garlic-flavor bite-size bagel chips or regular-size bagel chips, broken into 1-inch pieces

6 tablespoons butter (we use a whole stick)

2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

1 1/2 teaspoons seasoned salt

3/4 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

Good luck to you as you launch your own Thanksgiving prep. It’s going to be loud and rambunctious for us, and we cannot wait! More Thanksgiving ideas next week. Gobble, gobble!

“People, like dogs, love repetition. Chasing a ball, lapping a course in a race car, sliding down a slide. Because as much as each incident is similar, so it is different.”

—Garth Stein

*Apologies to Lewis Carroll

Jean Dixon Sanders has been a painter and graphic designer for the past thirty years. A graduate of Washington College, where she majored in fine art, Jean started her work in design with the Literary House lecture program. The illustrations she contributes to the Spies are done with watercolor, colored pencil and ink.