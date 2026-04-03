The flavors of the foods we make for ritual holiday meals depend on what came before: So much about cooking rests on nostalgia, Martha Stewart-level Instagram influencers, or what we seem to remember about our childhoods. I always Photoshop my own childhood - I’ve made it gauzy around the edges: The marshmallow Peeps were more realistically bird-like then. The jelly beans tasted of more than sugar and artificial colors, each shiny bean was a singular joyous explosion of sweetness. Every year in my Easter basket was the amazing hollow sugar egg, edged in hard, piped icing, with a magical 3-D bucolic scene inside. It was as miraculous as a ship-in-a-bottle — how did they do that? The crinkly green cellophane grass in our baskets is probably still lining a landfill somewhere in Connecticut.

I have a more prosaic view about my children’s Easters: plastic eggs stuffed with jelly beans that I bought at the IGA, Stuart Fine Foods. Ditto the chocolate bunnies, brand-named peanut butter cup eggs that melted explosively in the Florida sunshine. I also remember the grim reality of our first Sewall’s Point Easter Egg Hunt when the older kids mowed down my tiny darlings as they aggressively grabbed at all the goodies they could snatch. All that soccer coaching had taught the older ones well - take what you want and do it fast; Easter lessons for suburban life.

I have been to a couple of current day Easter Egg Hunts - they are kinder and more controlled. The meek have inherited the earth, and are in charge. Hunts are well organized now, and the children are sorted by age — there are fewer tears and less disappointment, and, gasp!, pony rides: these are the new ways of the suburban childhoods. I prefer the homey one-on-one egg hunts, when you the adult carefully tuck eggs in low crooks in the hedge, and watch one or two children wandering around tentatively, then deliberately, stopping to pick dandelions, touching bird bath slime, thinking to check behind the Adirondack chair cushions, and when they have decided that they have enough, it was time to sit down taste their loot. I bet the jelly beans still taste new and sweet.

I am sure my mother made an effort to have a nice Easter dinner, but beyond eating ham and having to polish silver I really can’t remember much. My own children will probably remember refrigerator cinnamon rolls, with oozy, melty artificial orange icing, because they did not grow up with Martha. We also baked an annual lemon cheesecake, which was enormous and lasted for days and days. They will always have the memory of the year that Easter was hot, hotter than you-know-where, and we hosted lots of children and their parents, and even some grand parents. It was so hot the celery in the Bloody Marys was limp, the chocolate melted, and the pool was too tempting for the wee ones after the Easter Egg Scrum. It was a day.

There is an ice cream truck that tools through our new neighborhood almost daily. It plays canned music as it wends around: The Yellow Rose of Texas, Jingle Bells, Oh Susannah, Bicycle Built for Two, Easter Parade — all songs that we sang in elementary school. (I complain about the ice cream truck; one of the songs will lodge itself in my tiny brain for the rest of the day, and I will find myself thinking about She’ll be Coming ‘Round the Mountain When She Comes, when she should be thinking about loftier stuff.) Miss Ogle, in her tiny, netted blue felt hat, who visited each classroom weekly, would whip out her pitch pipe and have us singing raucous rounds of Hot Cross Buns, which was my introduction to this tradition, and sweet Easter treats.

Winter is over, and Easter is almost here. I hope you have a uneventful, happy Easter Egg Hunt. Remember to be kind, and let the little ones go first. I have been enjoying some deelish jelly beans from Wegman’s this week — there is an advantage to being a grown up. The jelly beans don’t taste quite as wonderful as the ones in my childhood memory Easter basket, but they will do.

Try a little baking and make a new memory. Here is a gift recipe for hot cross buns from the New York Times: Hot Cross Buns

“I came down as soon as I thought there was a prospect of breakfast.”

― Charlotte Brontë