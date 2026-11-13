I’d waited for October to start before I have bought any chrysanthemum plants. September seemed too early, and then it got warm again, and did not feel autumnal. Here, early in November, new neighbors across the street seem eager to hurry time along - they cleared their porch of harvest pumpkins as soon as Halloween was over, and have hung a twinkly Christmas wreath, a jaunty Christmas banner, and have planted a short row of electric candy cane lights along the edge of their front walk. Heavens to Betsy. The leaves in our yard seem reluctant to change color, and I have been out cutting the last few bedraggled blossoms off the hydrangeas. We are due to have a frost this weekend, and I want to have a last little bit of color in the kitchen before resorting to grocery store flowers, but I cannot begin to entertain the notion of Christmas. Thanksgiving is coming soon enough.

Which is why I have filled a bowl with an assortment of colorful pears. They have vivid saturated autumnal colors, and are a tasty treat along about three o’clock when I would rather love to take a nap. There is nothing like getting a little sugar rush from sweet fruit as the juice runs down my chin, when I snatch a ten minute break to read a book standing at the kitchen counter. (I’m reading Sloane Crosley’s book of essays, I Was Told There’d Be Cake, in case you need a distraction. And why am I so late to read Sloane Crosley? What a delight!)

Pears are another fruit that I feel sure is perfect on its own, eaten raw and not baked, stewed, poached or quivering in extra sugar. But they are many folks who enjoy a nice pear tart, or a pear cake, or even poached! And as pears are easily bruised it is prudent to have a smoothie recipe as a back-up plan. Remember our mantra: waste not, want not.

There are nights when I think I will just scream if I have to make another green salad, Cyclospora or not. Apples and pears pair very nicely and can save me from imploding. Apple Pear Fruit Salad https://www.stemilt.com/recipes/apple-pear-fruit-salad/

Try pears, Brie and prosciutto for your next Zoom cocktail party with your college chums - your friends from Reid Hall will be impressed that you have finally moved on from Nacho Cheese Doritos. Pear, Prosciutto and Brie Panini

Our RA will approve of this, while we are drinking wine and bantering about our misspent youth. Or you can flaunt your middle-aged sophistication by pivoting away from the cheap white wine of your past, and progress to a pear martini. Just one per cocktail hour, please. Your dorm mates, who never forget any of your foolishness, are just looking for fresh meat now: French Pear Martini

Our friends at Food52 always have excellent ideas. I love it when they do the heavy lifting, and I just follow along, garnering Mr. Sanders’s admiration. This is simple and it is a dessert he has loved, even if it isn’t chocolate. (I always try to keep some vanilla ice cream on hand, for dressing up humble desserts.) Simple Pear Tart

This cake does have chocolate, but I still like to add a little whipped cream or ice cream. Spiced Chocolate Pear pie

The healthy minded among us can try this smoothie: Pear Banana Cinnamon Smoothie This must be extremely healthy, because they mention “collagen peptides”. In my kitchen?

Have you started to think about Thanksgiving? It’s barreling right at us. This could be a tasty alternative to apple pie: Pear Crumble Pie

And remember this - here is a clever way to use up that leftover Thanksgiving turkey: Radicchio Salad with Pears

Pears will help ease us into the holidays. They are colorful while the leaves change color and fall. They are the welcoming sight in a bowl on the kitchen counter, while we wait for frosts, dinner, and the holidays. And nattering with old friends, who treat us to loving laughter.

“A pear should come to the table popped with juice,

Ripened in warmth and served in warmth.

On terms

Like these, autumn beguiles the fatalist.”

—Wallace Stevens

Jean Dixon Sanders has been a painter and graphic designer for the past thirty years. A graduate of Washington College, where she majored in fine art, Jean started her work in design with the Literary House lecture program. The illustrations she contributes to the Spies are done with watercolor, colored pencil and ink.