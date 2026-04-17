Who needs a recipe for chicken quesadillas, really? I love the meals that don’t call for measured ingredients, that still work with substitutions, can be pulled together quickly, and use up the fussy bits of leftovers usually found at the end of a long weekend with a diverse and picky crowd. We enjoyed a huge platter of chicken quesadillas last Saturday, after a weekend that included a croquet match, a waterfront stroll, photo ops and barrels of laughs. The sun was shining, the daffodils bobbed their yellow heads, hawks and gulls circled overhead, heavens to Betsy we ate and ate and ate.

Mr. Sanders loves reading new recipes, and imagining the feast ahead. For the reunion of my friends from Washington College we needed more fuel than esoterics. Bags of Doritos might have sufficed when we were sitting on the floor in the hall on the third floor of Reid Hall, flipping through Cosmo, and plotting our next coup. We are a stodgier now, and want chairs, silverware, decent wine and all the illusions provided by candlelight. We needed to be able to cook a hot, simple meal for a crowd.

By the last dinner, we were worn out by unaccustomed late nights and little responsibility beyond re-telling the tales of our colorful and checkered pasts, everyone crowded into the cosy kitchen to chop avocado, onions, and peppers. One of us sliced up the leftover chicken, one sautéed vegetables, one finessed and flipped the flour tortilla shells in oil on a hot stove, one set the table. We remembered our old hierarchy, and the fell back into the roles we had played before. The idea of the meal was discussed and agreed upon, then supplies were acquired, the meal was executed, devoured and cleaned up and tidied away. Perfect teamwork.

We did not use a recipe, but relied on everyone’s ideas of what a quesadilla should be — which were all fabulous — with lots of melty, gooey Monterrey Jack cheese. Luckily, no one had a treasured family recipe for Pico de Gallo salsa, so we picked up a

container of spicy hot, store-bought salsa. Ditto some guac.

We added lots of spices and red pepper flakes to the veggies as they cooked in a lightly greased frying pan: chili powder, ground cumin, and dried oregano - and almost anything else that was in the spice drawer. Once these were cooked we put them in the oven to stay warm. We were using leftover chicken, but if you are using fresh chicken this is when you will slice the meat, and cook it in the pan with more of the same spices.

And then it’s time for the tortilla shells. Use what you have in the fridge — which is my personal mantra — either flour or corn tortilla work fine. We opted for large, plate-sized flour tortillas, which would be easy to cook in waves, and divide among us. Put a tortilla in the frying pan, and add cheese, chicken, veggies, avocado, cilantro (if you will) and maybe a sprinkling of chopped green onion. You can arrange the filling on one half of the tortilla shell, so you can fold it in half. Or you can cover the entire surface of the tortilla with the filling mixture, and put another tortilla on top. (I like this method, because then I weight it all down with a heavy hamburger press from a fancy cookery store, that otherwise gets very little use, and it needs to justify its existence in the kitchen cabinet, to speed the cooking. But I was not on the frying pan committee, so I didn’t interject. I was too busy spooning sour cream into little bowls, pouring more wine, and lighting the all-important candles.)

Delish has some answers for you: Delish

Try using rotisserie chicken! Rotisserie Chicken Quesadillas

Don’t take my word for it - there are dozens of chicken quesadilla recipes on TikTok: Chicken Quesadilla TikTok

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One is silver and the other gold.

A circle’s round, it has no end.

That’s how long I want to be your friend.”

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