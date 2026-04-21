The Spy decided to spend a bit more time than usual on our profile interview with Beth Brewster—and for good reason. She wears more hats than almost anyone in Caroline County.

First and foremost, Beth is the founder and president of the Chesapeake Culinary Center. She also serves as the county’s Supervisor of Food Services, though that title hardly captures the full scope of her work on the Mid-Shore since graduating from Washington College in 1987.

She is also one of the most distinctive entrepreneurs on the Shore today, leading a group of innovative nonprofit ventures, including the Shore Gourmet Market, ShoGo (a prepared dinner service), the Culinary Center’s catering enterprise, and the newly launched ShoGo Mobile—a farmers market on wheels.

In her role with Caroline County Public Schools, Beth has fundamentally reshaped the food program, building a system that sources from local farmers, trains students, and delivers meals directly into neighborhoods through a countywide food network.

And finally, we wanted to give Beth more airtime to hear her vision—one that speaks not just to children, but to adults and seniors across the community.

This video is approximately 11 minutes in length. For more information about Chesapeake Culinary Center, please go here.