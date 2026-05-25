The Easton Planning and Zoning Commission signaled broad support this week for a proposed 64-unit affordable senior housing project on Port Street, while also making clear that substantial design revisions will be required before approval.

The project, proposed by Osprey Property Company in partnership with St. Mark’s Housing Ministry, would create a three-story apartment complex for residents age 55 and older at the corner of Port Street and Easton Parkway. All units would be income-restricted at 60 percent of Area Median Income under Maryland’s affordable housing tax credit program.

The development team described the project as a direct response to what many speakers characterized as a severe shortage of affordable senior housing in Talbot County. Representatives involved in the project said that existing facilities in the region have waiting lists stretching over several years.

The proposed development would include 64 parking spaces, bicycle storage, ADA-accessible units, landscaped open areas, and a large water feature near the Port Street entrance.

While commissioners praised the project’s mission, the design itself drew significant scrutiny throughout the meeting.

Much of the discussion centered on whether the project fit Easton’s long-term vision for the Port Street corridor and Easton Point redevelopment area, which town officials have long described as a critical gateway into Easton.

Commission members expressed concern that the proposed pond dominated too much of the site and could create an unattractive entrance into town. Several suggested reducing the size of the water feature and replacing portions of it with additional trees, seating, or more park-like open space for residents.

The applicant responded that the pond was partly intended to provide fill material needed to elevate portions of the property while reducing construction costs.

Another major debate centered on the proposed use of vinyl siding rather than fiber cement or Hardie board materials typically encouraged under the town’s MXW zoning district guidelines.

Several commissioners warned that approving vinyl siding on a project of this scale could create an unwanted precedent for future waterfront district developments. Others questioned whether lower-cost materials were appropriate for a highly visible corridor that town planners hope will eventually become a defining entrance into Easton.

The development team argued that using fiber cement materials throughout the building would add hundreds of thousands of dollars to the project and could jeopardize its financial feasibility.

Commissioners also raised concerns about the long-term permanence of the project’s affordability restrictions, referencing previous affordable housing commitments in Easton that later disappeared or changed over time.

In response, the development team explained that the project would operate under a recorded 40-year affordability covenant tied to state financing requirements.

The proposal also generated broader discussion about infrastructure and transportation planning along Port Street, particularly pedestrian and bicycle connectivity between Easton Point and downtown Easton.

Public testimony during the hearing was overwhelmingly supportive of the project’s overall mission. Speakers highlighted the increasing difficulties faced by older residents trying to stay in Talbot County while living on fixed or moderate incomes. Several identified affordable senior housing as one of the county’s most urgent unmet needs.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the commission voted unanimously to table the application until next month, requesting revised plans, additional renderings, material samples, and further refinement of the landscaping and water feature design.

Despite the extensive critique, commissioners repeatedly indicated strong support for the underlying goal of creating additional affordable senior housing in Easton.