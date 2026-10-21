Talbot County’s homelessness problem is more extensive than many residents realize, and the organizations trying to address it are facing increasing demand as federal funding declines.

Andy Hollis, executive director of the Neighborhood Service Center, delivered that warning during a recent meeting of the Easton Affordable Housing Board.

“Talbot’s prosperity hides its poverty,” Hollis told the board.

Hollis, a former Talbot County manager and County Council member, reported that daily visits to the center’s food pantry have increased from approximately 30 to 35 people to as many as 45 on busy days. Every weekday morning, people line up for donated food from businesses including Panera, Wawa and Starbucks.

Meanwhile, the agency has lost half its homelessness prevention funding, a $142,000 reduction that took effect July 1, according to Hollis.

“Fifty percent reduction in one fell swoop is far too much,” he said. “It cannot be addressed and handled.”

Hollis described people living under tarps in wooded areas, sleeping in vehicles and seeking temporary refuge in public buildings. During February’s freezing weather, the organization spent about $9,000 to place homeless individuals in hotel rooms.

He recalled a local homelessness count of approximately 52 individuals but believes the actual number is considerably higher.

Akima Copper, the center’s Emergency Services/Outreach Director, said the shortage of affordable rental housing makes finding permanent solutions especially difficult. Some landlords require monthly incomes three times the rent, effectively excluding many seniors and lower-wage workers. Even families receiving help with deposits and rent sometimes return months later and face eviction.

“One thing that goes south and they’re in trouble and they can’t get back out of the hole,” Hollis said.

Board Chairman James Bent questioned whether local government spends too much time discussing problems without making sufficient progress.

“We seem to spend a lot of time talking about things and not actually getting them done,” Bent said.

Hollis acknowledged the frustration, admitting that homelessness had received little attention during his own time on the County Council. He said the county has agreed to pursue a study examining the cost of establishing additional shelter capacity, although no project is guaranteed.

The discussion also highlighted the growing difficulty of retaining local workers, including restaurant employees, retail workers and home health aides, who increasingly must live in less expensive neighboring counties.

Hollis credited the Talbot County Council for increasing its financial support, which he said now approaches half a million dollars annually. But he warned that growing demand continues to outpace available resources.

“The homeless situation is becoming dire,” Hollis said. “It really is.”

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