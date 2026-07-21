The Easton Town Council moved through a mostly routine agenda Monday evening, approving plans for the 2026 Waterfowl Festival and allowing a Lowe’s expansion proposal to move forward. Festival organizers said this year’s event will include fewer alcohol permits, tighter controls on public drinking, and the closure of Goldsboro Street between Washington and Harrison to improve pedestrian safety. One downtown merchant raised concerns about access, but organizers said alternate parking and pickup arrangements would be available.

Council members also reviewed Lowe’s request to expand its outdoor sales area for sheds and utility trailers. The plan would remove 34 parking spaces, although town staff said the store has more parking than it needs and that contractor and handicapped spaces would not be affected. Lowe’s must replace dead landscaping and resolve remaining property-maintenance issues before receiving final approval.

The council also introduced an ordinance that would allow Talbot County to transfer about 1.8 acres to the town for an access road into Easton Woodland Park. The road would connect from Tristan Drive and allow the town to add parking and open the park for public use. Council members stressed that the proposal does not include a road through the rest of Poplar Hill Farm or a connection to Oxford Road.