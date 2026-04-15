The Tred Avon Players’ production of Don’t Dress for Dinner, directed by Angel Perez, takes a classic farce and lets it run at full speed. Set in a French country house, the story follows Bernard, who plans a quiet weekend with his mistress while his wife is away—complete with a gourmet chef and his best friend as an alibi. But nothing goes as planned. His wife decides to stay, the friend complicates things further, and a series of mistaken identities and shifting stories quickly turn a simple deception into total chaos.

In the Spy’s ongoing conversations with TAP actors and directors, including Matt Andrews and Alison Jones, what comes through is how much of the play depends on timing and trust. The humor builds not just from the situation, but from how quickly everything unravels. TAP leans into that rhythm, letting the confusion pile up while keeping the characters grounded enough that the audience stays with them—and laughs as everything spins out of control.

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Don’t Dress for Dinner

Tred Avon Players

Oxford Community Center

April 16 to 26