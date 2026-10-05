Dogs Were Different When I Was Growing Up.

Our beloved Dachshund, Heidi, would walk my sister, brother, and me the mile to our elementary school most mornings. Somehow, after seeing us safely off to school, she would find her way back home and be waiting for us when we returned in the afternoon. This was before anyone thought much about a dog walking a mile through the neighborhood on her own. Then, one day, Heidi was hit by a car.

Looking back, dogs were treated very differently in the 1960s. Our dogs had a fenced backyard, but opening the front door and letting the dogs out to roam was completely normal. We didn’t have invisible fences, GPS collars, or the expectation that a dog should be within eyesight every moment. We simply trusted them to find their way home.

My freshman year of college, our Australian Sheepdog, Sage, spent an entire week living with me in my eighth-floor dorm room. Dogs were definitely not allowed in the dorms, but somehow Sage and I managed to avoid getting reported.

Every morning before class, Sage and I would race down eight flights of stairs and head to her favorite vacant lot. The lot was inhabited by prairie dogs, which provided Sage with endless entertainment. She spent her mornings chasing those silly prairie dogs. She never caught one, but that certainly didn’t diminish her enthusiasm. It was her daily exercise, and probably the best part of her day.

There are also photographs of my father in front of his fraternity at the University of Colorado in Boulder with his Saint Bernard, Heidi. Long before anyone had heard of service dogs, Heidi went to class with my father. My dad loved Saint Bernards, and he loved the name Heidi.

My mother grew up with Cocker Spaniels, but she was not a fan. Our family dogs were a much more eclectic collection: French Poodles, a Scottie, an Irish Setter, two Saint Bernards, and our Australian Sheepdog, Sage.

Dogs were simply part of our family life. I remember my parents hosting dinner parties while our pediatrician’s two German Shorthair Pointers wandered around together, moving so closely that they seemed to be glued to one another. Another friend had a Giant Schnauzer who was obsessed with watching tennis on television. I can still picture him sitting there, completely absorbed in the match.

I have been a dog owner for most of my adult life, and somewhere along the way my understanding of dogs changed. My dogs became my babies.

Our dogs no longer wandered off on their own. They didn’t go anywhere without a family member, and their collars always carried their names and our phone number on a tag. We worried about them, watched them, and knew where they were.

Of course, being watched didn’t necessarily make them any less adventurous. Our tiny French Bulldog, Ruthie, was a determined little girl. Despite daily walks and our fenced yard, Ruthie managed to escape one day. She disappeared through the fence and was eventually found many blocks from home.

Apparently, some things about dogs haven’t changed at all. They still have places they want to go, adventures they want to have, and an astonishing ability to find trouble.

The difference is that now we follow them. Perhaps that is what I remember most about all those dogs, not the breeds or even their antics, but the way they were woven into the fabric of our family.

Heidi walked us to school. Sage secretly lived in my dorm room. My father took his Saint Bernard to college with him. Dogs wandered through our dinner parties and found their favorite places to sit, chase, watch television, or simply be near us.

Our dogs had more freedom then, and perhaps we had a little less worry. Today, I know where my dog is every minute. I know her favorite foods and sleeping spots.

But for all the ways things have changed, the important thing has not. Dogs have always found their way into our hearts.

From Heidi patiently walking three children to school to Ruthie wandering several blocks away on her own little adventure, our dogs have filled our family history with stories we still tell. They made us laugh, they worried us, they comforted us, and they taught us that home is not just a place.

Sometimes, home has four paws, a wagging tail, and a very determined mind of its own.

Kate Emery General is a retired chef/restaurant owner who was born and raised in Casper, Wyoming. Kate loves her grandchildren, knitting, and watercolor painting. Kate and her husband, Matt are longtime residents of Cambridge’s West End where they enjoy swimming and bicycling.