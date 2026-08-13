Tred Avon Players head to the French Riviera this August with Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, the fast-moving musical comedy based on the 1988 film starring Michael Caine and Steve Martin. With music and lyrics by David Yazbek and a book by Jeffrey Lane, the show follows two competing con men who discover that one glamorous French resort may not be big enough for both of them. Their solution is a wager involving $50,000, a seemingly unsuspecting American heiress, and plenty of deception along the way.

The production is directed by JW Ruth, with Erin Bradley serving as Musical Director. The Spy recently spoke with Ruth and Bradley about bringing this irreverent musical comedy to the Oxford stage, working with the cast, and striking the right balance among Yazbek’s lively score, comic timing, and outright farce.

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels runs August 13–23, 2026, with performances Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. The production is presented by Tred Avon Players. For tickets and more information, visit tredavonplayers.org or call the box office at 410-226-0061.