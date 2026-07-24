Expansive shoreline with panoramic views of Island Creek and a protected, fan-shaped landscape.

This 3.18-acre property has panoramic views from its fan shaped point of land on Island Creek that leads to the Choptank River. The approximately 665 feet of protected, riprapped shoreline includes a new pier with two deep water (6’+ MLW), slips and both electric and water service. Nearby in the dip of the shoreline is a kayak dock and launch. The waterside rear elevation of the house has unobstructed views across the wide expanse of lawn to Island Creek for stunning sunsets, especially from the Adirondack chairs surrounding the firepit close to the water.

A thoughtfully updated Tidewater Colonial with timeless symmetry and a single-level living option.

The two-story house in the popular Tidewater Colonial architectural style is zoned very well for one-level living with a sumptuous primary suite at one corner of the main floor. The house belies its original construction in 1968 due to the Owners’ extensive renovation and expansion of the house’s original footprint. The result was a living-kitchen-breakfast area, family room, primary suite, deck and porch overlooking the pool and Island Creek. An angled conservatory connects the house to the garage with a separate climate-controlled workout room and half bath with a guest apartment above.

The classic facade is defined by intersecting gables, crisp white siding, and elegant blue shutters.

On the day of my visit, I walked up the curvilinear brick sidewalk and paused to admire the house’s massing and symmetry before I went in for my tour. The center two-story wing has a cruciform shape of two intersecting gables with other single wings that telescope slightly down from the main wing. The entry door underneath a wide porch with a low slope roof flanked by two windows with shutters and a triple unit window at the second floor create elegant symmetry. Combined with the low maintenance white siding accented by blue shutters and the mature plantings and shrubbery, this classic look has great curb appeal.

A spacious foyer with intricate woodwork and a patterned rug creates a graceful entrance.

The listing agent met me at the door to the spacious foyer that creates a warm welcome to guests. I admired the interior design of the wallpaper in a subtle pattern, three-panel doors, painted chair rail, patterned rug that inspired the color of the front door and the antiques. On one side of the foyer is the primary ensuite; on the other side is a hall leading to the rest of the house and the stair to the second floor. At the end of the foyer is the waterside living room that beckoned me forward.

The large picture window perfectly frames views of the lawn and water, highlighting the room’s serene design.

The living room’s wide window with a center picture plane overlooks the porch, lawn and water. I admired the neutral upholstered furnishings anchored by the fab contemporary geometric large rug that is a counterpoint to the neoclassical fireplace’s surround and mantel and the antique chests that flank the gas fireplace.

French doors open to the pool and porch, ensuring effortless connectivity for outdoor gatherings.

The living room is open to the kitchen-breakfast room with French doors leading to the porch and pool area for easy indoor-outdoor flow. French doors beyond the kitchen lead to the family room and the arched opening leads to a butler pantry.

Bright living spaces with custom cabinets, oversized island, and uninterrupted water views.

The owners’ renovation relocated the kitchen to the waterside rear of the house to create an open plan living room-kitchen-breakfast room that is clearly the hub of family living. The sink is located in the long island so the cook can enjoy the water view or cooking shows on the living room’s TV. Stools are discreetly located under one end of the island for breakfast or children doing homework. The island cabinetry color accents the other neutral cabinetry with upper cabinets that rise to the underside of the ceiling. The stainless steel gourmet stove would make any cook quite happy.

This dining spot combines functionality with surrounding nature, offering stunning views from every angle.

The breakfast area’s table is centered on the water view with panoramic views from the rear and side windows. The sideboard contains ample storage of everyday china, glassware or serving pieces for breakfast or informal meals. The table underneath the south facing window is a perfect spot for growing plants or herbs for cooking.

A beautifully designed butler’s pantry, complete with glass-front cabinetry and modern amenities.

A butler’s pantry is always on my wish list and this one was carefully designed to provide all one needs for entertaining, including an undercounter wine cooler, mini-refrigerator, ice maker and microwave oven. The glass-fronted upper cabinets above are also a “window” for this interior room and display glassware. The beautiful cabinetry design of the creamy white cabinetry highlights the wood floors and the colorful runner.

Comfortable furnishings and stone floors seamlessly connect the family room to outdoor living.

Adjacent to the kitchen is the family room with stone flooring that flows seamlessly to the adjacent pool area. Comfortable upholstered furnishings, the bamboo accent of the coffee table and colorful blue accents of the pillows, tray, stool and wing chair create an informal space for family TV nights and easy indoor-outdoor flow to the pool area.

The wrap-around windows spotlight expansive views of the lush lawn and sparkling water.

The family room’s wrap-around windows and French doors offer panoramic views of the lawn and water. I admired how the sheers cover the full height of the wall of windows. At night when the sheers are closed, the room has both partial transparency and also privacy. I could easily imagine taking a respite from an afternoon in the pool to relax on the chair and ottoman for a nap!

A neoclassical fireplace and antique details elevate this dining space for special occasions.

Another pair of French doors lead from the family room to the sumptuous formal dining room. The wide arched opening to the adjacent hall and the neoclassical wood burning fireplace surround, mantel and the antiques set the scene for memorable family celebrations, holidays or elegant dinner parties for friends.

Wide pegged wood floors transform this corridor into an art-filled gallery.

The adjacent hall is much more than a corridor from the foyer to the conservatory; this part of the hall with its beautiful pegged floors is wider and becomes a gallery for antiques and art. Since the butler pantry is nearby, it would be a great space for entertaining friends with cocktails before dinner.

A bright, functional laundry room with cheerful yellow walls and a pocket door for added space.

The hall narrows to pass by the centrally located bathroom and laundry at the front of the house. The window and the pocket door keeps the laundry room feeling spacious and the bright yellow walls and colorful art lessens the chore of doing laundry.

Bespoke millwork and a cozy fireplace make this private library a bibliophile’s dream.

At the end of the hall, I crossed the foyer to explore the primary ensuite that spans the width and depth of the one-story wing and discovered this exquisite library. Being a bibliophile, I coveted this room that adjoins the primary bedroom. Two windows at the front of the house, walls of bespoke millwork, closets and an angled gas fireplace for radiant heat enclose the space. I especially admired the owners’ choices of the deep wall color and the ottoman with tassels in the cozy sitting area.

A tranquil retreat with dual spaces opening to steps that lead to the pool.

The dual aspect primary bedroom is a serene retreat with both a sleeping area and an offset sitting area with a chaise lounge and a Bergere chair. I admired how well the dropped beam defined the two spaces. French doors lead to wide steps down to the pool area.

Thoughtful design includes diagonal tile patterns and macrame accents for a spa-like atmosphere.

When I opened the door to the large primary bathroom, I admired the vista past the dual lavatories’ cabinetry to the soaking tub and shower. The diagonal pattern of the floor tile and the glass wall of the shower expands the space. The stunning macrame’ window treatment filters daylight while maintaining privacy.

Distinct ceiling angles and thoughtful decor create a unique architectural space with water views.

The second floor contains three guest rooms with walk-in closets, a large hall bath and attic access for storage. This largest bedroom overlooks the water and its ceiling geometry with high knee walls and partial sloped areas adds great architectural character. I especially liked how well the double dresser and the porthole mirror above fit perfectly against the knee wall.

Natural light floods this flexible bedroom, overlooking lush front landscaping.

The smallest of the bedrooms is furnished with a day bed but without the bookcase there is ample room for a double bed. The triple unit window overlooks the lush mature landscaping at the front of the house.

Classic tilework and sleek cabinetry combine for a timeless yet functional design.

The large hall bath easily accommodates guest’s toiletries and I admired the floor’s polygonal white tiles accented with black tiles against the warm green color of the high wainscot, with vertical trim for additional texture. I especially admired the juxtaposition of the sleek cabinetry against the flooring design found in older houses.

A four-season retreat with sliding glass doors, stone flooring, and natural light galore.

Having finished my tour of the main house, I made my way along the hall to the space that connects the house to the garage and the apartment above. I surmise this may have originally been an open breezeway but it is now infilled with sliding doors to create a four-season room. The easy care stone flooring and with the mix of rattan and wood furnishings, adding plants would create a conservatory. Brick steps lead to the garage wing’s anteroom with closets and both a door to the two-car garage and a circular stair to the apartment above.

This private guest suite offers cozy sleeping, a mini kitchen, and sloped ceilings for added charm.

The apartment is tucked into the roof framing with high knee walls and sloped ceiling that meet at a flat area in the middle of the space. The daybed does dual duty as a daytime sofa opposite the electric fireplace. Perpendicular to the sleeping area are large full bath with a window and a mini-kitchen on the other side with a window. Perfect private accommodations for family extended stays!

Ideal Talbot County location with close proximity to the amenities of Cambridge, Easton and Oxford, this highly desirable Tidewater Colonial has undergone extensive renovations by its current owners, making it move-in ready. Low maintenance exterior materials, lush and mature landscaping, including majestic trees for shade, great floor plan with a main floor sumptuous primary ensuite, guest rooms on the second floor, a two car garage with a guest suite above and a waterside pool create a haven for family living.

Since the rear of the house faces the west-facing unobstructed shoreline, most rooms enjoy spectacular sunsets. The waterside pool, new pier and a separate kayak launch, offer choices of enjoying the ever changing outdoors and wildlife.

Great family home where a couple could age-in place; a recent WSJ article stated there is a new trend in retirees; instead of downsizing, some are now wanting larger homes for welcoming family members home for celebrations and holidays-this property is a great example of this trend and is ready for the summer and fall seasons!

For more information about this property, contact Janet Larson, Associate Broker at Benson & Mangold Real Estate, 410-745-0415 (o), 410-310-1797 (c), or jlarson@bensonandmangold.com. For more pictures and pricing, visit www.shoremove.com , “Equal Housing Opportunity”.

Photography by Magic Dymek, ClickCraft Photo LLC, www.clickcraftphoto.com, 801-895-5400

Contributor Jennifer Martella has pursued dual careers in architecture and real estate since she moved to the Eastern Shore in 2004. She has reestablished her architectural practice for residential and commercial projects and is a real estate agent for Meredith Fine Properties. She especially enjoys using her architectural expertise to help buyers envision how they could modify a potential property. Her Italian heritage led her to Piazza Italian Market, where she hosts wine tastings every Friday and Saturday afternoons.