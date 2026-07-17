This Victorian-Eastlake-style home stands out with its intricate rooflines and sculptural chimneys.

On my first trip to Chestertown many years ago, I was captivated by this house just beyond the bridge over the Chester River. I had recently vistited Philadelphia where I had joined a tour of Frank Furness’ exquisite houses, dating from the same period as this Victorian-Eastlake style gem that could have been one of Furness’ designs. I admired the same characteristics of multiple gables, irregular dormers with windows, banded brick exterior walls ornamented by terra cotta and plaster and chimneys that became sculptural elements.

Articulated gables and dense greenery create a sense of architectural grandeur and privacy.

On subsequent trips to tour houses for House of the Week, I always ended my visits to Chestertown with another look at this exquisite house. I was thrilled when an agent told me he had listed the “Pearce House” and I quickly scheduled a tour of the house and grounds. The aerial shows how well the house is surrounded by dense trees that buffers the street noise. The roof is heavily articulated with dormers, shed roofs that cascade down from the main cross-gables and bay wall projections.

Angled brick pathways and jerkinhead dormers contribute to the house’s masterful curb appeal.

This unique house was built for Judge James Pearce by noted local builder H.M. Stuart. Stuart may have been inspired by pattern books of that era and his siting of the house was especially masterful. From the Town’s brick sidewalk, an angled brick path leads to the front door sheltered by a shed roof. I admired the mix of brick for the main floor and siding above, the slight wall projections with decorative curved brackets, the porch overhang on the second floor, the pitched and jerkinhead dormers…that give this masterpiece of its period huge curb appeal!

Flared second-floor porch and intricate brickwork showcase exquisite craftsmanship

Walking around the house, I admired the details that makes this house so unique, from the plaster band that separates the upper part of the basement from the first floor, the flared shape of the second floor porch and the exquisitely detailed slight box bay projection whose flared eave forms the base of the railing around the triple bay railing above. The height of the windows’ sills, headers and the horizontal band that separates the brick wall from the siding above are connected by two rows of darker brick. I especially admired the juxtaposition of the brackets at the box bay next to the chimney whose bricks corbel in and out to fade into the wall below. The color palette of the red shades of the brick, trim and shutters, along with the siding color is so appealing against the green of the landscape; after all, green and red are complimentary colors.

The rear’s intersecting roofs, screened porch, and ornate chimney make for a striking composition.

The rear yard is bordered by dense trees and shrubbery for privacy from the side street. Standing in the shade of one majestic tree, I fully appreciated how the superbly detailed chimney was a work of a master artisan. The rear elevation is enhanced by the gable wing’s hipped roof at the second floor that intersects the attic gable and the first floor’s shed roof that projects outward to create a screened porch with steps to the lawn. Another shed roof facing the side street covers the service area.

Dramatic double doors, stained glass, and decorative railings create a memorable welcome.

To begin my tour of the interiors, I walked up the brick steps to the large porch and admired the detailing of the handrail with a top cap separated from the decorative railing below. The pair of majestic entry doors with a low elliptical arched brick header and a mix of stained glass and wood creates a dramatic entry. At the side wall, I noticed stained glass transoms above the windows.

Detailed wainscot, restored stained glass, and original wood floors define the gracious foyer.

Stepping into the foyer, it was immediately clear that the highest level of craftsmanship of the exteriors extended into the detailing of the interiors. The front doors open into an angled foyer and looking back at the front doors, I was struck by the beauty of the stained glass panels that could have been the work of the Tiffany or his studio. The tall original wood interior doors with inlaid panels and the beautiful original wood floors have been restored. The warm yellow of the walls above the wainscot creates a gracious introduction to this majestic house.

Bespoke millwork and preserved wood trim offer a timeless, functional space for study and reading.

From the foyer, doors lead both to the library at the front of the house and the adjacent parlor. The library’s bespoke millwork with cream colored cabinets below stained open shelving creates a cozy library and I admired how the trim had not been painted.

Dropped beams and layered moldings elevate this transition to the stair hall and dining spaces.

The angled foyer transitions to the stair hall with entrances to both the dining room and the opposite parlor. I am so accustomed to seeing a grid of trim for a wainscot on a wall so when I looked closely at this wainscot, I realized it was true paneling with two layers of molding above! I also admired how the dropped beam supported by substantial brackets marks the transition from the angled foyer to the stair hall. The shallow cupboard below the foyer’s long mirror is cut out at the side for a built-in mini umbrella stand, complete with a metal drip pan insert.

Line of sight extends elegantly from the foyer through the hall, ending with bright stained glass.

The paneled wainscot continues along the foyer wall and up the stair with the open balustrade on the hall side that expands the space. Past the parlor, the vista through the hall to the kitchen beyond ends at the exterior door’s stained glass insert.

The box bay with transoms, wood pocket doors, and window seating emphasize period details.

The library and the parlor are separated by a pair of original wide wood pocket doors that open to reveal this stunning view of the parlor’s box bay. The design incorporates a three-unit window with a seat below and transoms above with panels to the underside of the ceiling. I also admired the original hardware on the pocket doors.

Corner windows and a fireplace frame this spacious dining room, balancing natural light and warmth.

The spacious dining room has two focal points; one is the fireplace on axis with the dining table. The side door leads to the adjacent kitchen and the long rear and side windows at the corner offer views of the grounds. The period pendant light fixture is the perfect finishing touch.

Bespoke cabinetry and stained glass inscriptions beautifully highlight functional dining features.

The dining room’s other focal point is the box bay that extends from the exterior wall that contains bespoke millwork for serving pieces, etc. with a stained glass insert, inscribed with “East-West-Hame’s-Best”. I am a member of the St. Andrew’s Society and I recognized this charming Scottish saying about “home” being best. Another set of wide pocket doors lead to the adjacent wee room I christened “The Snug”.

Tall windows, shutters, and painted trim make this compact space feel light and inviting.

It is easy to be charmed by diminuitive spaces and this cozy room with tall windows overlooking the front porch and the side grounds is a great example of a snug. I liked the light colored painted woodwork in this room since dark colors would have made the room feel claustrophobic. Two of the original stained glass transoms overlook the front porch and the lower portion of the long window windows have wooden shutters to adjust the slats for the level of privacy needed.

Curved paneling on the stair stringer and balustrade demonstrate the home’s thoughtful design.

As I walked up the unequal run stair to the second floor, I admired the graceful curvature of the paneling that covered the stair’s stringer. I paused at the landing to savor the vistas to both the first and second floors. The upper landing leads to the hall connecting two bedrooms and a hall bath.

Trio window units with transoms and airy ceilings flood the room with light and elegance.

I loved the light and airy feeling of the primary bedroom at the front and side corner of the house. Like the parlor windows, the two trio-window units with transoms rise to the underside of the ceiling and flood the space with daylight. Sheers and shutters provide the level of privacy needed. This spacious room easily accommodates both sleeping and sittting areas.

The Neoclassical mantel’s mix of straight and bowed edges adds sophistication to the space.

There are so many beautiful details in this house but my fave is the primary bedroom’s original Neoclassical fireplace mantel and tiles surrounding the firebox. The top of the mantel’s design with its combination of straight and bowed edges provides space for art and other other treasures.

Earth-toned tiles, black accents, and dual closets balance functionality with aesthetic appeal.

The large hall bath’s earth toned tiles with black borders has dual closets for ample storage. Adding towel bars to the closet doors was a clever solution.

A spacious corner room with a window seat and ample proportions gives versatility and charm.

The other corner bedroom on the second floor is currently set up as an office but its spacious size and the front window seat would create a charming bedroom. The second floor also contains a sleeping porch with a shed roof.

The house also contains a fabulous unfinished attic that is a blank slate for myriad uses and a basement for storage.

It is no surprise that this exquisite home is part of the Maryland Historic Trust-the rich history of its illustrious original owner, the well-known Eastern Shore builder and his artisan subcontractors who created a masterpiece of Victorian-Eastlake architecture and interiors, in my opinion, is the gem in the Historic District’s crown. Spacious rooms throughout the house, including four bedrooms and two and a half baths, six fireplaces, soaring ceilings with tall doors in proportion to the ceiling height and artisan woodwork are testament to the highest level of craftsmanship rarely seen today.

The outdoor rooms of the deep front porch, rear screened porch overlooking a tranquil landscape of mature azaleas, gingko, a massive magnolia and the second floor sleeping porch offer various vistas of the property and the surrounding Historic District’s rich architectural heritage. Water views can be found from various windows of the home with specific angles highlighted seasonally. A bonus is the driveway off the side street for parking. This unique property awaits the next lucky steward to continue this house and grounds for the next generation to admire-Bravissimo!

For more information about this property, contact Murphy O’Neill at Coldwell Banker Chesapeake Real Estate Company, at 410-778-0330 (o),443-480-4275 (c), or murphy@cbchesapeake.com .For more pictures and pricing, visit www.easternshoreofmarylandrealestate.com, “Equal Housing Opportunity”.

Photography by JM real estate photos info@jmrealestatephotos.com

Contributor Jennifer Martella has pursued dual careers in architecture and real estate since she moved to the Eastern Shore in 2004. She has reestablished her architectural practice for residential and commercial projects and is a real estate agent for Meredith Fine Properties. She especially enjoys using her architectural expertise to help buyers envision how they could modify a potential property. Her Italian heritage led her to Piazza Italian Market, where she hosts wine tastings every Friday and Saturday afternoons.