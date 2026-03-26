The iconic mansard roof and flared dormers define this Second Empire masterpiece.

Talbot County has sixty-four historic properties and districts listed in the Maryland Inventory of Historic Properties including one of my fave buildings in St. Michaels, the Henry Clay Dodson House. Built between 1860-1870 on an acre of property along the harbor in the Historic District of St. Michaels, the house’s distinctive mansard roof stands out in its streetscape. The center hall plan was built upon a foundation of common red brick with German shiplap siding and the mansard roof is embellished with bracketed eaves around the house, decorative corner boards and crown molding. A rhythm of arched top dormers with elegant flared jambs between stylized floral patterns in white tiles enhances the roofing that is pierced by twin red chimneys to creates a seamless and exquisite façade around the building. As an architect, I was pleased to find in my research that the original owners retained a Baltimore architect, Edmund G. Lind, to design the building and the current owners named one of their bedroom ensuites in honor of him.

The Colonial Revival porch features Tuscan columns and arched-top windows.

The front entrance is located perpendicular to the street that allows privacy for one to relax on a rocking chair or to enjoy the swing. A path from the Town sidewalk leads to steps up to the front porch, flanked by shrubbery and spring flowers that have begun to bloom. Brick piers infilled with white lattice supports the three-bay Colonial Revival styled porch’s Tuscan columns with a decorative block eave. I greatly admired the tall arched top windows with their elegantly flared jamb trim

Blending historic and modern touches, the porch and deck optimize waterfront views.

The rear elevation’s porch overlooks the water and the pedestrian bridge to the Maritime Museum Complex. Part of the original porch has been infilled with glazing for both indoor or outdoor enjoyment of the tranquil view of the water. A later one-story addition created a sumptuous primary bedroom ensuite with its own large waterside deck that accommodates both sitting and dining areas and a hammock. Adirondack chairs are strategically placed on both the lawn underneath the shade of majestic trees and the small beach for peaceful views of the water and the Town’s Hollis Park on the other shoreline.

Expansive rear porch columns frame serene vistas of the lawn, harbor, and park

The rear porch provides an elevated view of both the lawn, water, Hollis Park and the harbor and the wide column spacing enhances the enjoyment of one’s front row seat on a rocking chair.

The foyer boasts original walnut railings, ogee moldings, and a welcoming symmetry.

I am a friend of a previous owner so it was a special pleasure to enter the foyer to be reacquainted with the interior’s carefully preserved original details such as the beautiful wood floors, the baseboard with its ogee top molding. I especially admired the stair’s details of the scrollwork along the wall below the treads, the heavily turned newel post and balusters and to feel the smooth surface of the walnut cap rail. The rear door in on axis with the front door so there are long vistas through each façade’s porch.

Victorian furnishings and carved wood details create an inviting and elegant space.

To the right of the foyer were originally two parlors with back to back fireplaces; these rooms are currently used as bedrooms. The vista from this room captures the beauty of the carved wood doors found throughout the house. This parlor in the center of the house also has a fireplace but the rear wall has a wide opening to the adjacent sunroom with its wrap-around windows that give the parlor abundant afternoon sunlight. I admired the mix of the curvaceous Victorian sofa with the leather armchairs-a perfect setting for drinks before dinner or a nightcap before bedtime!

Wwrap-around windows flood the room with sunlight and highlight outdoor beauty.

The sunroom is currently furnished as a dining area but if it were my house, I would be tempted to use this space with its exterior walls infilled with windows as a conservatory and furnish it with my rattan furnishings and plants. Up-down shades would provide privacy when needed. The center parlor could then become the dining room since it is adjacent to the kitchen.

Tall garden-facing windows and eclectic cabinetry complete this airy space.

The kitchen is a high, airy space with tall windows overlooking the garden along the side of the house. The older cabinetry and the stainless steel appliances and work table give the kitchen its eclectic look. Leaving the stove between the windows would create both a larger island for relocating the sink and dishwasher and an efficient flow.

The vintage Hoosier cabinet adds a timeless touch to this light-filled corner.

I loved the juxtaposition of the vintage Hoosier cabinet on the back wall and the later cabinetry and I hope the next owner would keep the Hoosier cabinet as part of any kitchen renovation they might undertake. The door in the side exterior wall’s door leads to a small screened porch for deliveries or for direct access from the side parking area for unloading groceries.

Graceful proportions and a historic fireplace anchor this sumptuous primary suite.

Off the center parlor is the sumptuous Primary Suite with windows on both front and rear walls and a fireplace. I loved the interior design with the dark walls and the signature bed with its curved headboard and footboard with finials. The Owners have christened this room the “Willow Manse” in homage to the house’s original name.

Dark walls and white cabinetry create striking contrast in this spacious ensemble.

The Primary Bath’s long vanity with a center lavatory creates ample room for a couple’s toiletries. I admired how the deep mocha walls highlights the whiteness of the cabinetry and the tub/shower.

Elevated terrace offers multi-functional outdoor living with harbor panoramas.

The bonus of the Primary Bedroom ensuite is this spacious terrace that is a delightful multi-purpose outdoor room with both sitting and dining areas. I could well imagine using this space all day for my morning coffee and watching the harbor activity coming alive, taking an afternoon nap or reading a book in the hammock and ending my day by enjoying the sun setting over the long vista to the harbor.

A wide picture window frames peaceful views of the lawn and the water beyond.

If I were lucky to be a guest, I would hope to be given this spacious main floor bedroom ensuite overlooking the lawn and harbor from the vista through the wide center picture window flanked by operable units.

Daylight floods this guest room, accentuated by tasteful period-inspired furniture.

The second floor contains four guest ensuites on all four corners of the house so each bedroom has windows on each exterior wall for daylight throughout the day. I admired this bedroom’s interior design, especially the elegant curvatures of both the Bergere chair like one of my own and the chest of drawers so a guest could feel at home and unpack for a long stay.

Positioned for prime harbor views, this airy ensuite balances comfort and style.

This bedroom ensuite is located at the rear corner of the house with the bed positioned to enjoy the views of the lawn and water.

Refined furniture and graceful curves highlight this serene second-floor bedroom.

Opposite the other rear corner bedroom ensuite is another spacious bedroom. I especially admired the bedframe with its convex and concave design. The charming settee reminded me of my great-grandmother’s settee that now graces my home.

This two-bedroom guest house offers privacy and flexibility for multi-generational stays.

When my friend operated a B&B on the property, she lived in this two bedroom, two bath guest house next to the large off-street parking area for guests. If the next owner uses the property as a private residence, this guest house is perfect for multi-generational holidays or other celebrations. Mom and Dad can stay in the Guest House and the children and grandchildren would have several bedroom ensuites to choose from!

Pocket doors and an open plan create modern flow in the historic guest house.

The main floor of the story and a half guest house’s front door opens into an open plan living-dining-kitchen area. The stair leads to the second floor bedroom and bath. Wide pocket doors separate the main floor bedroom from the open plan area.

Floor-to-ceiling windows bring natural light and landscape views into the parlor.

The living room area feels like a sunroom with both corner walls infilled with wide windows overlooking the water and landscape.

Efficient layout paired with ample workspace in this cozy guest house kitchen.

Across from the living room area is the kitchen with ample workspace and storage space.

Corner windows and period furniture make this dining space an intimate retreat.

The cozy dining area has daylight and views from the double unit window on one wall and the single unit window on the other wall. The round table and chairs and the corner cabinet with the Chippendale top stores china and serving pieces create a cozy corner for dining.

This historic gem with its distinctive mansard roof of the Second Empire architectural style has a unique status of being one of the sixty-four properties or districts in Talbot County that are listed in the Maryland Inventory of Historic Properties maintained by the Maryland Historical Trust. Original features including flooring, transoms above the second floor doors, multiple fireplaces, walnut staircase, moldings and trim have been lovingly maintained.

The property spans the length of its block and includes a large off-street parking area. The building’s peaceful setting is located at the end of a short dead end street across from only two private residences. Its rear lawn gently slopes down to the shoreline of St. Michaels harbor with access to the Miles River and the Chesapeake Bay. Close by are the Maritime Museum, shops, restaurants, Muskrat Park, San Domingo Park and the Rails to Trails.

A variety of outdoor rooms from the welcoming front porch overlooking the gardens; the rear porch overlooking the expansive lawn leading to the water; and the large private deck for the primary suite offer tranquil views of the harbor and the picturesque streetscape of St. Michaels. This is a unique opportunity to enjoy the property as a private residence or as an Inn with a two bedroom, two bath guest house that has been the home of the Inn’s proprietors. Truly a one-of-a kind property!

For details about this property, contact Rob Lacaze, Senior Vice President/Realtor with TTR Sotheby’s International Realty at 410-745-2596 (o), 410-310-7835 (c), or rlacaze@ttrsir.com , “Equal Housing Opportunity”.

Main House photography by Jumping Rocks Photography, www.jumpingrocks.com, 215- 985-3277

Guest House photography by Eve Fishell, Chesapeake Pro Photo LLC, 443-786-8025, www.chesapeakeprophoto.com, eve@chesprophoto.com.

For information about more of Talbot County’s rich treasure trove of historic Properties, visit https://datamaryland.opendata.arcgis.com/datasets/a4d93683504e4c2598bfe3840ef8aeaf_0/about

Contributor Jennifer Martella has pursued dual careers in architecture and real estate since she moved to the Eastern Shore in 2004. She has reestablished her architectural practice for residential and commercial projects and is a real estate agent for Meredith Fine Properties. She especially enjoys using her architectural expertise to help buyers envision how they could modify a potential property. Her Italian heritage led her to Piazza Italian Market, where she hosts wine tastings every Friday and Saturday afternoons.