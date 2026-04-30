Early image showcases the home’s steep roof, dormers, and symmetrical façade.

I always welcome an opportunity to feature a property in Chestertown’s Historic District and I learned that this unique house that caught my eye has endured numerous renovations since the original house was built in 1750. The three-bay brick house had a gambrel shaped roof but the house was demolished in the early 20th century. This photograph shows the replacement four-bay, two and a half story wood framed house articulated with a steeply pitched roof, dormers, 12/12 windows and a three bay front porch covered by a low pitched metal roof, that was probably built in the mid to late 19th century.

Georgian-inspired front elevation with a gated picket fence and urban garden.

In 1960, the house was completely remodeled due to extensive termite damage. The roof, dormers and the front porch were demolished and the roof was reconstructed with a lower pitch. Unlike the previous front façade that was asymmetrical, the front door and the window above were moved slightly to create today’s harmonious Georgian façade.

The footprint of the house and its later one-story additions were built very close to the rear property line that created the front’s deep and lovely urban gardens that now enhance the streetscape. The white picket gated fence separates the “public” part along the Town sidewalk with a bench for neighbors to rest during their daily walks from the “private” part surrounding the house.

Herringbone brick path winds through lush greenery and towering trees

On the day of my visit, I enjoyed slowly strolling along the brick herringbone patterned path shaded by majestic trees, including a towering Magnolia. The shade loving plants including giant ferns and hostas reminded me of Henri Rousseau’s fanciful landscapes. I marveled at what a peaceful, verdant urban oasis these gardens are, given their close proximity to High Street’s shops and restaurants!

Curved hardscaped nooks blend with colorful plantings and natural textures.

Two curvaceous hardscaped areas on either side of the brick path encouraged me to linger and admire the ranges of the plantings’ sizes and textures from groundcover with blooms to the splash of color added by the pink azaleas in full bloom.

A charming arched white pergola frames the corner walkway and garden views.

Arbors and pergolas enhance any garden design so I followed the brick walk around the corner pf the house and discovered a white arched pergola attached to the side of the house. Alas, there was not enough breeze to put the wind chime in motion but its gentle chime must be pleasing to hear when one relaxes in the front hardscaped terraces.

The terrace features a pergola and landscaping that softens privacy fence edges.

After I passed through the tall white gate at the end of the arched pergola, the brick path enlarges to become a terrace with access to both the screened porch and the kitchen. The terrace is enhanced by the landscaping of the majestic tree and the plantings that soften the edge between the terrace and the wood privacy fence. A horizontal pergola projects beyond the breakfast area of the kitchen and I would be tempted to intertwine wisteria into its grid for color and fragrance.

At the other side of the house is another brick path to the house’s rear service entrance.

The wide red front door opens to warm pine flooring and light vertical paneling.

To begin my tour of the interiors, the Listing Agent greeted me at the front door as I admired the door’s wide width and distinctive paneled design. Painting a door red dates from the Colonial days when travelers seeking an inn for the night knew a red door would welcome them within. I was relieved to see that the beautiful wide plank pine flooring’s patina of age survived the house’s mid-20th century renovation. I also admired the vertical paneling with its light color that complemented the warm hue of the flooring. The furnishings of the rugs, side table and painted deacon’s bench added just the right touch to this welcoming space.

The compact bath is brightened by high windows and river-inspired décor.

At the end of the entry hall is a full bathroom with two high windows with blinds for privacy overlooking the side brick terrace. The shower curtain’s design illustrates the Chester River and its tributaries.

Custom millwork and a front garden view define this cozy library space.

To the left of the foyer is the library and I was stunned to see a Danish modern coffee table like the one in my childhood home! The bespoke millwork has ample shelving for books, games, puzzles, etc. for rainy days. The writing desk under the front window provides a pleasing view of the front gardens and streetscape when one needs respite from computer work. I love quilts and the red and white basket pattered one over one arm of the sofa caught my eye. I could well imagine using the quilt as a lap robe as I immersed myself in this cozy snug to enjoy reading a good book.

Dual exterior walls with wide windows flood the living room with natural light.

On the opposite side of the foyer is the spacious living room with its pairs of long and wide windows on its two exterior walls that flood the space with light. The paneled pine chimney breast is a focal point and the wall washer recessed into the ceiling highlights the art above the mantel. The large Oriental rug anchors the seating and I admired the different styles and complementary colors of the long sofas to beckon one to relax after dinner on cool evenings by the warmth of the fire.

Painted panels connect the living room to other spaces through open vistas.

Two of the living room walls are finished in painted vertical panels and the vistas to both the foyer to the library and to the dining room, kitchen and laundry connect all of the main floor rooms.

A bay window offers lovely garden views alongside efficient dining space.

The dining room’s table and chairs are positioned clear of the circulation path to the adjoining rooms. The wide bay wall projection with storage below offers panoramic views of the landscaping against the high fence for privacy.

Classic Georgian features are complemented by a fireplace with built-in storage.

The dining room’s fireplace adds winter ambiance and the grid of paneling above the firebox also includes storage for serving pieces. The Chippendale chairs and the Georgian chandelier add elegant classic touches.

Tray ceiling details and bold blue cabinetry accentuate this bright kitchen.

The spacious kitchen spans the length of one-story addition so the tray ceiling with its stylish tapered design creates interesting interior architecture. The design of the exhaust hood over the cooktop mimics its geometry. The bright blue cabinetry and stainless steel appliances stand out against the white walls and instead of upper cabinets, tall bespoke millwork provides easy access and ample storage. The easy care tile flooring also adds an accent of color.

Breakfast nook’s bay windows offer expansive views of the garden terrace.

The kitchen’s bay wall projection wraps around the round table and chairs for breakfast or informal meals. The long windows offer panoramic views of the brick terrace and landscaping and the exterior door provides easy indoor-outdoor flow for grilling and al-fresco meals. The door next to the bay shaped wall opens into the screened porch; from the table, the transparent walls of the screened porch expand the vista to encompass more of the brick terrace.

This serene screened porch offers privacy and an uninterrupted outdoor panorama.

The screened porch off the breakfast area is ready for warm-weather use and the high fence provides privacy. The horizontal framing maximizes the panoramic views of the terrace and landscaping. After sundown, the string of miniature lights adds accent lighting.

The spacious laundry includes functional features for hosting and entertaining.

Whether you are an Airbnb host or a homeowner, having a large laundry room is a plus. The side wall of sliding doors hide the HVAC, water heater, etc. The sink and extra dishwasher are great for entertaining a house full of guests or family holiday celebrations. Next to the laundry is a one-car garage-quite rare in the Historic District!

A stair landing window provides light to accentuate narrow pine floorboards.

I retraced my steps back to the “U” shaped stair to explore the second floor. The window at the star’s landing brings daylight within and the pine flooring pays homage to the original main floor’s wide pine flooring in species but the planks are not as wide. There are three bedrooms and two baths on this floor and each bedroom is located at a corner of the “L” shaped floor plan for privacy From the hall, the lovely vista to one bedroom beckoned me first.

Corner bedroom with dual-aspect windows maximizes sunlight and privacy.

This front corner bedroom has windows at both the front and rear walls for sunlight throughout the day and the three exterior walls ensure privacy from the rest of the floor. The large area rug in subtle colors, the white bedding and blue accents of the throws and pillows, the wood touches of the nightstands and the wardrobe add warmth and create an inviting room for relaxation and rest. I especially liked the wood shutters for window treatments that are painted the same color as the windows’ trim and the accent of the ceiling trim and baseboard that contrasts with the warm white walls.

Large windows and chic paneling niche create a restful primary suite.

Opposite the blue and white bedroom is this spacious and lovely primary ensuite. The three wide and long windows provide bird’s eye views of the mature trees. The chimney clad in paneling creates a niche for a desk and chair under one window. The wood four posted bed, antique chest and dresser; coverlet and large Oriental rug that anchors the furnishings create a serene setting for sleep. The rocking chair and blanket is the perfect spot to rock a baby or toddler to sleep.

Vibrant, whimsical tiles and floating cabinetry infuse charm into the bath.

I have long been a fan of MacKenzie-Childs’ colorful ceramic creations since I discovered their flagship store on Madison Ave., during one Christmas break from architecture school. Their floor tile in a patchwork of different colors and the fish hardware made me smile-I especially liked how the tiles were also the toe kick for the lavatory cabinet so it floats over the colorful tiles. Every house should have a touch of whimsy to add delight like this primary bath has!

Wood furnishings and historic trim details accentuate this rear corner retreat.

The bedroom at the rear corner of the house also has beautiful wood furnishings of the four-poster bed, the graceful Chippendale settee and chest of drawers. The small rugs are strategically placed on each side of the bed so the expanse of wood flooring can be admired. Like the other bedrooms, a historic color was used for the baseboard, ceiling molding and window trim against the warm white walls.

An airy hall bath pairs vintage fixtures with efficient use of natural light.

The hall bath layout is efficient and the wide window provides ample daylight. The vintage pedestal lavatory doesn’t take up spatial volume like a cabinet lavatory would. The shelf above the toilet and the mirrored medicine cabinet offers storage.

Bedingfield Hands House offers the next steward of this historic property a unique setting in Chestertown’s Historic District on a desirable corner lot, enhanced by a spacious outdoor room of shade gardens tucked under mature trees and surrounded by fencing for privacy. The gardens’ backdrop of a facade of classic Georgian architecture belies its probable construction in the mid to late 19th century with its light yellow siding, dark green wood shutters and 12/12 windows.

Major renovations in the 1950’s updated the house with additions of a kitchen, laundry-mud room, garage, unusual in the Historic District, and updated baths while keeping the timeless details of wide plank pine flooring, moldings and trim intact. The property is also unique as it is currently operating as an Airbnb with a strong rental history so one has the option of making it a vacation home that is also a turn-key income-producing investment (Furniture is negotiable). All this and very close proximity to the charm of Chestertown’s shops, farmers market, recreation along the Chester River and yearly festivals- hard to resist!

For more information about this property, contact Maryn LeClair with Chesapeake Real Estate Associates, LLC, at 443-215-4663 (o),443-480-2837 (c), or marynleclair@Chesapeakerea.com. For more pictures and pricing, visit

www.chesapeakerealestateassociates.com/agent/maryn-leclair ,“Equal Housing Opportunity”.

Upcoming Open House Date: May 1, from 5:00 to 7:00 pm.

Photography by Janelle Stroop, janelle@thruthelensphotos.com, 410-310-6838

MacKenzie-Childs, www.mackenzie-childs.com.