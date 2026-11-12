Over 10 acres along 1,072 feet of Wye River shoreline, approached through a classic tree-lined allée.

The Lloyd family is one of the most historically significant, wealthy and politically influential dynasties in Talbot County on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. Settling the region in the mid-17th century, the family’s legacy includes commercial agriculture and regional governance.

Edward Lloyd V, a prominent Governor of Maryland and a wealthy planter, built “Presqu’isle” (French for “peninsula”) for his middle son, James Murray Lloyd, to celebrate the occasion of his son’s marriage. The property consists of 10.48 acres along approximately 1,072 linear feet of the Wye River’s east branch with Bennett Point and Bruff’s Island in the far distance to the Eastern Bay beyond. Its approach by land is reached after a long drive between an allee’ of trees (so befitting for a house that was christened with a French name).

Federal-style symmetry with a three-bay center façade, Doric-columned porch, and distinctive lunette windows in the pediment.

As I drove down the long gravel driveway, the house’s front elevation slowly came into view and I parked along the loop of the driveway. Before exploring the grounds, I first paused to admire the elegant symmetry of the house’s Federal style. The massing of a center three-bay, two and a half story façade with a hipped porch over the front door and the third floor pediment is enhanced by pair of quarter round windows separated by an interior wall to create a lunette design.

At each side of the center bay, facades are slightly offset to highlight the center façade. The book matched side facades have low sloped roofs pierced by long shed dormers at the second floor. The front door is protected by the original porch supported by Doric columns and the porch’s height above grade enhances its stately presence.

A rare archival view reveals the home’s original massing before later additions expanded the footprint.

In my primary reference book on Talbot County’s historic houses, “Where Land and Water Intertwine”, I found this view of the front façade. The center part and the offset left side of the house is identical to today except for the addition of another chimney. The single story room with long windows on the right side was incorporated into a later addition to the house.

The waterside elevation mirrors the front with the addition of a full open porch and an extended kitchen wing.

The tree-lined entrance drive extends across approximately 7.1 additional acres to the road, with access secured by a perpetual easement. The rear elevation shows the two and half story part of the house that is identical to the front elevation with the exception of full open porch with a hipped roof for enjoying breathtaking panoramic views of the water. The side open porch facing the gardens and the pool area is now a sunroom. What was once a one-story space at the other side of the house is now an elongated wing with offsets in deference to the original house’s front facade. This addition contains the kitchen, family room and a deck for today’s family lifestyle.

Five bays of windows and transoms between original Doric columns transform the former porch into an elegant sunroom.

As I walked around the house, I discovered the exquisite sunroom/conservatory, the perfect space for overlooking the gardens. I greatly admired how well the sunroom was carefully designed with five bays defined by the original Doric columns and infilled with a bottom panel, windows and transoms. The pair of French doors lead to steps to the pool and the gardens.

Towering crape myrtles frame the pool with sweeping views of the Wye River beyond.

Passing this tranquil vista of the pool and the water, framed by giant crape myrtles, I thought how relaxing it would be to relax on the chaise lounges after a swim or merely to spend an afternoon reading a book or watching boats on the Wye River.

A brick walkway meanders through lush plantings toward a tennis court screened by mature evergreens.

My discovery of the gardens began with a brick path between a lush landscape of shrubbery and colorful plants with more crape myrtles towering over the landscape. Behind the background of tall evergreens is the waterside tennis court.

Stone pavers outlined in brick create a shaded terrace for outdoor gatherings.

The brick path soon ended at a grassy area next to the hardscape of stone pavers crisscrossed and outlined with reddish brick that defines a seating area in the shade.

Graduated stone steps and sloped lawn provide a graceful descent to the waterfront with panoramic views.

As I began walking down what first appeared as a sloped grassy area at the edge of the hardscape, the vista opened up. I realized how the landscape design incorporated a rhythm of gently sloped grass between three stone steps- an ingenious solution to the dilemma of negotiating a steep slope. I paused to savor this remarkable vista before I walked along the high banks along the water to fully appreciate the breathtaking panoramic views.

The entrance hall spans the home’s full depth, featuring paneled wainscot, arched doorways, and sightlines to the water.

Having toured the beautifully maintained grounds, I was primed for my tour of the interiors. The front door opens into a wide and welcoming entrance hall that spans across the depth of the house. The vista through the pair of open doors at the rear wall continues through the open porch to the lawn and water beyond. The beautiful wood floors, true paneled wainscot, trim, moldings and the arched doorway that frames the stairs introduced the extremely high level of craftsmanship that has been lovingly maintained. I especially admired the width of the double entry doors with leaded glass transoms and half glass, half paneled sidelights and how the soft yellow wall color highlighted the white wainscot and trim.

Paired columns on the open porch perfectly frame the distant boathouse and Wye River.

I stood in the doorway of the open porch and admired how the pair of double columns between steps to the lawn perfectly frames the view of the boathouse between two trees. The row of Adirondack chairs and the boathouse seem like miniatures when seen at their great distance from the house.

A projecting chimney breast anchors the living room, illuminated by tall 6/6 windows and sunroom light.

I went back to the front of the entrance hall and walked through the wide wall opening into the beautiful living room. The wide and tall front 6/6 window and the filtered sunlight from the door and window to the adjacent sunroom keeps the space sunny and bright. The projection of the chimney breast makes the fireplace the focal point of the room. The neutral upholstered seating with accents of blue in the textured rug, pillows and window treatments create a charming space for entertaining.

A wide elliptical arch creates an expansive flow between the dining room, living room, and sunroom.

The dramatic, wide elliptical arch creates an expansive vista between the living room and the formal dining room. The pair of French doors and full transom to the adjacent sunroom creates easy flow among the three rooms for entertaining. I especially admired the warm, rich hue of the blue walls that took its cue from one of the rug ‘s colors, the mix of color in the dining chairs and the chimney breast’s design that matches the one in the living room.

Gray-hued muntins on floor-to-ceiling windows blend seamlessly with garden and water views.

My fave room was the sunroom that spans the depth of the house for panoramic views of the gardens and water. I especially admired the gray hue of the thin muntins of the windows and transoms that disappear into the landscape. Steps lead down from the pair of French doors to the pool area, lawn and gardens.

The sunroom’s generous depth accommodates distinct seating and dining areas beneath transparent pendant fixtures.

The sunroom’s depth creates spacious areas for seating and dining. At the front end of the room is cabinetry with a bar sink. The wall mounted TV near the table and chairs would be a great spot for breakfast and to catch up on the news. I especially liked how the front original wall was left intact when the sunroom was built and how the two pendant fixtures disappear into the spatial volume due to their transparency.

Full-height paneled window trim and bespoke millwork distinguish this cozy study.

At the front of the house opposite the living room is a cozy study/office, with a wide and tall window for ample daylight. In this room I could fully appreciate how the window trim from the baseboard to the header incorporated a paneled area for a seamless look-much more elegant than a sill and apron trim. The bespoke millwork has a TV for breaks and the mix of closed base cabinets and open shelves above for display, books and family photos.

A tall window above the countertop maximizes landscape views while glass-fronted cabinets display fine serveware.

At the end of the entrance hall is a spacious butler pantry that I dearly coveted. The tall window stretches down to the top of the countertop to maximize the view of the landscape. I especially liked the mix of the closed upper cabinets on the exterior wall as a counterpoint to the glass fronted upper cabinets on the opposite wall and the vista to the kitchen beyond.

White cabinetry extends to the ceiling, complemented by granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.

The finishes of the butler pantry continue into the spacious dream kitchen and the upper cabinetry also extends to the underside of the ceiling to maintain the spatial volume. The white cabinets highlight the beautiful wood floors and the stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and the pendant light fixtures complete the look of this elegant design.

Bespoke millwork and a fireplace create a refined main-level guest retreat.

Behind the interior wall of the kitchen is a hall from the stairs at the entrance hall that leads first to this bedroom ensuite and then to the family room. With bespoke millwork, a fireplace and TV, this main floor bedroom ensuite offers an option for guests who prefer a main floor location.

French doors flanked by full-height windows and transoms flood the family room with natural light.

The family room’s rear wall is infilled with a pair of French doors between full height windows and full transoms to maximize the view of the landscape and water. At the front wall is a short hall between a powder room that ends at another exterior door with steps down to the front lawn. That offset in the family room creates space for a table and chairs for cards or board games.

The deck offers al fresco dining with unobstructed views stretching to the original open porch.

The deck off the family room with its grille is ready for al-fresco dining. Both this deck and the open porch of the house offer panoramic views of the landscape and water.

An elliptical arch frames the staircase where angled treads meet painted spindles and a curved stained handrail.

Walking back from the family room to the stairs to access the upper floors, I first stood in the entrance hall to savor the detailing of the wide elliptical arch that frames the stairs and the telescoping vista of the hall to the powder room, kitchen, bedroom ensuite and the family room. I especially liked how the bottom tread of the stair angles to meet the side of the archway and how the painted spindles highlights the stained cap rail, all the better to admire its elegant curvature.

Corner windows on two walls fill the primary suite with light and dual water views.

The second floor contains four ensuites at each corner of the house with all of the bedrooms having a window on each exterior wall for abundant daylight and panoramic views. The primary ensuite occupies one rear corner and the spacious bedroom also has a sitting area and dressing room through the doorway by the fireplace.

A triple window wall illuminates marble flooring and dual lavatories in this five-piece bath.

The five-piece primary bath next to the bedroom is flooded with light from the triple unit window that infills the rear wall overlooking the landscape and water. I admired the geometrical design of the light blue and white wallpaper, the flooring of large marble squares with chamfered corners accented by smaller tiles and the veining of the dual lavatories. Behind the tub is the shower with a glass wall and door.

Quarter-round windows tucked beneath the roofline offer treetop views along the entrance allée.

The third floor’s layout of two bedrooms, hall bath and a storage room are tucked underneath the roof framing that creates delightful spaces. Each bedroom has one quarter round window that is half of the lunette shape in the house’s pediment. Standing at the window to admire the view of the treetops along the allee of trees, I reluctantly realized my tour of this exquisite house was over!

As an architect and a newcomer to my adopted state, I especially enjoy featuring historic properties. Presquile’s association with the illustrious Lloyd family; its site’s coveted western exposure along the Wye River for expansive panoramic views; distinctive Federal style architecture in a setting of sweeping lawns and gardens; sophisticated interior finishes and details combine to create a truly unique property.

The interiors with soaring ceilings that create luxurious rooms with beautiful proportions, wide and tall windows that flood the rooms with light, bespoke millwork, wide trim surrounding windows, doors and graceful arched openings evoke an era of gracious living. The gracious formality of the living room and formal dining room for entertaining and the butler pantry, kitchen, family room and deck designed for everyday family living combines the best of both worlds.

The house’s tranquil and private setting amidst pristine lawns to the edge of the Wye River, majestic mature trees, formal gardens and landscaping keep one attuned to nature. The waterside pool, nearby tennis court and a deep water boathouse at the riprapped shoreline are coveted amenities.

As a realtor, I know this is a very unique opportunity for the next steward of this remarkable property to enjoy being part of the history of one the most distinguished estates along the Wye River. Bravo to the design and construction team!

For more information about this property, contact TTR Sotheby’s International Senior Vice President Laura H. Carney, listing agent, at 410-673-3344 (o), 410-310-3307 (c), lcarney@ttrsir.com; or Meredith Fine Properties co-listing agent Henry Gibbons-Neff at 410-822-6272 (o), 410-829-0698 (c) or hennerneff@yahoo.com. For more pictures and pricing, visit laura.carney@sothebysrealty.com , “Equal Housing Opportunity”.

Photography: Townsend Visuals, https:/www.townsendvisuals.com/

Architecture: Peter Zimmermann Architects, https://pzarchitects.com/

Construction: West & Callahan, https://westandcallahan.com/

Historic photograph courtesy of “Where Land and Water intertwine”, An Architectural History of Talbot County, Maryland”, by Christopher Weeks, with contributions by Michael O. Bourne, John Frazier, Jr., Marsha L. Fritz, Geoffrey Henry, published by The Johns Hopkins University Press

Contributor Jennifer Martella has pursued dual careers in architecture and real estate since she moved to the Eastern Shore in 2004. She has reestablished her architectural practice for residential and commercial projects and is a real estate agent for Meredith Fine Properties. She especially enjoys using her architectural expertise to help buyers envision how they could modify a potential property. Her Italian heritage led her to Piazza Italian Market, where she hosts wine tastings every Friday and Saturday afternoons.