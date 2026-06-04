White picket fences and brick walkways frame this expertly redesigned Eastern Shore home.

My Rite of Spring is to leave my car at the Bellevue side of the Tred Avon River and take the ferry for the short ride to Oxford. Walking along the streetscapes of historic houses that have been lovingly maintained, finding a seat on one of the benches in Oxford Park to enjoy the view of the Tred Avon River and ending my sojourn with ice cream from the Scottish Highland Creamery always keeps me coming back.

This exquisite house is located near Oxford’s main attractions and the street is only two blocks long for peace and quiet. The spacing of the waterfront streetscape across the street offers glimpses of the Tred Avon River from this property. White picket fences define the property lines and from the Town sidewalk, brick walks lead to both the front porch and also to steps to a side entry door. Next to the side path is a grassy area wide enough to park one car and double gates in the fence provide service access to the rear yard. At the other side of the house, a single gate leads to the rear yard.

Expansive front porch with crisp white columns evokes classic Eastern Shore architecture.

One of the Owners greeted me at the front porch and pointed out the vertical piece of trim to the left of the front door. He explained the trim signified the edge of the side wall of the previous cottage dating from 1900. It is hard to believe that this house was once a one room wide, one room deep cottage with later additions, but the current Owners had the vision to see the property’s great potential.

Their renovation/addition of the house began by gutting the existing cottage to the studs and then expanding the house to create a quintessential Eastern Shore center hall plan with a full front porch. I admired the house’s neutral exterior palette with the porch’s crisp white columns, simple railing and trim; lap siding, 6/6 windows with paneled shutters and the low colorful plantings along the porch’s foundation wall that gives this house great curb appeal.

Cohesive rear elevation telescopes gracefully from two stories to a shed-roofed addition.

The architect’s massing strategy replaced the hodgepodge of three former rear additions with a single gable addition at the second floor. The massing telescopes down from two-stories to a story and a half projection and finally to a shed roofed one story addition. I admired how the shed roof’s ridge aligns with the top of the band of trim between the tall window and transom that completes the harmonious composition.

At the first floor, a pair of sliding doors open against the full height windows for easy indoor-outdoor flow to the open plan kitchen and family room. At the second floor, a sliding door protected by a French balcony between two long windows of the primary suite offers bird’s eye views of the rear yard, pool area and guest house.

I especially liked the pattern of the hardscape from the elevated deck with its diagonal pattern of pavers and grass “mortar” to the pool. The length of the deck provides ample space for sitting and dining areas and the low planters add color to the landscape.

Symmetrical three-bay guest house with pergolas complements a serene poolside retreat.

From the elevated deck, the view of the pool and the three-bay guest house with its symmetry of the higher center bay between the lower bays, enhanced by pergolas projecting from the cornices creates a very pleasing backdrop. The rear yard has privacy from both the white picket fencing along the property line and mature trees.

Clean lines and balanced proportions define the entryway’s open spatial flow.

The front door opens into a spacious stair hall to reveal the compact two-room wide, two rooms deep floor plan with the stair between the dining room and an office/bedroom. I admired the large tiles with slight veining and chamfered corners infilled with small squares of tile that complements the color of the beautiful white oak flooring. Simple trim enhances the stair’s newel posts and the open balustrade expands the spatial volume to create a gracious entry.

A striking wallpaper accent wall and bespoke millwork elevate the dining room’s design.

From the stair hall, I was drawn to the dining room first to admire the wallpapered accent wall whose deep blue background accents the color and shapes of cranes and becomes a mural like those one sees in historic houses. The wood table and chairs with rattan seats and backs and the bespoke millwork with glass fronted upper cabinets and shallow drawers and doors for storage set the scene for memorable dinners.

French doors and abundant windows make this sunlit office feel airy and inviting.

After crossing the stair hall from the dining room, I opened the French doors to the office/bedroom, with one interior wall infilled with bespoke millwork. The French doors also filter daylight into the stair hall and with the windows, make this space seem larger than it is. I could easily imagine working on my laptop on the table between the front and side windows and taking brief breaks from work to enjoy the views.

Subtle tones and geometric details add a modern touch to this refined powder room.

Behind the office/bedroom is a powder room with its subtle colors and accents of blue in the vase, the towel and the artwork. I especially admired the geometry of the transparent base for the vase.

A soaring gable window floods the kitchen’s interior with natural light and atmosphere, making ot the perfect place for gathering.

The open plan kitchen-family room has great interior architecture from its juxtaposition of the kitchen’s gable wall and the flat ceiling of the living room. The long beams that support the kitchen’s ceiling are detailed with molding and uplighting above. The focal point is the dramatic rear window that rises to the top of the upper cabinets below a large transom. Along with the upper window at the side wall, daylight streams into this airy space, augmented by the white of the ceiling, walls, cabinets and quartz countertops with accents of the stainless steel stove. I especially liked the backsplash behind the stove with its interlocking vertical matte and shiny tiles that is a kinetic delight. The pendant lighting fixture disappears into the spatial volume.

The spacious island and tall rear window create functional and contemplative sightlines.

Standing before the rear window, I turned to savor the vistas to the dining room, the stair hall and the clever “window” in the wall above the R/F that I later discovered is above the stair landing to the second floor. The long island with its overhang accommodates four for breakfast or informal meals and the sink facing the tall window wall gives the cook a tranquil view of the landscape beyond.

Walls lined with windows and tailored millwork enhance the family room’s sense of calm.

The spacious family room’s exterior walls infilled with windows and doors and the gas fireplace create a restful area for relaxation at the end of the day. The large mirror over the side table reflects the rear window wall for a perspective to the landscape, pool and guest house beyond. The blue color of the bespoke millwork with a bar sink and glass-fronted upper cabinets to showcase crystal matches the color of the dining room’s wallpapered wall.Insert pix #12-Mud Room

This mudroom’s smart design integrates built-in cabinetry and exterior access with ease.

Off the kitchen is mud room with its rear wall infilled with additional appliances and cabinetry to double as a butler’s pantry. The exterior door is handy for bringing in groceries from the street. It is also a perfect space for feeding pets or cleaning up after walking one’s dog. I am sure one’s pets would enjoy this house with long windows on each floor so they could enjoy the outdoor views or nap in the sunshine!

The stair landing’s thoughtful framing captures vistas between the kitchen and guest house.

As I reached the stair’s landing at the second floor, I fully appreciated how the architect’s framed the vista through the window on axis with the kitchen’s rear window to the guest house’s entry doors beyond. Along with the window at the front of the house, the hall table with storage bins below, tall ceramic candlesticks and the artwork, this stair hall is an inviting space that is much more than just a circulation path .

Vaulted ceilings and tailored millwork create a crisp haven in the primary bedroom.

The second floor contains two bedroom ensuites that are located at opposite corners of the house for privacy. The primary ensuite spans the depth of the house with the bedroom overlooking the rear landscape, pool and guest house. The ceiling’s shape changes from the sloping roof rafters to a flat area for spatial volume and the light colors of the geometric rug, white coverlet and blue accent pillows creates a serene space for sleep. Bespoke millwork contains open shelving, drawers and cabinets for books and photographs. There is also a walk-in closet between the bedroom and bathroom and a stack W/D is conveniently located in an alcove off the stair hall.

Dual sinks with a tower divider boast a simple yet elegant design for ample storage.

The primary bath’s light gray walls highlights the white baseboard, flooring and millwork. The dual lavatories with a quartz countertop separated by a recessed tower storage provides ample storage for two and I admired the subtle detailing of the paneled cabinet doors and drawers.

A lux shower features textured tiles and high windows for privacy and daylight.

The shower wall’s accent panel of interlocking tiles matches the floor design for a subtle color and texture. I also admired the layers of moldings around the high windows whose sill height above the floor both provide daylight and also negate the need for window treatments.

Four-sided window placement ensures sunlight throughout the day in this cozy guest room.

The guest bedroom is located at the front corner of the house next to the stair hall so it has windows on all four exterior walls for sunlight throughout the day. The light gray walls and white bedding with rattan accents of the headboard and settee would please any guest. The recessed area next to the closet with a chair between two windows would be a pleasant spot for reading or a sharing a bedtime story with a young child.

A mirror with intersecting frames provides a geometric focal point in the fresh hall bathroom.

The hall bath’s interior design has the same cabinetry design as the primary bedroom and shower wall accents but this shower’s tile design is another subtle pattern. The single lavatory quartz countertop provides ample space for a guest’s toiletries and the striking design of the mirror with its intertwined right angles is a focal point that becomes another “window”.

Bright and functional, the guest house offers vaulted ceilings, sliding doors, and elegance.

If I were lucky to be a guest, I would hope to be given this exquisite guest house that is a private retreat. The pitched ceiling adds character to the space and the combination of the double doors that slide across the full height sidelights and the high rear wall’s windows provide abundant daylight and privacy. The tall cabinet on axis with the teak table and chairs contains a murphy bed and the wall of millwork and appliances create a mini-kitchen for extended stays.

Guesthouse bathroom combines brilliant light with seamless, multipurpose tilework.

The spacious full bath has all a guest needs and its white color scheme and glass shower wall makes it seem larger than it is. I have specified the tile flooring for the shower several times for architectural clients and I especially admired how the same tile was cleverly used for the quartz lavatory’s backsplash. The design of the mirror with its ”frame” of mirrored pieces reflect the landscape through the opposite window.

Ideal location on a quiet street in picturesque Oxford and a short walk to the town owned waterfront park, shops, restaurants ,marinas and local market. Totally redesigned home that seamlessly blends into its historic streetscape. Outdoor rooms of the full front porch, rear deck and pool expand your living space. Compact two room wide, two room deep floor plans designed by a well-known Philadelphia architect offers spatial variety, vistas, abundant windows and doors that flood the rooms with daylight. The detached guest house with a murphy bed is perfect for family celebrations or extended stays. This move-in ready home has been meticulously maintained to look brand new and is ready for the summer season! My compliments to the Owners and their design-construction team that created this gem-Bravissimo!

For more information about this property, contact Barb Watkins with Benson and Mangold at 410-822-1415 (o), 410-310-2021 (c), or barb.c.watkins@gmail.com. For more photographs and pricing, visit www.easternshorehomes.com, “Equal Housing Opportunity.”

Open House Saturday June 6th, 11:00 am to 2:00 pm

Photography by Janelle Stroop, Thru the Lens Photography, 410-310-6838, Janelle@Thruthelensphotos.com

Architecture by Cameron Mactavish, Emeritus, VMA; Voith and Mactavish Architects LLP, www.voithandmactavish.com , 215-545-4544

Contractor: K.W. Davis, 410-253-3395

Jennifer Martella has pursued dual careers in architecture and real estate since she moved to the Eastern Shore in 2004. She has reestablished her architectural practice for residential and commercial projects and is a real estate agent for Meredith Fine Properties. She especially enjoys using her architectural expertise to help buyers envision how they could modify a potential property. Her Italian heritage led her to Piazza Italian Market, where she hosts wine tastings every Friday and Saturday afternoons.