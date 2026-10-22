Classic Georgian symmetry with a distinctive center gable and Palladian-inspired window arrangement.

King George III may have lost the American colonies, but his name lives on in the popular Georgian architectural style. This stately home in Easton’s Historic District beautifully illustrates elements of this style: its two story, two rooms deep rectangular shape; side gabled roof; decorative cornice with dentil molding; double hung 6/6 windows; centered entry door with an elaborate entablature above decorative pilasters; and windows aligned both horizontally and vertically in symmetrical rows around the center front door.

The center gable that projects slightly from the rest of the façade is unusual; this feature appeared around 1750 and set the bar for high-style examples in all the colonies. This detail adds great architectural interest, especially with the second floor’s three windows with the middle one’s high arch, in an arrangement that echoes a Palladian window. The house’s exterior color palette of brick, black shutters and creamy trim, along with its verdant setting, creates a harmonious composition for great curb appeal.

An L-shaped mix of one and two-story wings creates dynamic massing at the rear.

At the rear of the house, the massing is enhanced by a mix of one and two-story wings in an “L” shaped arrangement of the sunroom between the wing of the den and a screened porch and the wing of the kitchen, wet bar, secondary stair and the two car garage. The meticulously kept lawn, colorful plantings and towering trees create a verdant oasis. Wonderful outdoor rooms of the terrace off the sunroom with panoramic views of the lush, mature landscaping and the second floor decks that offer bird’s eye views of the lush landscape keeps one attuned to nature.

Arched windows and French doors frame the sunroom’s connection to the terrace.

The sunroom’s French doors between tall arched windows open onto a spacious terrace around a koi pond with both sunny areas and shade from the tall deciduous tree. The strings of light bulbs creates soft light at twilight for relaxation at the end of the day.

Stone pavers and low brick walls define the terrace surrounding the koi pond.

The terrace’s random sized stone pavers surrounds the koi pond with a border of grass. Low brick walls define the border of the terrace, with two wood gates to the rear lawn and to the garage area. The lawn stretches out to the rear property line, with its natural fence of tall shrubbery for privacy.

Brick corbelling in a ziggurat pattern anchors this striking outdoor focal point.

When I discovered the outdoor fireplace, I admired its design of brick corbelling in a ziggurat pattern that blends into the base of the chimney and how the tall, dense hedge accentuates its shape. I was envious of the colorful plantings in their immaculately maintained beds, with nary a weed in sight!

A graceful curved staircase with stained wood cap rail and slender white pickets commands the foyer.

As appealing as the grounds were, it was time to explore the house. An important design element for the Georgians was a grand staircase with front doors opening to a vista of a “L” or dual side stairs. I prefer this entry sequence from the front door under the low intermediate landing and then coming into the space to discover this exquisite stair in all its glory. I admired its graceful curvature and the cap rail’s sinuous shape, accentuated by its stained wood color against the slender white pickets. The light blue wall color highlights the layers of white crown molding, baseboard and trim around the doors and wide openings to adjacent rooms. I especially admired the border of inlaid wood that wraps around the beautiful original wood floors.

The generous foyer opens to layered sightlines through the home’s central spaces

Standing in the foyer, vistas open up to the second floor landing, sunroom at the middle of the house and the formal dining room next to the foyer. The generous size of the foyer to welcome guests is befitting the original owner of the house, Dr. William D. Noble, a prominent Easton surgeon and hospital Chief of Staff, who no doubt entertained frequently.

Period details include a pedestal lavatory and tile wainscot with black accents.

The powder room is also tucked under the stair landing. I admired the period details of the pedestal lavatory and the tile wainscot’s accent band of black along with the black trim. The wallpaper design is perfectly scaled for its part of the wall space and the pleated window treatment provides both privacy and filtered sunlight for this space that faces the street.

A wide bay window and articulated fireplace surround anchor this elegant space.

The living room has dual aspect windows of the wide bay window at the side of the house and two windows overlooking the front lawn. The wide firebox with its articulated surround is a focal point of this elegant room. French doors lead to the sunroom and a wall opening next to the fireplace leads to the den.

Bespoke millwork and a fireplace create an inviting library atmosphere.

As a bibliophile, this room off the living room has all the elements my dream library would have; a fireplace opposite the sofa, bespoke millwork on the side wall next to the French doors to the screened porch, comfortable seating and the quiet of its location at the back of the house for enjoying a good book by the warmth of a fire. With the bespoke millwork, openings for French doors and the wide window, the dark wall color makes this large space cozy.

Herringbone flooring and a traditional blue wood slat ceiling define this outdoor room.

This diagonal panoramic vista to the outside corner of the screened porch’s wrap around panels offer a seamless transition to the landscape. The backdrop of the dense shrubbery and hedges makes one forget you are in the heart of Easton’s Historic District. The herringbone pattern is my fave for flooring and the blue wood slat ceiling is an old Southern tradition to ward off evil spirits, deter pests, and visually extend the daylight. I could easily imagine my rattan furnishings being quite at home in the spacious outdoor room.

Basket weave brick floors and arched windows offer seamless indoor-outdoor flow.

The conservatory was my fave room for its long vista to the den and its elegant arched topped windows between a pair of French doors overlooking the adjacent terrace. The basket weave patterned brick floor, dark wall color, black and white cushions of the furnishings and the plants create a delightful room with direct indoor-outdoor flow to the terrace and gardens.

A recessed hutch with an arched top and layered wainscot elevate this refined space.

At the opposite end of the sunroom is a single door to the wine bar and a pair of French doors to the formal dining room. The room’s wainscot of part wood and part wallpaper with one corner angled to accommodate a recessed bespoke hutch with an arched top surrounds this elegant room. The expanse of the white ceiling and the two windows on each exterior wall balances the dark wall. I imagine in the evening with candlelight, the pendant light fixture would cast even more shadows on the ceiling. The fixture design reminded me of an upside down pineapple, the symbol of hospitality.

Strategically positioned between the dining room, sunroom, and kitchen for effortless entertaining.

Being the Friday and Saturday Wine Tasting host at Piazza Italian Market, I was pleased to see a well-stocked wine bar that includes a wine cooler. This room is strategically connected to the formal dining room, the sunroom and the kitchen for entertaining. The subtle design of the wallpaper adds texture to this space.

A built-in banquette and tall windows bring warmth and natural light to the kitchen.

The spacious kitchen has a built-in banquette for breakfast or informal meals. I admired how the white back of the banquette is at the same height of the white countertops to tie the room together. The French door at the rear wall opens into a patio behind the garage and a pair of wide and tall windows provide abundant daylight.

A marble-topped island and minimal upper cabinetry maximize light and counter space.

The kitchen cabinetry’s seamless look contains white cabinetry and appliances hidden behind white doors. The island’s accent of a veined marble countertop and stained wood breaks up the white cabinetry. I especially liked that upper cabinets were only on two walls of the kitchen so the pair of wide and long window units can bring maximum daylight into the space.

Palladian-style windows illuminate this intimate second-floor sitting area.

Having explored the main floor, I slowly went up the stair to admire the Palladian style of the windows. At the top of the stair is a cozy sitting area with a view through the pair of French doors that lead to the deck over the sunroom.

A bay wall projection creates a cozy sitting nook overlooking the side garden.

The primary bedroom is located over the living room and also has a bay wall projection that creates a cozy sitting area overlooking the side garden. I admired the subtle chevron pattern of the wallpaper and the various shades of red in the rug, bedspread, pillows and bedspread.

Exposed brick and a claw foot tub blend contemporary and historic elements.

The photographer’s clever shot of the four-piece primary bath captures both the rear window and its reflection in the wall above the lavatory. I admired the contemporary light fixtures and the exposed accent wall of brick. The shower’s glass door and partial height wall next to the claw foot tub maintains the full spatial volume of the room.

Angled closet doors flank the rear window, creating a bay window effect.

Behind the primary ensuite is another room furnished as a bedroom but another option could be a sitting room for the primary bedroom. I admired the angled doors to the closet that flank the rear window for a bay window effect, the varied shades of blue in the wallpaper, bedding, and chair and how the pencil post frame of the bed disappears into the darker wall. The French door leads to the deck over the screened porch below.

A spacious outdoor room with sweeping views of the mature landscape below.

The spacious deck is a fab outdoor room for panoramic views of the lush landscape. I could well imagine a family wedding with the bride throwing her bouquet to the guests below!

Dual-aspect windows provide ample light for this versatile bedroom and workspace.

The front corner bedroom’s rectangular shape with two side windows and one rear window has ample space for sleeping and a workspace.

Chevron tile flooring and exposed brick create an eclectic, textured aesthetic.

This hall bath’s long lavatory has ample space for children’s or guests toiletries. The warmth of the wood lavatory cabinet, the exposed brick, the chevron pattern of the white tile flooring and the shower’s darker tile walls with a glass door creates an appealing eclectic look.

A sloped ceiling and corner windows offer rooftop views of the Historic District.

Next to the rear corner bedroom is a stair to another bedroom on the partial third floor, with two windows at the rear and side corners of the room for views of Easton’s Historic District’s rooftops and treetops. The mirrored closet door becomes another window and the sloped ceiling creates a cozy and quiet space for a restful sleep.

A flexible basement space with room for games, lounging, and storage beyond.

There is also a partial basement accessed by the stair in the mudroom next to the wet bar. Space for a billiard table and a large sofa opposite the TV and stacks of puzzles and games makes this room a great multi-purpose space. Behind the recreation room is the laundry and two rooms for storage.

Historic architecture buffs may remember this stately home from the 2024 Maryland House & Garden Pilgrimage that was built in 1938 for the distinguished Easton surgeon and hospital Chief of Staff, Dr. Noble. As you step up the brick steps on either side of the front stoop, the design of the graceful wrought iron railing incorporated an “N” in honor of Dr. Noble.

This house’s classic Georgian architecture with a unique center gable and surrounded by lush gardens and landscaping, has been impeccably maintained and belies its 88 years. The recently updated kitchen and baths combine today’s family living with the irreplaceable historic character of the house’s original wood floors, moldings, trim, the magnificent staircase at the foyer, bespoke millwork, and multiple fireplaces that evoke a former era of gracious living.

The house’s private, park like setting in the heart of Easton’s Historic District with outdoor rooms of the slate terrace surrounding a koi pond, screened porch and second floor decks offer panoramic views of the grounds and makes it difficult to believe you are in a downtown area. This large property with meticulously maintained grounds, off-street parking, two-car garage, Georgian architecture, outdoor rooms of porch and decks, updated kitchen and baths awaits the next steward of this very special place!

For more information about this property, contact Debbie Mangold Lipscomb, Associate Broker with Benson and Mangold Real Estate at 410-822-6665 (o), 410-310-2830 (c), or dliscomb@bensonandmangold.com. For more pictures and pricing, www.219southhansonstreet.com “Equal Housing Opportunity”.

Photography by Janelle Stroop, Thru the Lens Photography, 410-310-6838, Janelle@Thruthelensphotos.com.

Contributor Jennifer Martella has pursued dual careers in architecture and real estate since she moved to the Eastern Shore in 2004. She has reestablished her architectural practice for residential and commercial projects and is a real estate agent for Meredith Fine Properties. She especially enjoys using her architectural expertise to help buyers envision how they could modify a potential property. Her Italian heritage led her to Piazza Italian Market, where she hosts wine tastings every Friday and Saturday afternoons.