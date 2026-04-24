A secluded waterfront property on 4.16 acres offers peace and privacy near Island Creek.

There are many roads that branch off of the highly desirable Oxford Corridor and the road to this property leads to Island Creek that flows into the Choptank River and on to the Chesapeake Bay. This 4.16 acre site contains both a main house that was completely rebuilt to very high standards of construction in 2008 and a guest house. The property is one of only three houses on this quiet lane and its site is near the end of the water for peace and privacy.

The lively roofline and wide breezeway define the home’s structure amidst lush landscaping.

As I drove along the stamped concrete and gravel driveway that ends at a circle between the house and the guest house, the house’s lively roofline soon came into view. The two-car garage is connected to the house by a wide breezeway whose angles break down the massing. Before going inside to begin my tour, I admired the landscaping, especially the silhouettes of the tall crape myrtles awaiting their early summer bloom, the white viburnum in bloom and the huge hostas that were thrived in their shade.

Gables, chamfered corners, and bay projections enhance the rear elevation overlooking Island Creek.

The house is nestled in a clearing with mature trees along its side property lines for additional privacy. The rear elevation of the house is enhanced by gables, bay wall projections and chamfered corners. Multiple windows and doors provide views to Island Creek. The green metal roof that wraps around one bay wall projection covers a deck blending into the brick terrace surrounding the gunite pool overlooking the wide expanse of the lawn for children and pets’ play time. The property has approximate 508+/- linear feet of riprapped shoreline with a pier (6 ‘MLW) and two boat slips.

The gunite pool and brick terrace integrate seamlessly with outdoor rooms and waterfront views.

The gunite pool with its brick surround expands to create space for al-fresco dining. The pool area is accessed by the living room’s covered deck, the kitchen, the sunroom and the breezeway and overlooks the pier and Island Creek.

The gambrel gable crown and expansive covered porch create a welcoming, classic entry design.

To begin my tour of the interiors, I walked up the front porch’s half circle brick steps that gracefully spill onto the hardscaped parking area. The depth of the wide front porch provides shelter for arriving guests and becomes an outdoor room. I especially admired the detailing of the gambrel shaped gable wing with its flared sides that covers the deep front porch. The bow shaped part of the wall below the second floor’s triple unit window defines the entrance to the house. The exterior color palette of light yellow shake siding and white trim is classic.

A wide foyer is framed by rich wood floors, full sidelights, and panel doors for an elegant entrance.

The Owners greeted me at the spacious foyer. The front door’s four-panel door and full sidelights, antiques and a large rug over beautiful wood floor creates a gracious space to welcome family or guests. The side hall leads to an office, the primary suite and the stair to the second floor.

An elliptical arch frames the sightline from the foyer to the living room and Island Creek beyond.

I could not resist pausing in the foyer to savor the vista through the living room’s bay shaped rear wall to the landscape and water. From the foyer, I appreciated how well the main floor layout was designed with the left hall leading to the primary ensuite and the right hall leading to the other main floor rooms. The deep wall between the foyer and the living room with its elliptical arch and paneled side walls sets up the grid for the living room’s coffered ceiling beyond. The brighter yellow of the exterior shakes becomes light yellow on the interior walls that highlights the bright white trim color.

The coffered ceiling beautifully complements the bespoke millwork and bay-shaped rear wall.

On either side of the elliptical arch from the foyer are bespoke millwork, one side of which contains a fully stocked bar The living room is almost 30 feet long and provides multiple sitting areas around the fireplace, TV or the rear bay-shaped wall. The coffered ceiling floats overhead and the bright white paint of the grid ceiling reflects the light.

Sliding doors open to a covered deck, seamlessly bridging the living room with outdoor space.

At the rear of the living room, two chairs with their blue and white checkerboard upholstery and the long upholstered bench are positioned at the bay-shaped wall to offer panoramic views of the landscape, lawn and the shoreline of Irish Creek. Three pairs of sliding doors open onto the deck covered by a sloped metal roof that wraps around the wall and blends into the pool’s brick terrace for an easy indoor-outdoor flow.

Dropped beams and deep perspectives guide the hall toward functional spaces and the breezeway.

The other hall from the foyer connects the dining room, kitchen, laundry, mudroom, powder room and sunroom. Off the mud room is the breezeway to the detached garage. My complements to the photographer for this fab shot of the hall with its dropped beams above the doorways that accentuate the vanishing perspective.

Triple windows and pocket doors balance light and elegance in this richly detailed dining space.

The dining room at the front of the house has wide and long triple windows for daylight and the interior wall opposite the windows has a pair of French pocket doors to the hall. The salmon colored walls work so well with the colors of the rug and the window treatments. The lovely dining tabletop of inlaid wood, the Chippendale chairs and the breakfront set the scene for memorable family meals or dinner parties.

Bold red cabinetry pairs with sloped ceilings and open sightlines for a vibrant, artistic kitchen.

Across the hall from the dining room is the colorful kitchen. I love featuring houses whose owners are not bashful about color so I was not surprised when the owner who graciously gave me a tour told she had majored in art at college. The red shade of this bespoke cabinetry complements the bright yellow walls. The wide opening to the hall creates a vista from the kitchen to the dining room.

High ceilings and premium finishes frame the gourmet kitchen’s direct connection to the pool area.

Since there is no second floor over this part of the house, the kitchen enjoys high sloped ceilings. The furred out wall area that encloses the gas stove’s flue with the red and cream checkboard backsplash makes the gourmet stove a dramatic focal point. The wall opposite the stove has a gas fireplace and there is also a walk-in pantry to minimize the amount of upper cabinets. The kitchen’s center island with chairs, the mix of deep red and white cabinets, custom built-ins and top of the line appliances certainly pleased this cook. The exterior door leads to the pool area for easy indoor-outdoor flow.

Vaulted ceilings, chamfered corners, and porthole transoms define this luminous, unique retreat.

My fave room is usually a screened porch or sunroom and this sunroom with its vaulted ceiling, walls of windows and doors with three chamfered corners for panoramic views, easy care slate tile flooring and chartreuse green walls is unique. The sunroom is aptly named as daylight bathed this space on the day of my visit. I especially appreciated how the row of porthole transoms is a far more creative design idea than attaching transoms just above the doors and windows. Looking through the round windows at night must feel like gazing through the end of a telescope at the moon and the stars.

Large windows and antique furnishings enrich the character of this well-lit stair landing.

To continue my tour, I returned to the foyer and the short hall that leads to the office, primary ensuite and the stair to the second floor. The enlarged landing is enhanced by a colorful rug, an antique writing desk that was built by the Owner’s grandfather, and a grandfather clock. The row of windows that infill the front wall provide ample daylight.

Vertical stripes and antique lavatory fixtures add timeless charm to this small yet stylish space.

I discovered a powder room at the stair hall with vertical stripes of salmon and white that gives the small space verticality. The window treatments complement the wall color and the marvelous antique chest and mirror have a second life as a stylish lavatory.

Bay windows frame tranquil water views, complemented by warm, detailed finishes throughout.

The spacious primary bedroom’s beautiful interior design of the wallpaper, rug, window treatments and the warmth of the wood furnishings creates a tranquil room for relaxing and sleeping. The width of the wall between the wide windows easily accommodates any size bed and the slight bay wall infilled with windows gives panoramic views of the landscape and water. Completing the primary ensuite is a large five-piece bathroom and separate walk-in closets.

A spacious five-piece bathroom with ample walk-in closets completes the primary suite.

Completing the primary ensuite is a large five-piece bathroom and separate walk-in closets.

The guest room’s deep bay windows and under-seat storage optimize views and function.

The second floor contains a sitting room at the top of the stair and three guest bedrooms ensuites. This Goldilocks would be quite pleased to be assigned to this guest bedroom with its rear bay-shaped wall of windows for panoramic views of the water. The open areas under the window seats’ cushions provide ample storage and this bibliophile would fill it with books. The bonus of this room is its exterior door to the balcony.

Windows on two walls provide sweeping, elevated views of the landscape and waterfront.

This guest bedroom ensuite spans the depth of the second floor and its windows on two walls provide bird’s eye views of the landscape and water.

The expansive balcony invites relaxation with views over Island Creek and its pier below.

The large balcony off the sitting room is a delightful outdoor space and offers a long view of the water below. All it needs is a hammock for lazy Sunday afternoon naps or sleeping under the night sky.

The detached guest house, with its own garage, blends practicality and style for visitors.

In addition to the detached two-car garage at the end of the house’s breezeway, the property also includes a one-bedroom guest house with a two-car garage-the perfect accommodation for visitors, extended family for holidays and other celebrations. Myriad uses include an office, studio, etc.

Whenever I give tours to out of town guests who are fellow architects, they unanimously choose Oxford as their fave town. This four acre plus property offers close proximity to the charms of Oxford and is sited along the shoreline of Island Creek. The house and guest house are set amid the shelter of mature trees and its grounds have been meticulously landscaped and maintained.

The house’s layout of rooms was designed very well with the main floor’s entry foyer and living room between the primary ensuite and the dining room, kitchen, and sunroom. Along with the mudroom, laundry room, half bath and the covered breezeway to the two-car garage, the main floor offers one-level living.

The second floor’s three bedroom ensuites offers a couple the option of initially using one of the ensuites while their children are young and then moving to the first floor later. Outdoor rooms of the front porch, living room porch overlooking the pool and brick terrace and the second floor large balcony keeps one attuned to nature. Boating enthusiasts would appreciate the private pier’s two slips and a boat lift with 6.5′ MLW along the protected, riprapped shoreline.

The detached one-bedroom guest house is a bonus for welcoming visitors, extended family, or other myriad uses such as an office, studio, etc. I didn’t see any eagles during my visit, but “Eagle’s Nest” presents a unique opportunity to enjoy Eastern Shore waterfront living close to both Oxford and Easton.

I am very grateful to the Owners for their gracious hospitality and the opportunity to tour their lovely house and grounds.

For details about this property, contact TTR Sotheby’s International Senior Vice President Laura H. Carney at 410-673-3344 (o), 410-310-3307 (c), or lcarney@ttrsir.com . For more pictures and pricing, visit laura.carney@sothebysrealty.com , “Equal Housing Opportunity”.

Photography by Steven Buchanan, Buchanan Photography, 301-996-7295, www.buchananphotography.com

Construction by Ilex, www.ilexconstruction.com , 866- 551-4539